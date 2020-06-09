FORD CITY — Douglas Ruggles, the director of the 2020 Shoals Area Special Olympics Charity Golf Tournament, put a plan into action to make sure his event could still go on.
The tournament, originally scheduled for April 27, was postponed due to COVID-19. Ruggles noticed courses around the area started hosting golfers in the middle of May, so he worked to coordinate a new date, abiding by social-distancing guidelines at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at the Shoals rather than the normal host site at Turtle Point.
The result was a field of 110 golfers participating in a two-person scramble with separated tee times throughout the day on Monday, with rules like one person to a cart, to keep people safe. The tournament raised almost $40,000 for Special Olympics programs around the area.
“So many people really enjoy this event,” Ruggles said. “To be able to have it, it’s nice. Its kinda like the Masters, you’d hate to go a year without the Masters.”
Golfers teed off starting at 7:30 a.m. and in 15-minute increments all the way until the last group at 2:30 p.m. Some golfers came by way of their sponsors, which included primarily local companies around the Shoals.
Pryce Holcombe, fresh off winning the 2019 Special Olympics North American Golf Championship in Nashville with his dad Les in September, typically hits the ceremonial tee ball the last several years at the tournament.
On Monday, however, he and Ruggles had to settle by doing it virtually, with Holcombe offering an encouraging message: “Get a hole-in-one!”
Most understood the point of the tournament was not to declare a winner, but rather enjoy a round of golf while also contributing to a good cause.
Steve Stewart, who teed off at 8:45 a.m. with his partner Frankie Hammock, said he was just happy to be out having fun. He also made a point to say that he was practicing social distancing, keeping to himself by riding in a cart alone.
“It’s just about having fun,” Stewart said. “We like to help them out, they put on a great tournament and treat you right.”
Golfers had a heavy dose of wind in the early morning as rain was expected in the afternoon, but most were able to avoid any weather that would affect play.
Buddy Parkes, a Sheffield native, teed off with teammate Ryan Swindle at 9:45 a.m. He was appreciative of what the tournament’s true goal was.
“It’s very beneficial to come out here and give back,” Parkes said. “Special Olympics has been special for a number of years. We’ve all been blessed.”
While the tournament accomplished what it set out to do, Ruggles’ biggest takeaway was the eagerness of everyone to participate with most sports, business and overall lifestyles being affect by the pandemic in the last few months.
A nice round of golf just felt right.
“People are just dying to do something that has any semblance to normalcy,” Ruggles said. “Get out and enjoy and gather even though we’re gathering differently.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.