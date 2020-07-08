Skyler Holden played baseball at Sheffield, finishing his prep career in 2010, and appreciated the pride he and his teammates had in the program’s success.
“We were the smaller school that everybody feared,” Holden said.
Sheffield’s baseball team has struggled to find that type of success in the last few years, and Holden hopes to re-establish that positive vibe as the program’s newest head coach.
He was hired earlier this summer to replace Seth Woods, who left after two seasons to help coach baseball and football at Muscle Shoals.
“This will always be my home and always be my alma mater,” Holden said. “I want to build something that will be sustainable.”
Holden was part of sustained success as a player under head coaches Jason Fuller and Chuck Smith, both of whom he credited for building Sheffield baseball into a strong program.
Sheffield reached the second round of the Class 3A playoffs in 2008 and also qualified in 2009 and 2010, when Holden played catcher. (Sheffield is now a Class 2A school.)
A bit later, former coach Matt Jones invited Holden back to Sheffield to be a volunteer assistant. Holden did that for a year and then worked as an assistant coach for Phil Bates for one year and for Woods for two.
Holden has also worked on the football coaching staff the past two seasons. He is a special education para-professional and is a year away from earning a degree at Athens State.
Holden expects to have at least 10 freshmen on the 2021 team to go with a small number of older players. He has coached the junior high team for the past two seasons and likes the leadership and effort those players have shown.
“They’ve seen the decline and they don’t want to be a part of that,” Holden said. “The kids are starting to take pride in it again.”
Sheffield baseball was 4-17 in 2019 and was 1-9 this past year before the season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic.
Holden wants Sheffield to have games against teams on a similar competitive level. For example, he hopes to have the Bulldogs play at Rickwood Field in Birmingham during spring break.
“We’re not at the skill level to be playing 5A and 6A schools,” he said.
Holden plans for Dylan Boston and Morgan Ladner to be assistant coaches, though contracts have not been signed yet. Boston played at Deshler and North Alabama, and Ladner played at Sheffield.
“I want to see my hometown be successful and my alma mater be successful,” Holden said.
Woods, meanwhile, returned to his alma mater and will work with the middle school coaching staffs in baseball and football at Muscle Shoals.
He said his cousin Sam Jacobs will be a senior football and baseball player at Muscle Shoals this year, and the new job will allow Woods to see him play more. Woods is a special ed teacher.
“It’s home. It’s the place I’ve enjoyed being at, and don’t me wrong I love Sheffield,” Woods said. “I’m around people I’ve been around all my life. … It’s really the best of both worlds for me. It’s going to be an enjoyable time, so I’m excited about it.”
