Johnna Staggs allowed only one hit over seven innings as Wilson softball beat Rogers in a pitchers’ duel, 2-0.
Staggs pitched all seven innings for Wilson (7-2), striking out five Pirates and walking none.
Wilson’s Karlee Liverett singled in the sixth inning to score Risner for a 1-0 lead, and Heather Irons followed with an RBI double to score Liverett.
Hannah Price pitched six innings for Rogers (5-4), allowing five hits and a walk and striking out four batters.
• Mars Hill 7, Lexington 1: Emma Kate Wright and Averee Williamson had two RBIs each and Kylie Thigpen tripled, singled and drove in a run in Mars Hill’s win.
Riley Vaughn pitched all seven innings, holding Lexington to a run on two hits and two walks. She struck out 16 batters.
Rachel Taylor doubled and drove in a run for Lexington.
• Muscle Shoals 20-19, Columbia 0-2: Macy Pounders and Kaitlyn Trepanier were the winning pitchers as Muscle Shoals dominated Columbia twice.
Linzie Wilson had three hits and Madelyn Stonecipher and Elaina Faifer each had two hits in the 20-0 win. Carley Hunter had a three-run home run and Wilson added two more hits in the 19-2 win.
• Deshler 7, Central 6: Ava Brumley put the ball in play to help Deshler tie the game in the top of the seventh, and Maddie Roberts followed with an RBI groundout to put Deshler ahead.
Hannah Collinsworth tripled and had two RBIs for Deshler (8-5-1). Rylee Tittle struck out 10 batters to earn the win.
Laura Lee Keener and Aleah Akins each had two RBIs for Central.
• Lauderdale County 14-19, Westminster Christian 0-0: Morgan White homered, singled and drove in four runs and also dominated in the circle in the 14-0 game as LCHS cruised to a sweep.
White allowed a hit and three walks over five innings, striking out seven. Alex Ritter doubled twice in a two-RBI game, and Sydney Howard and Keaton Parker each added two RBIs. Makenzie Edwards had two hits and an RBI for Lauderdale County.
In game two, White, Howard, Emily Harbin, Rylan Word and Edwards each drove in two runs. LCHS (5-4) had 13 runs in one inning. Brayden Chandler got the win pitching.
• Brooks 10, West Limestone 0: Karley Moreland tripled, doubled, singled and drove in three runs and Brayden Vick added two RBIs as Brooks handled West Limestone.
Faith Roberson and Ellie Partrick each had two hits for the Lions (6-7). Partrick and Abby Herndon combined to shut out West Limestone, with Partrick striking out five.
• Belgreen 3, Marion County 2: Sydney Borden was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Katie Dempsey and Gracie Dempsey each added two hits in a Belgreen win.
Emma Dempsey pitched all seven innings for Belgreen (8-1), allowing eight hits and two walks and striking out 10 batters.
• Red Bay 11, Shoals Christian 3: Lila Blackburn, Audrey Ehler and Emma McCollister all homered to power Red Bay (4-2) past Shoals Christian.
Victoria Strickland drove in three runs, and Annaliese Rogers, McCollister and Ehler each added two RBIs. Blackburn’s homer was a solo shot.
Anne Houston Rutledge drove in two runs for Shoals Christian. Red Bay’s Chloe Knoblock (four innings, three runs) and Lila Blackburn (three scoreless innings) each struck out six.
• Danville 8, Hatton 3: Mallory Lane was 2-for-4 with a triple, double and two runs scored, but Hatton fell to Danville.
Ashley Berryman was 2 for 3 with 2 RBIs, and Ashlyn Potter was 1 for 3 with a double and RBI for Hatton (8-3).
• Waterloo 9, Cherokee 4: Emma Cooper struck out five batters over four innings and Morgan Scott pitched the final three innings to carry Waterloo to a win.
Elizabeth Crider drove in two runs to lead the Cougars.
Cherokee’s Lazaria Mason had a double and single. Carli Sparks doubled and Alyssa Williams had two hits for Cherokee (4-5).
Baseball
• Lexington 3, Mars Hill 2: Xander Liles hit a fly ball in the top of the seventh to score Kyle Davis, and Lexington held on for a win over Mars Hill.
Kyle Davis pitched all seven innings for Lexington (4-8) and Jack Traffanstedt had two hits for the Bears. Will Davis had two hits for Mars Hill (5-6).
The Panthers scored twice in the sixth inning to tie the game as Alex Thigpen walked with the bases loaded and Hunter Bridges was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
• Lauderdale County 3, Deshler 2: Nathan Grisham scored on a wild pitch in the top of the seventh and Lauderdale County topped Deshler.
Slade Brown doubled and drove in a run and Holden Stanfield added an RBI for LCHS (6-4). Nick Whitten and Brayden Buckner each doubled for Deshler (7-7), with Buckner driving in a run.
Jackson Grisham threw four innings for LCHS and Grisham threw three scoreless. Deshler’s Parker Willingham struck out 14 batters in seven innings.
• Phil Campbell 8, Haleyville 4: Bryant Hyde and Ridge Raper each drove in a run in a win for Phil Campbell.
Mason Swinney pitched two innings, allowing an unearned run, and Baker allowed three runs (one earned) over the final five for the Bobcats (10-2). John Miller Lawson had three hits for the Lions (3-7).
• Covenant Christian 6-5, Vina 4-0: Zeke Griffin had three hits and two RBIs and Andrew Brackin added two hits and two RBIs to lift Covenant Christian to a 6-4 win as part of a doubleheader sweep
Henry Glover struck out nine Vina batters in a complete game win for the Eagles (5-4).
Vina’s Jackson Landers and William Shelton doubled. Landers, Conner Davidson, Diego Kelly and Wyatt Kennedy each drove in a run.
In game two, Cayden Smith threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings and Griffin got the last five outs. Alex Glover drove in two runs.
• Hackleburg 14, Red Bay 1: Ethan Heggy had three hits, two runs and two RBIs as Hackleburg rolled past Red Bay.
Andrew Overton drove in three runs, and Noah McCarley, Caden Jones and Carson Swinney each added an RBI for the Panthers (9-3). McCarley pitched all five innings, allowing two hits and four walks with seven strikeouts.
• Lawrence County (Ala.) 5, Muscle Shoals 2: Andrew Jones and Carter Arnold each drove in a run, but the Trojans (9-4) fell short.
Tre Young had two hits and an RBI for Lawrence County.
• Hatton 12, Shoals Christian 5: Wil Terry had two hits and three RBIs to help propel Hatton to a win.
Jaxson Mitchell and Braden Stafford had two RBIs apiece for the Hornets and Presley Bradford and Joseph Crumpton each had one. Trey Steadman struck out nine over 6 1/3 innings.
Zach Stevenson drove in two runs for Shoals Christian and C.J. Butler tripled and drove in a run.
• Colbert County 2, Waterloo 0: Clay Dolan pitched five hitless innings and Brody Risner finished with two no-hit innings as the Indians collected their third no-hitter this season.
Only two Waterloo batters reached base – both after being hit by pitches. Dolan and Risner combined to strike out eight.
Colbert County managed only a single by Dolan but scored single runs in the first and fourth innings.
• Ardmore 5, Russellville 4: Russellville’s seventh-inning rally fell a run short against Ardrmore.
Ardmore took a 5-2 lead with two runs in the sixth inning and two more in the seventh before holding off the Golden Tigers.
Nick Smith had three of Russellville’s seven hits and two RBIs.
Boys Soccer
• Mars Hill 7, Clements 0: Noah Barrier scored three goals and had an assist in Mars Hill's rout of Clements.
Samuel Barrier, Ryan Foster, Tyler Foster and Trystan Tapia each added a goal for the Panthers (5-1-1). Noah Barrier and Caleb Conner each had an assist, and Cooper Howton made two saves.
Tennis
• Florence boys vs. Grissom: The Florence boys and girls picked up 9-0 wins over Grissom.
Boys singles: Noah Tompkins def. J. Hwang 10-2; Luke Singletary def. A. Lee 10-4; Luke Holcombe def. T. James 10-7; Clark Haddock won 10-5; Andrew Davis def. M. Grigsby 10-7; Tai Do def. B. Kim 10-4
Boys doubles: Tompkins/Singletary def. Hwang/Lee 10-1; Haddock/Holcombe won 10-1; Do/Davis def. Kim/Grigsby 10-8
Girls singles: Sophie Vacik def. E. Zing 10-2; Ruby Cunningham def. R. Weaver 10-1; Isabel Davis def. H. Simmons 10-0; Anna Holway def. A. Laughlin 10-0; Anna Grace Rye def. M. Windsor 10-0; Kaitlyn Daniel def. G. Lopez 10-0
Girls doubles: Vacik/Cunningham def. Xing/Weaver 10-1; Davis/Daniel def. Simmons/Laughlin 10-1; Holway/Rye def. Windsor/Lopez 10-0
• Russellville boys vs. West Point: The Golden Tigers rolled to a 9-0 win.
Boys singles: Ethan Howard def. Jared Smith 6-1, 6-1; Kiah Derrick def. Liam Lanier 6-1, 6-1; Anthony Ruiz def. Hunter Cooper 6-0, 4-6, 10-6; Tino Soto def. Carter Duke 1-6, 6-3, 10-7; Samuel Franklin def. Kyler Knighten 6-1, 6-1; Edvin Pereira def. Kohler Lovett 6-3, 6-1
Boys doubles: Howard/Derrick def. Smith/Cooper 7-5, 6-4; Franklin/Ruiz def. Lanier/Duke 6-1, 6-2; Soto/Albaro Francisco def. Knighten/Lovett 6-1, 6-0
• Mars Hill vs. Lexington girls: Mars Hill’s girls edged Lexington 5-4.
Singles: Madison Cagle (L) def. Heather Thigpen (MH) 10-5; Lauren Roberson (MH) def. Ava Kane (L) 10-5; Maci Cagle (L) def. Lucy Clark (MH) 10-8; Clara Davis (L) def. Reagan Humble (MH) 10-5; Kalyn Robbins (MH) def. Joslyn Newton (L) 10-4; Ava McGee (MH) def. Emilia Hudson (L) 11-10
Doubles: Thigpen/Roberson (MH) def. Cagle/Kane (L) 6-4, 4-6, 1-0; Cagle/Davis (L) def. Clark/Humble (MH) 6-7, 6-0, 1-0; Robbins/McGee (MH) def. Newton/Hudson (L) 6-4, 6-1
• Shoals Christian vs. Covenant Christian: Shoals Christian’s boys earned a 7-2 win, while Covenant Christian won the girls competition 5-4
Boys singles: Joe Storie (SC) def. Jacob Livingston (CC) 8-1; John David Bachofer (SC) def. Jack Richardson (CC) 8-6; Matthew Edwards (SC) def. Will Rhodes (CC) 8-1; Samuel Camp (SC) def. Austin Thompson (CC) 8-2; David Fisher (CC) def. Collin Summers (SC) 8-1; Sam Collins (SC) def. Ashwin Mahbubani (CC) 8-6
Boys doubles: Storie/Bachofer (SC) def. Livingston/Richardson (CC) 8-2; Camp/Edwards (SC) def. Rhodes/Thompson (CC) 8-4; Fisher/Mahbubani (CC) def. Summers/Collins (SC) 8-1
Girls singles: Kara Rhodes (SC) def. Rachel Weeks (CC) 8-5; Presleigh Lowery (SC) def. Laurel Fogle (CC) 8-6; Kailee Bell (CC) def. Mary Ellen Rutledge (SC) 9-7; Ashlyn Cox (SC) def. Cheyenne Overton (CC) 8-1; Amy Jo Fogle (CC) def. Elizabeth Kelley (SC) 8-3; Danielle Lathrop (CC) def. Molly Phillips (SC) 8-0
Girls doubles: L. Fogle/Weeks (CC) def. Rhodes/Rutledge (SC) 8-6; Lowery/Cox (SC) def. Bell/Overton (CC) 8-4; A.J. Fogle/Lathrop (CC) def. Kelley/Lawson (SC) 8-0
• County tournament: Lauderdale County's girls and Lexington's boys won the Lauderdale County tennis tournaments. Brooks' boys and girls finished second.
Individual winners and runners-up, by court:
Girls singles - Brilee Barksdale (LC) 1st, Macy Montgomery (B) 2nd; Maleah Stephens (B) 1st, Jillian Tanner (LC) 2nd; Chaney Peters (Wilson) 1st, Addy Partrick (B) 2nd; Claire Ferguson (LC) 1st; Darby Clark (B) 2nd; Katie Parker (LC) 1st, Maggie Junkin (B) 2nd; Megan Childress (LC) 1st, Brooke Mullins (B) 2nd
Girls doubles - Barksdale/Tanner (LC) 1st, Montgomery/Partrick (B) 2nd; Stephens/Mullins (B) 1st, Taylor White/Lydia Patterson (Wilson) 2nd; Ferguson/Parker (LC) 1st, Freya Collier/Livi Nester (Wilson) 2nd
Boys singles - Christian Hetrick (W) 1st, Drew Keeton (B) 2nd; Weston Davis (Lex) 1st, Kai Daniel (Central) 2nd; Chandler Willis (W) 1st, Aidan Crittenden (B) 2nd; Isaiah Campbell (Lex) 1st, Connor Garrett (LC) 2nd; Joseph Gray (Lex) 1st, Luke McGee (B) 2nd; Charles Hood (Lex) 1st, Cole England (B) 2nd
Boys doubles - Hetrick/Willis (W) 1st, Keeton/Jones (B) 2nd; Campbell/Malone (Lex) 1st, Ethan Harraway/Garrett (LC) 2nd; Gray/Hood (Lex) 1st, Carson Crunk/Dev Patel (LC) 2nd
Boys Golf
• Muscle Shoals vs. Deshler: The Muscle Shoals Red team led the way with a 161 in its match with Deshler at Cypress Lakes.
Deshler's Luke Linley was the medalist with a 37 and the Tigers finished at 169. Chandler Scoggin shot 42 for Deshler. Muscle Shoals Black shot a 186.
Muscle Shoals' top individuals were Will Bishop (38), Aaron Collins (40), Colin Young (41) and Eric Collins (42).
• Mars Hill 209, Central 217: Conner Glover shot 45 to lead Mars Hill past Central at Blackberry Trail. Garrett Statom shot 47 for Central.
