Three players scored in double figures as the Brooks girls opened the season with a 63-45 win over West Morgan Monday night in high school basketball.
Erin McDaniel led the Lions with 19 points, while Chloe Patterson scored 15 and Kendall Akins scored 11. McDaniel and Patterson did all of their scoring in the first three quarters.
Brooks led 35-24 at halftime.
Junior high
Girls Basketball
Junior High
Wilson 29, Central 11
Leading scorers: W – Cayleigh Hale 15, Isabelle Lash 7; C – Maggie Huffacre 4
Boys Basketball
8th grade
Central 39, Wilson 22
Leading scorers: C – Bryant Hanback 9; W – Saelor Pinegar 9
7th grade
Wilson 37, Central 20
Leading scorers: W – Nate Nester 16; C – Brennen Montgomery 10
