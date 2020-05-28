After a brief hiatus, competitive bass fishing is back in the Shoals.
Around 200 anglers from outside of the area will launch from McFarland Park today for a Fishing League Worldwide Bass Tournament, which runs through Saturday on Pickwick Lake.
It’s the league’s first return to action since competition was halted in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s also the first tournament in the Shoals area this year.
Lauderdale County officials said they’ve had several tournaments reschedule, while Colbert County officials said two tournaments set for the spring have been pushed to the fall.
“We’re very excited to get everything going again and have a little bit of normalcy with our schedules,” said Tyler Dolan, manager of sports marketing and group events for the Lauderdale County Tourism Office. “We think this is going to be a great event for the Shoals this weekend; hopefully, everyone will see that and benefit from all these anglers coming in.”
The tournament will look quite different than normal. Dolan doesn’t expect there to be a crowd and explained that weigh-ins and coverage will be shown on social media as well as at FLWfishing.com.
The tournament marks the start of 13 fishing tournaments that were originally planned for this season after the department went to a “wait-and-see” mode regarding most outdoor sports for the summer for the majority of the spring.
“We’re trying to (reschedule) with all of the ones that had to be delayed. We don’t want to lose any tournaments,” Dolan said. “We’re definitely trying to make the best of it. We should have a pretty solid rest of the year, if we can get going and have no setbacks going forward.”
In Colbert County, the competitive bass-fishing scene looks different, especially now. Susann Hamlin, president of the Colbert County Tourism Office, explained the office usually has around three to four tournaments per season with most occurring during the spring.
Occasionally, they’ll have tournaments in June, but never in July.
“Hopefully, (people) can get back to traveling and will be willing to travel for tournaments,” Hamlin said. “I believe they will.”
Tournaments in Colbert County primarily are operated from Riverfront Park in Sheffield on Pickwick Lake. Hamlin said they’ll sometimes hold dual lake tournaments, where anglers can fish on either Pickwick or Wilson.
Hamlin said she’s noticed hotels are not seeing a lot of people traveling for business right now, but mostly construction. However, it is picking up.
Out on the water, David Allen, a fishing guide located in the Shoals, saw his business hit a complete standstill in mid-March.
“A lot of my clients are older, retired gentlemen and that age group, the virus really affected them,” Allen said. “I just went ahead and shut down. I didn’t want to take the risk with somebody coming into town.”
Allen said he has clients from all over the country, including Florida, Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina. He’s even booked a group from California.
The timing of the shutdown wasn’t ideal, Allen said. Often the prime time for fishing in the Shoals occurs in the spring. He went from guiding five to six days a week to nothing.
However, he said guides often prepare for this, primarily because the business doesn’t often run year-round.
“But it’s back; we’re back to going wide open again," Allen said. "Right now I’m booked all the way through June. I don’t think we’ll ever completely make it back even, (but) we’ll make it through.”
Allen said the upcoming tournament is great timing for the industry, although personally he doesn’t have any clients. He mentioned he had one person book his services for a pre-tournament trip but had to cancel due to the rearranging of FLW’s schedules.
A former angler in tournaments, Allen now is focused solely on his business. He works with high schools and colleges in the area, helping push them in the right direction, making sure they’re in the right place to consistently catch fish.
A resident in the Shoals since 2009, Allen runs his business out of davidallenfishing.com.
While there are several other guides located around the area, Allen explained they work out of their own separate brands, but work together in scheduling trips if people are booked up.
With the upcoming tournament and more and more anglers visiting the Shoals, Allen is optimistic for the rest of the summer.
“I think we’re going to bounce back," he said. "It’s just going to take time."
