HANCEVILLE — The disbelief was apparent. The heavy tears and hugs following the game said it all. So, too, did the ovation from Westminster-Huntsville’s fans as Deshler walked through the concourse back to the locker room.
The Tigers had played their best game of the season. It just came against the Class 4A No. 1 Wildcats and ended in a 55-51 loss in the Northwest Regional final.
“I would say so, yeah,” coach Brian Pounders said when asked if it was his team’s best performance of the season. “We had won nine in a row. … I do think defensively, for sure our best game. Offensively, it might not have been but that’s a credit to them.”
The game scheming didn’t matter too much anymore. For Pounders, it was a flash of what he and his players had put into the season. Of watching his seniors grow from the first time he saw them play in elementary school. Of how much fun — also hard work — that had culminated into a 27-6 record and a regional final appearance.
The six seniors played their final organized basketball game together. A day that didn’t seem like it would ever come.
“Dadrian (Sanders) and KJ (Anderson) and all the other seniors, I talk to them every day,” Dee Newsome said. “I’m with them every day, really. You see me out, you see them out with me. I really can’t do nothing without them. They mean a lot to me.”
Pounders began to speak about his senior class, but the crying forced him to come to an abrupt stop. He had to restart.
“It was after Christmas, and we sort of said, ‘there’s a finality to this,’” Pounders said, noting how much harder his team worked when the postseason was about to begin. “For the six seniors, regardless of if we win today, you only got two games left you can play. A week from Saturday, everybody’s gonna be done. … It stinks to go out knowing you’re just as good as they are. And we were.”
Anderson scored 21 points, including 19 in the first half and five 3-pointers. Newsome added 13. Chase McCarty led the Wildcats (28-3) with 23 and Kaden Rickard added 13.
Sanders stood out of his seat while Westminster accepted its regional champion plaque. He wasn’t hiding any emotion, even almost a half-hour after the game.
“It means everything to me,” Sanders said. “It’s been everything since I was a little kid. It just means a lot to me.”
Sanders and Pounders hugged before exiting the locker room a final time, and more tears fell from both. There were exchanges of “I love you” between them, something they’ve both known for years.
“(Pounders) helped me a lot,” Sanders said. “Because looking back on my eighth-grade year, I barely played and he believed in me. Just really believed in me and showed me what I can do.”
Ending the seniors’ time at Deshler with a state title would have been nice for sure. But most don’t get to do that. Even if the Tigers reached the top, there wouldn’t be a much different feeling for the final goodbye.
“Our kids come from the same area. The same town,” Pounders said. “Watching them play in fifth grade, in sixth grade, and then they get in our middle school. … In eighth grade they went like 22-2 or something like that. We knew the answer then.
“… Whether we played (in state) and won or lost, or made it to next Friday, I love them to death.”
Safe to say the relationships will go far beyond playing their last game together.
“It felt good to play with my guys one last time,” Anderson said. “I’m sad that it’s ending. We stuck together through it all. I love them.”
