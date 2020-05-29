FLORENCE — The first day of the Fishing League Worldwide’s Toyota Series Central Division event began on Thursday with several anglers, both local and from outside of the area, finishing with solid hauls.
The tournament is divided with results from both professional anglers and co-anglers. Weigh-ins are calculated by a limit of five fish, with the heaviest bag at the end of the day being the leader.
Atop the leaderboard of the pro-anglers was Buddy Gross from Chickamauga, Georgia, who weighed in at 24 pounds. Justin Atkins, who lives in Florence, finished in second at 21 pounds. Daniel Corkern out of Florence, Mississippi, leads the co-anglers with 16 pounds.
It was the first action for the Toyota Series Central Division since Feb. 27 due to COVID-19.
“It feels awesome,” Atkins said of competing again. “It’s good to be back essentially working. It’s been good to get back out here today, get back to fishing and just try to get back in a rhythm and get ready to get the rest of the season finished up.”
Tournament winners in Toyota Series regular-season competition receive payouts based on the number of participants, scaling up for every 20 boats over 160 and down for every boat below that mark. With a 160-boat field, pros fish for a prize of $40,000, plus an additional $35,000 if the winner owns a Phoenix boat and meets the guidelines.
Co-anglers compete for Phoenix 518 Pro bass boat with a 115-horsepower outboard (valued at $33,500) plus $5,000 in prize money.
Thursday’s competition had 151 pro anglers and 151 co-anglers.
Gross said he thought he got off to a good start in the morning, followed by taking advantage of various schools of fish throughout the rest of the day.
“We’ve got a good number of (them) tomorrow, so hopefully I’ll be able to get on them,” Gross said. “A lot of people saw us be able to catch a lot of them today, so hopefully I’ll be able to get them in.”
Brent Anderson is from Kingston Springs, Tennessee, and he finished in third among pro anglers with 20 pounds.
Anderson works as a guide in the summers at Pickwick, so he said he knows his way around the Tennessee River.
Before the competition, he was guiding on private lakes in South Florida since November.
“It feels good,” Anderson said. “It’s fun to come back out here and make sure I can still catch one.”
Travis Akers, from Morehead, Kentucky, fished Pickwick for the first time and finished in fourth among co-anglers with 14 pounds.
He said the biggest difference that took getting used to was the current system in the Tennessee River. Akers noted that he rarely ever uses a jig (a type of fishing lure) to catch his fish, but he caught all of his on Pickwick that way on Thursday.
“I’m just excited to be back,” Akers said. “I had a good day today.”
Whether they were pro or co-anglers, all were relieved in one way or another about returning to competition. The time off hurt the majority of them financially, but some took the time to unwind.
Atkins spent the downtime getting his tackle together, coming down to McFarland Park from time to time to fish. He did, however, take a week or so off after the birth of his son on May 8.
He admits he wasn’t catching well up until this week, which turned out to be good timing.
“I got a fresh mindset, and came back out here and figured something out,” Atkins said. “Hopefully it pays off.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.