Covenant Christian guard Titus Griffin committed last week to Martin Methodist College, an NAIA program in Pulaski, Tennessee.
A 6-1 guard, Griffin is part of a family legacy with Covenant Christian basketball.
The younger brother of former standout Sam Griffin and older brother of current starter Zeke, Titus Griffin is a strong outside shooter and added to his game over the years to become a leader for Covenant Christian.
As a senior, he averaged 18.9 points, five rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. Covenant Christian won the Class 1A, Area 16 championship and reached the Class 1A Northwest Regional, falling to eventual state champion Pickens County in overtime in the semifinal.
It was Covenant’s second straight trip to the regional. The Eagles finished the year 25-3.
Griffin’s 2,104 points at Covenant Christian are third-most in program history.
--
Lexington's Newton signs
Lexington's Holden Newton signed Friday to play baseball at Shawnee Community College in Illinois.
This past spring, Newton started all 14 games before the season was shut down. He hit .295 with four doubles and five stolen bases. As a pitcher, he was 1-0 with a 2.74 ERA and seven strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings.
In 2019, Newton batted .283 and started 20 games as Lexington reached the Class 3A state tournament.
--
Raper commits to Wallace
Phil Campbell baseball player Ridge Raper committed recently to play baseball at Wallace State-Hanceville Community College.
A senior this coming school year, Raper is a pitcher and third baseman. As a sophomore, he pitched 51 innings and struck out 79 batters, finishing the year with a 2.45 ERA. He also batted .367 with 43 RBIs.
In the shortened 2020 season, Raper threw a no-hitter against East Lawrence and was one walk away from a perfect game.
Raper helped the Bobcats reach the Class 3A state semifinals in 2019. They beat New Hope, Hanceville and Winfield before falling to Piedmont.
--
Belgreen's Dempsey commits
Belgreen softball pitcher Emma Dempsey committed recently to Northeast Mississippi Community College.
A rising senior, Dempsey started 30 games as a sophomore in 2019, going 17-6 with a 3.16 ERA to carry Belgreen to the Class 1A state tournament, where the Bulldogs finished fourth.
She pitched 177 innings that season, striking out 225 and walking 41, and she earned two saves.
--
New offer for Krieger
Rogers guard Madie Krieger picked up an offer from South Alabama last week.
The rising junior led Rogers to the 2019 Class 4A state championship as a freshman. Last year the Pirates were ranked No. 1 all year and reached the Class 4A Northwest Regional final.
Krieger also has offers from Jacksonville State, North Alabama and UAH.
--
Stutts heading to FHU
Abby Stutts has left the Lexington girls basketball program to take an assistant coaching job at Freed-Hardeman University, an NAIA school in Henderson, Tennessee.
Stutts will work on a staff led by first-year head coach Joshua Epperson at Freed-Hardeman.
Stutts coached Lexington girls basketball for one year, leading the Bears to 14 wins and a subregional appearance.
