Olivia Whitehead got a peculiar gift from her mother just before her senior year — a foot-long black string.
But it didn’t take long for the Brooks High shot put and discus competitor to understand the message.
“It was a reminder for me to tell me ‘one more foot. Get one more foot each time.’ It was a motivation for me to do a little better each time that I performed,” Whitehead said.
“I kept it in my backpack for school, so anytime I opened my backpack to grab a book or something, I would see that string.”
Whitehead did not get a chance to defend her Class 4A state shot put title this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, but she’ll get a chance to keep improving with each throw as a college track and field performer at Tennessee Tech.
She signed with the Golden Eagles on Tuesday. Whitehead got a chance to visit the school in January and was impressed with campus and a track facility she described as “awesome” and “super cool.”
“It makes me excited for going to college,” she said.
Whitehead plans to major in exercise science.
She helped continue a strong run of success for Brooks in track and field with appearances at the state meet as a freshman, sophomore and junior.
She was 15th in Class 5A shot put as a freshman and 10th in 5A discus and ninth in shot put in 2018. In 2019 Brooks moved to 4A, and Whitehead won the 4A shot put title and finished third in the discus.
Her best state meet shot put distance (34 feet, 11 inches) was an improvement of nearly two feet from her sophomore year. She added nearly four feet from her best state meet discus throw as a sophomore to her best as a junior (96 feet, 8 inches).
Whitehead prefers shot put because she feels more control in that event, but she acknowledged her technique and movements must be more compact because the ring to stand in is smaller. It was not easy to master.
“I got very frustrated several, several times,” she said. “It’s all about muscle memory, and one things can either make your throw really, really good or really, really bad.”
She started track in 7th grade, joining older brothers Jake and John, but will be the first to continue the sport in college.
“I like competition,” she said. “It’s just like that it’s kind of difficult to do. Learning the ways to throw, it’s difficult but it’s fun.”
Hawkins signs with Northeast
Florence senior Kennedi Hawkins signed Monday to play basketball at Northeast Mississippi Community College.
A 5-10 forward, Hawkins averaged a team-best 17.3 points per game to go with averages of 8.9 rebounds per game. She added 80 steals and 11 blocks this year, leading a much-improved Florence team to a 21-10 record.
The Falcons beat Bob Jones in the Class 7A, Area 8 semifinals to clinch a berth in the Class 7A Northwest Regional, their first regional appearance in four years. They lost to eventual state champion Spain Park in the region semifinals.
Hawkins was named second-team all-state in Class 7A by the ASWA and was on the TimesDaily’s all-area first team.
Keener twins playing volleyball
A pair of multi-sport athletes from Central High will continue playing volleyball in college, as twins Ann Margaret Keener and Laura Lee Keener have signed with Southern Union Community College in Wadley.
Ann Margaret Keener, the setter, totaled 1,638 assists, 107 aces, 612 digs and 141 kills as a senior for Central. Laura Lee Keener, the team’s libero, had 904 digs, 847 serve receptions and 88 aces this past year.
Central finished runner-up to Wilson in Class 4A, Area 16 and beat Lincoln and Randolph in the first two rounds of the North Regional tournament.
The Wildcats lost to Brooks and Fairview to take fourth in the regional and fell to state powerhouse Bayside Academy in the Class 4A state quarterfinals.
Laura Lee Keener ranks seventh in the state in all-time digs with 2,091 and Ann Margaret Keener is 15th in the state all-time in assists with 3,745, according to coach Drew Murphy. Both women also played extensively for the Central basketball team.
Two more to Huntingdon
Central quarterback Payton Palmer and Deshler quarterback Will Pilgrim announced recently they will play football at Huntingdon College.
They become the latest of several local products to join the Division III school in Montgomery.
As a senior, the 5-10 Palmer completed 72 of 168 passes for 1,186 yards with seven touchdowns. He also rushed 36 times for 227 yards and four more touchdowns.
Central averaged 25 points per game and earned wins over West Limestone, Elkmont and Wilson. The Wildcats lost in the first round of the playoffs to Fairview.
The 5-11 Pilgrim completed 56 of 92 passes for 1,179 yards and seven touchdowns. He rushed 20 times for 189 yards and eight more touchdowns. He was also the TimesDaily's 2019 all-area wrestler of the year.
Deshler averaged nearly 30 points per game and used a seven-game win streak to win the Class 4A, Region 8 title. The Tigers beat Danville and Oneonta in the playoffs before losing to Anniston in the quarterfinals to finish the year 9-4.
Weathers adds offer
Loretto basketball player Karly Weathers earned a scholarship offer last week from Purdue, according to her AAU team Alabama Southern Starz.
Weathers, a 5-9 guard in the Class of 2022, also has offers from schools including Alabama, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Middle Tennessee, Missouri, Tennessee and Vanderbilt.
Weathers was a runner-up for Class A Miss Basketball the last two years and is the two-time TimesDaily 1A-3A girls basketball player of the year. She helped Loretto reach the state semifinals in March before the rest of the tournament was called off.
