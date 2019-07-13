LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Reed Bruce’s RBI single in the third inning proved to be the game-winning hit at Florence edged host Little Rock J.D. 3-2 in the Cal Ripken 11U regional tournament Friday.
Florence advance to today’s quarterfinals against Terrebonne Parish, La., in a first-round rematch game. The winner advances to the semifinals at 5 p.m.
Three pitchers combined on a two-hitter, with Brooks Campbell earning the win. He pitched 2 2/3 innings and didn’t allow a hit. Beau Willis pitched three innings and Jace Brandon got the final out for the save with the tying run on second base.
Florence took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a single by Jayshod Pearson. Bruce’s sacrifice fly accounted for the second run.
Cole Wilcoxson singled, stole second and scored on Bruce’s single to make it 3-1 in the third inning.
Little Rock answered with a run in the fourth inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.