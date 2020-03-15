Gov. Kay Ivey’s announcement Friday canceling classes in all Alabama public schools for two and a half weeks starting March 18 will put the state’s prep sports scene on hold during that time as well.
With changes happening quickly in response to the threat of COVID-19 (the coronavirus), it’s unclear when prep sports in Alabama will resume after the break, how the hiatus in play will affect postseasons and even if postseason championship events happen at all.
Teams can still compete up until next Wednesday as their school districts allow, though Muscle Shoals and Covenant Christian have stopped all athletic competition immediately.
“Until Wednesday the 18th, everything is fair game,” Colbert County superintendent Dr. Gale Satchel said Friday evening. “We can host and we can participate in any extracurricular activities.”
The only caveat is those events can’t include 500 people, which should not affect most events between now and then.
But starting March 18, according to the AHSAA, “all athletic events including, but not limited to, contests, practices, weightlifting and conditioning are hereby suspended at this time.”
The AHSAA says at the end of the two-and-a-half week closure period it will “reevaluate health conditions and determine the status of spring sports championship play.”
Satchel spoke Friday with the athletic directors of the county schools — Colbert County, Colbert Heights and Cherokee — about the process of scheduling games under the assumption teams can resume play April 6.
“They are working on that as we’re speaking,” she said. “I would imagine they would definitely focus on those area games.”
Many area games have been rescheduled for Monday and Tuesday. The rest that haven't happened already will likely need to be played as soon as possible once the hiatus on athletic activity ends.
“We’re all in the same position, so we’ll all be coming together to make that happen,” Looney said. “We’ve had to do that in the past because of weather, so that won’t be any different.”
Lauderdale County, for example, is in a three-team area. Rescheduling area games could be more challenging for teams in four- or five-team areas.
There is typically a minimum number of games teams must play to qualify for the postseason, but the AHSAA said in a Friday morning memo it would look into a contingency plan. The memo also said teams whose districts prevented travel would not be required to forfeit.
The AHSAA has not said if the state tournament will be pushed back. Looney said the AHSAA likes to complete its state tournament while school is in sessions, “but these are different circumstances.”
Phillip Garrett, who coaches the defending Class 4A golf champion Brooks, said Friday he had already canceled a tournament he was scheduled to host at Turtle Point and a tournament appearance at Greystone in Birmingham.
“I knew it was coming,” Garrett said. “When the NCAA canceled the tournament I knew high school golf wasn’t going to go on. My senior Luke Dolan is bummed because he doesn’t know if he will play or when he will play again.”
While baseball, softball and soccer have area and region games, golf does not. Golf teams are generally required to play in seven events to be eligible for the section tournaments, which are scheduled for April 27-28. Sub-state tournaments are May 4-5 and the state tournament is May 11-12 in Mobile.
The AHSAA scheduled a conference call for 10 a.m. Tuesday with the golf committee.
Even before school was cancelled, Looney recognized the uncertainty over the postseason could make it tougher for players to focus.
“It will probably have an effect,” he said.
But he correctly predicted that at some point every school’s schedule was going to change dramatically.
“Everybody’s going to be in the same boat, I’m afraid,” he said.
