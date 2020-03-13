CENTRAL HEIGHTS — Within arguably the most bizarre 24-hour period in the history of American sports, things seemed normal Thursday afternoon at Central High School as the Wildcats hosted Brooks in baseball.
With most college and professional sports called off for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus threat, Brooks beat Central 6-0 and both teams left the field hoping they’ll have the rest of a full season ahead of them.
“We’ll see what the future holds,” Brooks pitcher Preston Junkin said. “I’m hoping we don’t get cancelled.”
At least between the lines, the future looks bright. The junior held Central (4-4) to two hits over four innings – a single and double by Colby Holcombe – with help from his best pitch, the curveball.
“I’ve kind of worked on accuracy this year. Last year I kind of racked up strikeouts and kept people off base, but I just walked and hit a lot of people last year,” Junkin said. “This year I’ve kind of worked on throwing more strikes.”
Brooks coach Jacob Fowler bragged on the work Junkin has done recently.
“That’s back-to-back really good outings for Preston,” Fowler said. “He did a really good job going out there and competing, and that’s been our biggest thing with him. Go out there and compete, and let’s see what we can do.”
Carson Daniel pitched the fifth and sixth innings for Brooks, allowing only a hit batter, and Carson Villalta pitched a quick seventh. Both are key assets on the mound and in other positions for the reigning Class 4A state champions.
Brooks (2-5) took a 2-0 first-inning lead when Daniel and Junkin each drove in a run, but Central’s Preston Langston got a strikeout looking to end a second-inning threat and helped pick off a runner to end the third.
Brooks added to its lead in the fourth, however, with Kobe Warden scoring on a ball that reached the backstop, Villalta hitting a two-run single and Daniel driving in another run.
Central’s Hayden Hawk entered in relief in the middle of that inning but then held Brooks scoreless over the final three innings.
Fowler said his team has improved its mindset over the last week.
“We wanted to rest on our laurels a little bit and kind of rely on what happened last year, so there have been some days where we’ve been a little lackadaisical in our focus and our attention to detail and our hustle,” Fowler said. “ … Today we did a good job.”
The game featured no errors, and Central right fielder Jackson Minor dove and made a nice catch in the first inning to save a run.
What the rest of the high school season will look like - for Brooks, Central and every other school in the Shoals - is unclear.
“I kind of think about them cancelling the whole year, and then all these guys are just done. It’s kind of something I fear,” Junkin said.
Fowler said he heard some of the players talking about the coronavirus in class, and he knows they’re thinking about it just like coaches are.
He reminded the players after the game to wash their hands and said the team will keep its routine until something changes.
“It is out of our control,” Fowler said. “Whatever the next steps are, we’ll fall in line with it.”
