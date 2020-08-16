The number lunges forward as a surprise to Collinwood senior Dayton Scott.
Like a sudden jolt when watching a horror movie, at least when the hero/heroine vanquishes the ghoul, his eyes perk up after he hears the Trojans may be on the cusp of a little piece of school history.
But there’s another element that downplays his exuberance.
Collinwood may be looking to tie a school record with a fifth straight playoff appearance this year, a feat that the Trojans admit would be memorable.
But that isn’t their main thought for the 2020 season, particularly with what happened in those previous four postseason appearances.
This time, the Trojans want to win at least one playoff game.
“That’s pretty cool,” Scott said of the playoff streak, “but it’s not just making it. We want to win when we get there.”
And they want to do it at home.
The Trojans, in each of the last four years, took to the road for their first-round playoff game … and returned home all four times as first-round losers.
The closest of the four was last year’s 31-10 jaunt to Cornersville.
Winning a playoff game, which Collinwood last did in 2012, is a goal. Hosting a playoff game, like the Trojans did in 2012, is, too.
“It’s a big one,” senior lineman Lige Craig said. “We’re going to get it, I hope.”
Scott and Craig said they have more than just hope in Tennessee’s Class 1A, Region 6. If Tennessee has a full-sized playoff, the Trojans need a top-two finish to host a first-round game.
“We have the expectation that we’re hoping to get first or second,” Scott said. “We want to do better than third or fourth.”
With that, just making the playoffs won’t be too big a deal. Collinwood has twice made the postseason in five straight years: 1985-89 and 1999-2003.
“When I first got there, the playoffs weren’t really even a discussion,” sixth-year coach Scotty Hannah said. “Now, it’s an expectation and we keep raising expectations. … Now, our goal is to finish in the top two in the region, have a home playoff game and win one.
“It’s good that’s an expectation now rather than just a far-off dream.”
Offense
Scott, the quarterback, and running back Alex Haddock are two good returnees to have, but Collinwood has just five on offense.
“He’s pretty good,” Craig deadpanned about Scott, who was sitting next to him. “I know him pretty personally.”
Scott threw for 1,200 yards and Haddock had almost 900 rushing last season.
“I feel pretty comfortable on Friday nights,” Scott said. “We all have each other’s backs. If I’m not having the best night, they’re picking me up. If they’re not having their best night, I’m picking them up.
“That’s just kind of the way we roll.”
Defense
Craig and Joe Hensley are the only two returning linemen, on both offense and defense. The defense, just like the offense, has five returning starters, too.
Between Craig and Hensley, which is better? Well, just one was the 1A, Region 6 defensive lineman of the year. His name is Hensley.
“He keeps reminding Lige of that,” Hannah said. “We have these two guys back on the line, and we have some good young guys who have really been working hard.”
The banter — which is friendly — has been fuel for Craig. And Craig’s responses have fueled Hensley.
“I hope I get it so I can rub it in his face as long as he’s rubbed it in mine,” Craig jokes. “We’re after each other all the time, like brothers.
“He goes, ‘Hey, you got this?’ or ‘You don’t have this.’ He’ll say, ‘Where’s your lineman of the year trophy?’ and I’ll go ‘Where’s your driver’s license?’”
Scott wouldn’t decide between the two, but he said the playful rivalry has helped both.
“They’re pretty close,” Scott said. “One day, one might be a little better and, another day, the other might be better. They both push each other pretty hard. They try to get better every day.”
Hensley and Craig also drive the other linemen. Two of them saw considerable playing time last year.
“They’re all pretty equal and they like to compete,” Craig said. “I think we’re going to be all right. They know what they’re doing.”
The rest
• Collinsville’s summer work, after a coronavirus ban was lifted, left Hannah feeling optimistic. The Trojans had three weeks in June where attendance and enthusiasm were both high.
“We got more done in those three weeks this summer than we have since I’ve been there,” Hannah said. “I guess the parents were so sick of them, they were pushing them out before they stopped the car. We have 39 on the team, and we were averaging 34 at workouts every day.
“Momma is wanting them out of the house.”
• The Trojans have holes to fill at receiver and cornerback. Scott and Haddock also play defensive back.
“We have some good young guys who are going to be able to help us,” Hannah said. “It’s how fast will they be able to get into those roles.”
• For the record, Craig says he has one massive advantage on nemesis Hensley that goes well beyond the football field. Hensley, according to Craig, trails in the looks department. “Oh, definitely,” Craig claims.
