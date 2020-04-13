MONTGOMERY — Phil Campbell's Ben Williams was one of the winners in the 35th annual Bryant-Jordan Student Athlete Awards Program on Monday.
Williams, a three-sport standout for the Bobcats, won the Larry D. Striplin Jr. Scholar-Athlete of the Year award.
Williams will graduate first in his 80-person class with a 99.87 average grade. He scored 35 on his ACT, is the school's SGA president and is also president of the SADD Club, Junior Civitan Club, the school's rocket team and history club.
He played football, basketball and golf.
Phillips' Alli Temple was the Class 1A scholar-athlete winner. Hatton's Journey Sutton was the Class 2A student-achievement winner, while Hamilton's Kennedy Cobb was the 4A student-achievement winner. Brooks' Jordan Tidwell and Muscle Shoals' Fallon Haley received Alabama "A" Club educational and charitable foundation scholarships.
