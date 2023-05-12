GORDO — Through the Class 3A baseball postseason Phil Campbell’s offense was unstoppable, and the pitching was nearly unhittable.
It took a trip to Gordo and a one-and-a-half-hour rain delay to cool off the Bobcats in the semifinals on Friday.
Phil Campbell faltered midway through Game 1 as Gordo used a six-run third inning to storm past the Bobcats with a 10-4 win.
The defense was the culprit in the 11-1 Game 2 loss, eliminating the Bobcats in the semifinals for the third time in four years. Phil Campbell booted the ball six times, including four in one inning.
“We just didn’t play like we usually do,” Phil Campbell coach Jonathan Raper said. “We played our worst two games of baseball at the worst time.”
It was an uncommon result for the Bobcats, a team that scored 93 runs and allowed 16 runs through seven playoff games until the matchup with Gordo.
Phil Campbell (29-9) left town with five runs scored with seven hits and 21 runs allowed. It was the first time since 2019 the Bobcats had been beaten by double figures.
Gordo (32-5), playing in the semifinals for the seventh time in eight playoff seasons, advances to the title series next week against Houston Academy. Gordo will play for its sixth state championship.
“We’ve been in the semifinals four straight years, and we won it all one time," Raper said. "A lot of people will take that in a heartbeat.”
Phil Campbell started off Game 1 with a bang, scoring two runs in the first, courtesy of a two-run single from Kyle Pace, who then made it 4-2 in the third with a two-run home run.
Then the rain came.
With bad weather moving in, Gordo chased starting pitcher Cole Pace after he gave up back-to-back singles and two straight walks. Hunter Baker came in and allowed a pair of RBI singles to put the Greenwave on top 5-4.
The game was halted as the rain intensified. The break in action didn’t help settle the Bobcats and Gordo picked up where it left off when play resumed. Brady Jones roped a bases-loaded single off new pitcher Kyle Pace to make it a 6-4 game. Gordo tacked on two more runs for the commanding 8-4 lead.
Gordo scored two more in the fifth for the 10-4 lead.
Meanwhile, Phil Campbell was held hitless over the last four innings with just two baserunners.
“We couldn’t hit the ball anymore,” Raper said of the offensive slump. “We hit the ball hard, but we hit it right to them. That’s just the way it is.”
Will Whitley pitched a five-hitter for Gordo with three strikeouts and a walk.
Cole Pace took the loss, allowing five runs on five hits, including a home run, with four walks. Kyle Pace gave up a pair of runs on eight hits.
Game 2 was a comedy of errors, but it was anything but fun for Phil Campbell. The final tally resembled nothing like championship baseball. Six errors, three wild pitches, four passed balls, six walks.
It was a stark contrast to Gordo. Austin Baines pitched a three-hitter and struck out six with just one walk. The offense helped him out with six hits, including two doubles.
“They are a good program and they take it serious, they show up and they work,” Raper said. “At this level, if you don’t show up and play, you are in trouble.”
Gordo scored its first run in the second inning courtesy of an infield error, but the real mess started in the third inning.
The Bobcats made four errors in the inning, including two on one play. After an infield error allowed two Gordo runs to score, a throwing error brought home another to make it a 6-0 lead.
Pitching was the issue in the fourth. Phil Campbell starter Eli Taylor gave up a single and walked three straight batters. Baker stepped in and walked in another run to make it an 8-0 deficit. Baker gave up an RBI single, and a passed ball gave Gordo another run for a 10-0 lead.
The offense wasn’t much help. The Bobcats’ best opportunity was in the fourth. Sage Raper singled to center field to score Bryant Anthony for the first Phil Campbell run, but Cam Habada was gunned down at the plate to end the inning.
The Bobcats managed three hits in the second game.
