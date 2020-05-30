On the second day of the Fishing League Worldwide’s tournament on Pickwick, John Murray from Spring City, Tennessee, had a big day to take the top spot among pro anglers.
Murray’s haul weighed in at 22 pounds, 10 ounces to shoot up the rankings after finishing in 14th after day one. Trailing closely behind is Jacob Wheeler, a native of Harrison, Tennessee, who weighed in with 20 pounds, 11 ounces. Wheeler’s total from the two days is 38 pounds, 13 ounces, just an ounce shy of the top spot.
Murray said he moved from Arizona to Spring City to learn the Tennessee River lakes.
“Tennessee River tournaments invariably are always on tournament schedules,” Murray told FLWfishing.com. “And nearly every time I’d go to a Tennessee River lake in the summer, I just bomb. I finally got tired of it and moved out here to learn these lakes.”
Over time, he said he’s learned to utilize the river currents to provide him ample opportunities to catch fish. He said he didn’t fish deep places and deep schools, but rather took advantage of the 7-to-10-foot range.
“If this current wasn’t running this hard, I don’t think they would be up where I’m catching them. Those shallower places are providing the necessary breaks that I’ve learned are so critical on these lakes.”
Murray caught three five-pound fish in the morning, utilizing big worm and big jig baits.
Other standouts among pro anglers were Buddy Gross, who finished at the top after day one. Gross weighed in with 13 pounds and an ounce to total 37 pounds, two ounces.
Local pro angler Justin Atkins is in eighth with 35 pounds, one ounce.
Among the co-anglers, Josh Lockard is in the lead with 29 pounds, three ounces, while Chris Quantaince out of Muscle Shoals is in second with 25 pounds, 10 ounces.
