Bryce Young 041823

Former Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young throws in front of Panthers coach Frank Reich during a workout. Carolina holds the top pick in the draft. [VASHA HUNT/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said the team has no reservations about Bryce Young’s size as it begins to finalize a decision on who'll be the No. 1 overall pick in next week’s NFL draft.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.