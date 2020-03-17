FLORENCE — Warren Fowler stood in the third base coaching box early Monday evening and thought about the future.
The Warriors were piling up runs in the bottom of the fourth, on their way to a 17-0 win in five innings over Rogers. Normally he could have soaked in an impressive win, a good start to area play and a 10-2 record.
It’s just not that kind of year. Not for Wilson, not for anyone.
“It’s difficult because we love each other,” Fowler said afterward, fighting emotion. “We just want some more games with each other.”
That’s still possible. The AHSAA has banned athletic competition and practices until at least April 6 in hopes of protecting people from COVID-19.
But with the season’s future in question, Wilson hosted a “Senior Day” ceremony before the game for its baseball team and softball team and Rogers’ baseball team.
“It’s something that (Rogers) coach (Scott) Mitchell and I came up with earlier in the week. We’ve been talking since about Thursday about things we could do for these guys.
“The future’s unknown, and they certainly deserve Senior Day — our guys, their guys, our softball (girls). We felt like it was something they have certainly earned, and with the future so unclear we just thought we’d go ahead and do it today. And I’m glad we did.”
So, before the game, senior members of all three teams handled flowers to their mothers and posed for pictures with their parents.
Wilson senior Luke Daniel, who threw 10 strikeouts and hit a grand slam, remains optimistic. Though team workouts are banned during the hiatus, players can still work out on their own off-campus.
“We don’t think it’s going to be the end,” Daniel said. “So we’re not quite ready to give up on it yet. We’re going to grind it out until we can get back.”
Rogers had a tough day but is 8-6 this season.
“Particularly our senior guys, it’s been a tough round for them. They’ve been pretty upset about it,” Rogers coach Scott Mitchell said. “But at the same time I’ve told them to remain focused because there’s a good chance that we’ll get to play.”
Once the game started, Wilson had all the fun. Tanner Melton hit a three-run double in a four-run first inning, Hunter Cornatzer and Tanner Burnett added RBIs in a three-run third and Wilson scored 10 in the fourth.
Chris Silva hit an RBI double, Will Humphries and Jackson Thompson walked with the bases loaded and Daniel hit a grand slam to left center.
“This is probably one of my favorite teams that I’ve ever played for,” Daniel said. “Everybody is on each other’s side, always picking everybody up. I think this team has a chance to go a long way.”
Whether that opportunity will exist remains to be seen.
“It’s yet another reminder of the big picture, and it’s yet another reminder that this is just baseball at the end of the day,” Fowler said. “There’s lots of things — human life, family and faith — there’s a lot of things that are more important than baseball. Any time things like this happen it’s a reminder for me personally and for these kids, too.
“Look, baseball’s cool and baseball’s important, but there are plenty of things that are more important. This is just another example of that.”
Softball
• Deshler 11-13, Colbert County 0-1: Deshler got the offense going in a doubleheader with Colbert County.
In game one, the Tigers scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning in a shutout win over Colbert County.
Chloe Handley got the win for the Tigers, pitching five innings, giving up two hits, no runs and striking out six.
Hannah Collinsworth went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Handley also went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs, while Keslie Myrick was 1 for 2 with two RBIs.
In game two, the Tigers scored eight runs in the bottom of second inning in a win over the Indians.
Rylee Tittle got the win for Deshler, pitching five innings, giving up one hit, one run (none earned) and striking out eight.
• Tharptown 3, Red Bay 1: Tharptown won a low-scoring game with Red Bay.
Olivia Ergle got the win for the Wildcats, pitching seven innings, giving up seven hits, one run and striking out seven.
Taylor Cameron was 1 for 3, recording an RBI on a groundout. Brooke Daily was also 1 for 3.
Chloe Knoblock took the loss for the Tigers, pitching four innings, allowing four hits, one run and striking out five.
Lila Blackburn led the Tigers offensively, going 2 for 4 with an RBI.
• Mars Hill 8, Waterloo 1: Mars Hill cruised in a win over Waterloo.
Riley Vaughn got the win for the Panthers, pitching five innings, giving up no hits, one earned run and striking out eight.
Abbey Steadman was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Riley Vaughn was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.
Morgan Scott took the loss for Waterloo, pitching five innings, giving up four hits, two runs (one earned) and striking out one.
Tennis
• Russellville’s boys earned an 8-1 win over Deshler.
Singles: Ethan Howard (R) def. Luke Statom (D) 10-3; Kiah Derrick (R) def. Kevin Padron (D) 10-5; Anthony Ruiz (R) def. Mitchell Brazeale (D) 10-3; Tino Soto (R) def. Brandon Williams (D) 10-7; Nathan Deaton (D) def. Samuel Franklin (R) 10-7; Edvin Periera (R) def. Jose Rocha (D) 10-6
Doubles: Howard/Derrick (R) def. Statom/Padron (D) 10-2; Franklin/Ruiz (R) def. Brazeale/Williams (D) 10-5; Soto/Albaro Francisco (R) def. Deaton/Rocha 10-4
• Russellville’s boys earned a 9-0 win over Wilson.
Singles: Ethan Howard def. Keeton Hetrick 8-3; Kiah Derrick def. Riley Wilkes 8-6; Anthony Ruiz def. Chandler Willis 8-2; Tino Soto def. Chandler Peters 8-5; Samuel Franklin def. Eli Abernathy 8-0; Edvin Periera def. C.J. Scott 8-0
Doubles: Howard/Derrick def. Hetrick/Wilkes 8-5; Franklin/Ruiz def. Willis/Peters 8-0; Soto/Francisco def. Abernathy/Scott 8-0
Late Saturday
Girls Soccer
• Mars Hill 9, West Limestone 3: Sadie Killen scored five goals and had two assists to lead the Panthers past West Limestone.
Samantha King added two goals and four assists, while Lindsay Brackin scored twice. Emma Reaves added an assist. Lauren Allen and Maddie Howton combined in goal.
Katherine Medrano scored three goals for West Limestone.
Softball
• Hatton 12-13, Winston County 1-2: Emma Czervionke, Ashley Berryman and Mallie Yarbrough each homered as Hatton (10-3) beat Winston County in the opener of a doubleheader.
Berryman got the win, pitching four innings and striking out nine. She did not allow a hit. Yarbrough pitched the final two innings.
In the second game, Czervionke homered again and drove in four runs, while Brianna Quails also homered with two RBIs. Mallory Lane was 3 for 3 with three runs scored.
Ashlyn Potter got the win.
