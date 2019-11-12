Three players scored in double figures as the Brooks girls opened the season with a 63-45 win over West Morgan Monday night in high school basketball.

Erin McDaniel led the Lions with 19 points, while Chloe Patterson scored 15 and Kendall Akins scored 11. McDaniel and Patterson did all of their scoring in the first three quarters.

Brooks led 35-24 at halftime.

--

Junior high

Girls Basketball

Junior High

Wilson 29, Central 11

Leading scorers: W – Cayleigh Hale 15, Isabelle Lash 7; C – Maggie Huffacre 4

Boys Basketball

8th grade

Central 39, Wilson 22

Leading scorers: C – Bryant Hanback 9; W – Saelor Pinegar 9

7th grade

Wilson 37, Central 20

Leading scorers: W – Nate Nester 16; C – Brennen Montgomery 10

