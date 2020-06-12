Taylor Leathers is used to seeing his football players five days a week, not just at practices but walking the halls of Colbert Heights High School.
But until Tuesday he hadn’t seen them since mid-March due to the coronavirus, and that gap in time seemed even more obvious as they showed up to the team’s first practice of the summer.
“The biggest thing that shocked me was how some of them have grown,” Leathers said Thursday, after his team’s third practice. “… We had several shockers that walked through the gate. ‘Hey man, look at you! You shaving now?’”
Florence football coach Will Hester also did a few double takes as players showed up Tuesday.
“Some of these guys have grown two or three inches since I saw them last,” he said.
Whether players have changed physically or not, however, those two coaches and many more were glad to return to practice.
While some schools opened for practice last week, the earliest allowed this year in Alabama, Florence and Colbert Heights were two of several local schools where teams waited until this week to start.
“I think it’s gone pretty well,” Hester said. “I think the kids are excited to be back and be around each other.”
To honor social-distancing guidelines, Florence started by separating its 120 players (freshmen through seniors) into offense, defense and freshmen earlier in the week.
But those groups were still a little large, so the Falcons further separated into position group pairings (offensive line with running backs and defensive linemen with inside linebackers, for example) and had two groups of freshmen.
It’s meant starting at 7 a.m. and going until 1 or 2 p.m. to get everyone conditioning work on the field and a chance to lift weights.
Colbert Heights is a 3A program with about 65 players. Junior high players have worked out from 7-8:30 a.m. this past week, and varsity players have worked out from 8:30-10. Within those time frames, the groups are split between the field for conditioning and the weight room.
Leathers admitted he was anxious about practice this week with all the changes, but by Thursday he felt better about how it went.
“It was a great first week, not really knowing what it was going to look like,” Leathers said.
Both teams are wearing masks while in the weight room.
Hester said each of his players has his temperature taken and fills out a health checklist at the start of practice, and he has told them they need to be diligent in following social distancing rules if they want to have a season.
Hester said his team has not even gotten a football out yet and probably won’t until the end of next week, assuming they’ve completed more days at practice without any issues.
Leathers said Colbert Heights likely won’t get into football-specific work with a football until early July.
“We’re still going to have plenty of time to get where we need to get as a team,” Leathers said.
Summer work is not the most glamourous part of football season but players were understandably eager to see teammates they hadn’t seen in a while. Leathers noted Colbert Heights’ school zone is geographically large, so it’s not as though all the players live in the same subdivision.
Other than getting to see the players in person, coaches are excited to be able to structure team workouts instead of hoping players will work out consistently on their own. Leathers said the Wildcats are out of shape as a group but not too far from where they should be.
“Another couple weeks we’re going be back in a good position mentally (and) physically,” he said.
Though Hester is concerned about the status of Florence’s season opener against Brentwood Academy because it’s an out-of-state opponent, he is confident a season will take place.
Players and coaches at all teams will have to continue keeping their distance and taking extra precautions like wearing masks when they lift weights. Hester said this year maybe players will be more used to adversity by the time the season starts.
“A daggum penalty or a turnover on Friday night might not seem as bad,” he said.
--
Bunnell takes JPII job
Dylan Bunnell was hired last week to be the new head coach at St. John Paul II High in Huntsville.
Bunnell has most recently worked on Brian Wright’s staff coaching the Brooks boys basketball team. The Lions reached the Class 4A semifinals this past year, falling 55-52 to eventual state champion Williamson.
--
Two make college choices
Haleyville basketball players Clay Blanton and Grayson Long will play college basketball at MUW, an NCAA Division III program in Columbus, Miss.
MUW stands for Mississippi University for Women but features both female and male students.
Blanton, a 6-2 shooting guard, averaged 15.6 points per game last year while shooting 52 percent overall and 43 percent from 3-point range. He also had 60 rebounds, 55 steals and 38 assists. He scored 789 points in his Haleyville career.
Long, a 5-10 point guard, averaged 9.3 points per game last year and totaled 94 assists, 65 rebounds and 27 steals. He finished his career with 630 points.
Blanton and Long helped Haleyville reach the Class 4A Northwest Regional semifinals in 2018 and 2020. The 2018 team lost to eventual state champion Cordova, and the 2020 team lost to West Limestone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.