The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association announced Wednesday it will cancel high school sports for the rest of the school year.
That decision followed an announcement Wednesday by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee that the state’s schools will not reopen this school year.
Loretto’s girls and boys basketball teams will not get to complete their attempt at winning state championships.
Loretto’s girls (30-3) won a state quarterfinal game March 12 but the tournament was suspended that evening and did not resume.
Loretto’s boys (27-5) qualified for the state tournament, but it never got underway. They had won 22 games in a row.
The other schools in the TimesDaily's coverage area - Lawrence County, Collinwood and Wayne County - had already completed their basketball seasons but like Loretto will not get to complete the season in spring sports.
Alabama cancelled in-person classes as well as high school athletics for the remainder of the year March 26.
