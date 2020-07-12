Ethan Lawler was a multi-sport athlete at Hamilton High, playing football and basketball for the Aggies before graduating in 2009.
As the Aggies progress through the 2020s, he will have a new role as athletic director.
Lawler replaces Rodney Stidham, who stepped down as athletic director and head football coach recently to address his health.
“I think we have a good tradition of being competitive and winning a lot of games,” Lawler said, noting he wants to maintain that tradition across the school’s sports landscape and make sure the Aggies are representing the community the right way.
Lawler, 29, will no longer coach softball but will remain the head boys basketball coach and a football assistant and will enter his fourth season in those roles.
The Hamilton basketball team was 16-9 this past season, falling to Russellville in the Class 5A, Area 16 tournament semifinals. The Aggies were 24-6 and reached the subregional round a year earlier. This year, they’ll return to Class 4A.
“Those two years in 5A definitely helped us become a better basketball program,” Lawler said.
Lawler is working with tight ends, wingbacks and outside linebackers on the football team, whose head coach is now Barry Peoples.
Lawler teaches physical science and environmental science at Hamilton and appreciates what he calls a family atmosphere there.
“Everybody knows each other,” he said. “At the school, all the teachers, we’re all on the same page.”
Other states' plans for fall sports
The giant question in high school sports this summer is whether games will be played this fall and, if so, when they’ll start.
In Alabama, AHSAA executive director Steve Savarese told AL.com Thursday he is “extremely optimistic” about the fall sports season starting on time.
In Tennessee, the TSSAA currently expects to start football games Sept. 18, four weeks later than expected. But the TSSAA hopes the state government will include high school sports in an exemption to a no-contact rule that runs through Aug. 29.
That would potentially allow the state’s football and girls soccer teams to start their seasons as originally scheduled. Cross country, volleyball and golf are already set to start on time in Tennessee.
A look at what is happening in other states:
• New Mexico: Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday that football and soccer are called off for this fall, but she left open the possibility of playing those sports in the spring, according to the Las Cruces Sun-News. The state has not decided on a schedule for non-contact sports like volleyball and cross country, the paper said.
• New Jersey: The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Friday it will start football games Oct. 2, girls tennis matches Sept. 28 and all other fall sports Oct. 1. Summer workouts will begin Monday and run through Aug. 28, at which point there will be a two-week break before practices resume Sept. 14.
• Mississippi: The Mississippi High School Activities Association is set to meet Tuesday to set a plan for the upcoming year, according to the Oxford Eagle. The association’s executive director, Don Hinton, told the Eagle the idea of swapping fall and spring sports was the top option but is being considered.
• Georgia: Football teams were allowed to start 7-on-7 intrasquad scrimmages this past week, but they can’t wear helmets or pads, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Georgia High School Association director Robin Hines told the AJC he doesn’t favor flipping the fall and spring seasons but said it has been considered.
• Kentucky: The Kentucky High School Athletic Association board of control voted Friday to maintain existing limits on practices through at least Aug. 2 except for golf, according to The Courier Journal. Teams there must have non-contact practices and must stay in groups of less than 50. Kentucky’s football games are still scheduled to begin Aug. 21, though the paper said it seems likely affect the start of the season for football, soccer, volleyball, cross country and field hockey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.