LITTLE ROCK, ARK. — Florence beat Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana, 13-1 in the opening game of the 11U Cal Ripken regional tournament Thursday.
Florence plays host Little Rock today at 3 p.m. in the second round.
Reed Bruce and Bryant Allison combined on a no-hitter in the four-inning game. They struck out eight.
Beau Willis was 3 for 3 with an RBI and two runs for Florence. Cole Wilcoxson, Bruce, Jace Brandon and Brooks Campbell each had two hits, while Zo Martin scored twice and stole three bases.
After scoring twice in the first inning, Florence put the game away with eight runs in the second inning. Reid Nix had a two-run single, Jayshod Pearson had a run-scoring single and Bryant Allison had an RBI double.
(0) comments
