More than 800 high school anglers descended on Pickwick Lake Wednesday for the start of the High School Fishing World Finals. The tournament, which launches out of McFarland Park, continues through Saturday.
The team of Keegan Fort-Clayton Page of Captain Shreve High took the first-round lead with a catch of 14 pounds, 5 ounces. Will Daniels and Kade Surratt of Lawrence County (Tenn.) are in second at 14-03. The top local team in the 389-boat field is Dakota Mansell-Conner Neal of Phil Campbell, which finished with a catch of 12-05.
