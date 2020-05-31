Freya Collier figured her athletic career was finished. She said a few coaches contacted her by the end of her senior volleyball season at Wilson, but those opportunities didn’t interest her.
When North Alabama started talking to her this past spring, she was surprised but encouraged. Most offers come earlier than that, but UNA coach Bob White wanted the 6-foot-4 Collier on his team.
Collier, who had already enrolled at another school, will now play volleyball for UNA.
Collier attended Kilby Elementary on UNA’s campus as a girl. Her two older sisters, father, grandmother and grandfather were all UNA students as well.
“It was just a really great opportunity for me to be able to continue that legacy and play volleyball there as well,” she said.
Collier got a 31 on her ACT and is near the top of her class at Wilson and though she was offered athletic scholarship money will attend UNA on an academic scholarship.
She will switch from being a middle blocker to playing on the right side.
“I think it’s going to be a really big adjustment,” Collier said. “There are some nerves to it.”
But she added: “I also really am excited about something new.”
Collier started playing travel volleyball in eighth grade. She attended Shoals Christian through her freshman year before transferring to Wilson for her final three years of high school.
“They were so great to me and they made me feel like part of the team ever since I started there,” Collier said.
Collier also thanked Wilson head coach Courtney Michael and assistant coach Katie Hester.
The Warriors reached the quarterfinals of the Class 4A state tournament this past fall, sweeping Cleburne County before losing to Fairview in four sets.
Wilson nearly didn’t make it that fall, trailing Deshler 2-0 in a must-win area semifinal.
“This is not how we’re ending our season,” Collier remembers telling Sidney Bevis.
The Warriors won three straight sets to clinch a spot in the regional and beat rival Central for the area title that night.
“I could never be more proud of my team and my coaches,” Collier said.
Malone joins Brooks staff
Patrick Malone will be the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the Brooks football team, head coach Brad Black said.
Malone’s employment as a Brooks history teacher was approved at Wednesday’s board meeting.
A Deshler grad, Malone started at Shoals Christian before the 2016-17 school year and coached football and baseball for two years in addition to serving as athletic director before leaving for Austin. Malone’s first Shoals Christian team went 4-7 with a playoff appearance, the school’s most recent.
He takes over as defensive coordinator for Barry Daniel, who is the new head coach at Loretto.
Navy offer for Higgins
Mars Hill running back/receiver Peyton Higgins added his first scholarship offer this week from an FBS program, and it was from Navy.
The 5-10, 185-pound Higgins will be a senior this fall has offers from FCS programs Austin Peay, North Alabama Tennessee Tech, UT Martin and Division II member Harding. He is listed as a three-star prospect by 247 Sports and the No. 55 prospect in his class in Alabama.
Higgins was a first-team all-state running back in Class 1A this past season as Mars Hill finished as a state runner-up. He was a first-team all-state athlete in Class 1A in 2018, when the Panthers won a state championship.
Soccer honors
Several local soccer players earned all-state recognition earlier this month for the 2020 season, which was not completed due to the coronavirus pandemic. In soccer, the all-state team is not affiliated with the Alabama Sports Writers Association but instead voted on by coaches.
The list of locals includes:
Girls
7A – 2nd team: Florence eighth-grade F Lorelai Wade
4A-5A – 1st team: Russellville senior GK Brianna Ramirez
1A-3A – 1st team: Mars Hill junior MF Samantha King, Mars Hill junior D Emma Reaves; 2nd team: Mars Hill junior F Sadie Killen
Boys
7A – 1st team: Florence senior F Daniel Morris; 2nd team: Florence senior MF Miguel Adame, Florence senior D Garrett Wood, Florence senior GK Chase Puryear
4A-5A – 2nd team: Russellville sophomore MF Jonathan Salgado, Russellville senior defender Andres Campos
1A-3A – 2nd team: Mars Hill sophomore MF Noah Barrier, Mars Hill junior D Ryan Foster
Phil Campbell seeks assistants
Phil Campbell boys basketball coach Shane Clay is seeking an assistant coach and a volunteer coach. If you are interested, email shaneclay@franklin.k12.al.us.
