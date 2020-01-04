Brycen Parrish scored 28 points Friday night to lead Wilson's boys basketball team to a 71-61 win over Mars Hill.
Wilson (6-9) led 32-29 at the half, went on a 22-11 run in the third quarter and hung on in the fourth to get the win.
Dakota Cagle added 11 points for the Warriors. Drake James and Garrett Cox each scored 16 points for Mars Hill, while Luke Crowden added 11.
• Deshler 52, Rogers 34: Matthew Minetree and Sawyer Wright scored nine points apiece as Deshler earned a second win this season over Rogers in Class 4A, Area 16 play.
Tavaris Thirlkill and Rece Malone each added eight points for the Tigers (12-6, 4-0), who led 24-14 at the half.
Rogers’ Kutter Bradley scored 12 points and Chandler Farris chipped in 10.
• Brooks 58, Central 45: Knute Wood led three Lions in double figures with 19 points and Brooks toppled Central.
Carson Daniel added 11 points and Carson Villalta had 10 for Brooks, which improved to 14-3.
Central’s Lane McCay scored 13 points and Jake Hall had 12.
• Lauderdale County 67, Lawrence County (Tenn.) 29: Connor Smith led four Tigers in double figures with 22 points as Lauderdale County cruised past Lawrence County (Tenn.).
Luke McIntyre had 12 points, Xavier Mitchell scored 10 and Eric Fuqua scored 10 for Lauderdale County (11-6), which was up 39-12 at halftime.
Elijah Reynolds scored seven points for the Wildcats.
• Belgreen 75, Phillips 37: Will Bonner scored 16 points and Scout Bragwell finished with 14 to lead Belgreen over Phillips on Friday.
Belgreen led 45-13 at the half and kept it going over the final two quarters to secure the win.
Alex Copeland was the leading scorer for Phillips with 21 points.
• Covenant Christian 77, Shoals Christian 32: Jacob Livingston scored 20 points and Titus Griffin added 18 to lead Covenant Christian (13-2) over Shoals Christian.
Covenant Christian led 48-12 at the half and extended its lead in the final two quarters.
Haston Alexander also added 16 points. Jacob Deaton was the leading scorer for Shoals Christian with 13 points.
• Sheffield 73, Tharptown 43: Rodney Goodman scored 23 points to lead Sheffield in a win over Tharptown on Friday.
Sheffield led 39-27 at the half and carried it over in the second half.
Khori Bowling added 11 points and Khori Bowling finished with 10 points.
Luis Valdez led Tharptown with 17 points.
• Waterloo 53, Hampshire (Tenn.) 33: Campbell Parker totaled 22 points and Hayden Hester 12 as the Cougars pulled away from Hampshire (Tenn.).
Waterloo led 26-17 at halftime and improved to 6-10.
Hampshire’s Hunter Jones scored 15 points.
• Lewis County 37, Wayne County 23: Clay Baugus finished with 10 but Wayne County (3-9) fell to Lewis County.
Lewis County led 20-11 at the half and pulled away over the final two quarters.
• Haleyville 48, Carbon Hill 33: Grant Dye scored 15 points to lead Haleyville in a win over Carbon Hill.
Clay Blanton had 8 points, while Grayson Long and Rome Yarbrough each scored six.
Haleyville led 23-5 at the half.
--
Girls
• Wilson 56, Mars Hill 46: Chaney Peters scored 15 points and Sidney Bevis had a strong defensive game to go with her 11 points as Wilson knocked off Mars Hill.
The Warriors (9-9) led 22-20 at halftime.
Erika Mitchell led Mars Hill (10-6) with 16 points and Riley Vaughn scored 11.
• Rogers 50, Deshler 29: Madie Krieger scored a game-high 19 points as Rogers improved to 4-0 in Class 4A, Area 16 games with a rout of Deshler.
Brooke Jones added 15 points for the Pirates (14-3), who led 30-15 at halftime.
Achia Ramson scored eight points and Shamari Thirlkill added six for Deshler (10-7, 2-2).
• Central 46, Brooks 28: Belle Huffaker led Central (11-4) with 16 points in a win over Brooks (9-10).
Central led 21-15 at the half and went into the third quarter with a 36-21 lead. Laura Lee Keener added 11 points, while the leading scorer for Brooks was Chloe Patterson with 12.
• Lawrence County (Tenn.) 58, Lauderdale County 42: Kenzie Adkins had 11 points, leading three Wildcats in double figures, as Lawrence County (Tenn.) beat Lauderdale County.
Madison Tidwell and Chloe Moore each scored 10 points for Lawrence County, which outscored the Tigers 22-12 in the second quarter.
Ruthie Smith had 11 points for Lauderdale County (16-4), while Mattie Adams and Sydney Maner each added eight.
• Phillips 57, Belgreen 45: Ally McCollum scored 15 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and had six blocks to help lead Phillips (6-8) over Belgreen on Friday.
Phillips led 24-14 at the half, but the Bears began to press and got a steal to run a fast break in the second half, starting the charge to pull away.
Alli Temple also poured in 22 points, while Gracie Hallman had 14. Emma Dempsey and Ansley tate each scored 14 points.
• Covenant Christian 68, Shoals Christian 38: Ashlee Gann scored 29 points and dished out 10 assists to lead Covenant Christian to a win over Shoals Christian.
Covenant Christian led 47-26 at the half and extended its lead over the final two quarters.
Olivia Ragan added 23 points for Covenant Christian while Sarah Avis was the leading scorer for Shoals Christian with 13 points.
• Haleyville 54, Carbon Hill 27: Madison Caine scored 12 points to lead Halevyille in a win over Carbon Hill.
Haleyville led 25 to 16 at the half and outscored Carbon Hill 29-11 over the final two quarters.
Reagan Kutis and Katie Aldridge each added 11 for the Lions, while the leading scorer for Carbon Hill was Alayna Ivie with eight.
• Collinwood 64, Mount Pleasant 38: Asia Kelly scored 13 points to lead Collinwood in a win over Mount Pleasant on Friday.
Collinwood led 35-6 at the half and kept it going over the final two quarters.
Sophie Gobbell and Emily Kautsky each added 10 points.
• Lewis County 48, Wayne County 45: Makayla Gallian scored 18 points and Lauren Bryant had 17, but Wayne County fell late to Lewis County on Friday.
Wayne County led 23-21 at the half, but didn’t take the lead again until late in the game. Turnovers and made free throws by Lewis County were the difference.
Haley Bowen was the leading scorer for Lewis County with 20.
• Vina 37, Brilliant 17: Brilliant kept the tempo slow against a Vina team that likes to run, but the Red Devils took control anyway for a 20-point win.
Sara Scott and Kaitlyn King each scored seven points for Vina (14-3, 3-1), which led 18-4 at halftime. Eight players scored for Vina.
Azia Hanley led Brilliant with five points.
• Hampshire (Tenn.) 40, Waterloo 20: Hampshire (Tenn.) outscored Waterloo 16-3 in the second quarter and that cost the Cougars.
Serinity Sisk led Waterloo (6-9) with eight points. Karlee Rowland scored 12 for Hampshire (7-4).
