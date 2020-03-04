The AHSAA Central Board approved high school basketball realignments for 2020-21 and 2021-22 on Tuesday.
Among the biggest changes for local basketball teams:
• Class 2A, Area 16 will consist of Colbert County, Lexington, Mars Hill and Sheffield. Mars Hill is up from Class 1A after two years there, and Lexington comes down from 3A.
• Class 4A, Area 12 will consist of Fayette County, Haleyville and Hamilton. Hamilton was in Class 5A the last two years.
• Muscle Shoals will be in an area with Cullman, Decatur and Hartselle. Phil Campbell will be in an area with Danville, East Lawrence and Vinemont.
• R.A. Hubbard will have more games in the Shoals as it joins an area with Cherokee, Covenant Christian, Shoals Christian and Waterloo.
The full list of new basketball areas is in the attached infobox.
Only two schools changed classifications on the basis of success via the competitive balance formula the AHSAA uses for private schools. St. Luke’s will move from 1A to 2A in basketball, and Madison Academy will move from 5A to 6A.
(Mars Hill’s move to 2A was based on enrollment. It is the smallest 2A school in the state.)
Additionally, the AHSAA tweaked the classifications for wrestling. They will now be 1A-4A, 5A-6A and 7A. Florence will compete in 7A, Muscle Shoals will compete in 5A-6A and Deshler and Wilson will compete in 1A-4A.
Recruiting
Russellville offensive lineman Edgar Amaya’s recruiting is heating up.
The 6-foot-4, 300-pound junior announced Monday he has offers from North Alabama and Arkansas State. According to his Twitter account, Amaya also has scholarship offers from Charlotte, Dartmouth, Gardner Webb, Jacksonville State and Samford.
Amaya was named to the TimesDaily’s Class 4A-7A All-Area first team last season. He helped the Golden Tigers achieve an 8-3 record.
Signings
• Mars Hill senior Neely Johns will play basketball at Martin Methodist, an NAIA program in Pulaski, Tenn.
Johns is a 5-8 guard eho averaged 17 points, 4.6 rebounds and three assists per game this year for Mars Hill (28-7). She helped the Panthers reach last week’s Class 1A state semifinals.
They were the Class 1A, Area 16 champions, beat Belgreen in a sub-regional game and then won twice at the Northwest Regional in Hanceville to clinch a trip to the state tournament. Johns had 18 points in a regional semifinal win over Falkville and 13 in a region title game win over Phillips.
• Mars Hill senior Erika Mitchell has signed to play softball at Faulkner University, an NAIA program in Montgomery.
Mitchell, who was also a key member of the basketball team, plays third base for the Panthers. She hit nine doubles, two triples and seven home runs last year. She drove in 49 runs and scored 57.
She was named MVP of last year’s state tournament as Mars Hill beat Brantley for the Class 1A championship.
• Muscle Shoals wide receiver Ty Smith will play football for South Alabama, which competes in the Sun Belt Conference.
He joins former Muscle Shoals running back Carlos Davis with the Jaguars.
The 6-foot-2 Smith had a breakout senior season for the Trojans, catching 40 passes for 787 yards and 14 touchdowns. His 40 catches tied for the team lead, and his 787 yards led the team.
Among other highlights, Smith made a key catch falling backward in the Trojans’ final drive in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs against Gardendale. It led to a game-winning field goal by Trey Stoddard.
He joins a big group of Muscle Shoals seniors who have signed with Division I programs, including Jackson Bratton (Alabama), Logan Smothers (Nebraska), Javar Strong (Arkansas State),
• Hatton senior Connor West signed to play golf at the University of Mobile, an NAIA program.
He is the first golfer from Hatton to ever sign a golf scholarship. West was the Lawrence County champion last spring.
Commitments
• Florence grad Kareem Thompson committed to Oral Roberts University. Thompson spent this past season at East Mississippi Community College, where he averaged 17.2 points and five rebounds per game. He was part of the 2019 Florence team that set a program wins record.
• Rogers senior Gloria Pounders committed to Wallace State Community College. She averaged 9.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists this season as the Pirates made the Class 4A regional final. She is a reliable defender and was a key part of the 2019 Class 4A state championship team.
Bryant-Jordan
The following local athletes were named Bryant-Jordan Scholar Athletes for their class and region for 2020. The award is named for former Alabama coach Bear Bryant and former Auburn coach Shug Jordan and honors students’ athletic and academic excellence.
• Fallon Haley, Muscle Shoals (Class 6A, Region 8)
• A.J. Taylor, Russellville (Class 5A, Region 7)
• Laura Lee Keener, Central (Class 4A, Region 8)
• Ben Williams, Phil Campbell (Class 3A, Region 7)
• Alli Temple, Phillips (Class 1A, Region 6).
The class and overall winners will be announced at a banquet April 13 at the Sheraton in downtown Birmingham.
The following local athletes won the Achievement Award for their class and region. The achievement award recognizes students who overachieved athletically or academically and might have overcame a certain hardship.
• Kennedy Cobb, Hamilton (Class 5A, Region 7)
• Jordon Tidwell, Brooks (Class 4A, Region 8)
• Journey Sutton, Hatton (Class 2A, Region 8)
• Neely Johns, Mars Hill (Class 1A, Region 8)
