The TimesDaily included schools whose coaches turned in info sheets about their teams. Teams not appearing did not return info sheets.
--
Brooks
Coach: Jacob Fowler
Career record/record at school: 67-42
Last year: 27-8, won Class 4A state championship
Key returners: LF/RHP Charlie Crowley (.340/.417 OBP), 1B/RHP Carson Daniel (.400/.491 OBP, 10 doubles, 3 HR/2.76 ERA), LHP/1B Preston Junkin (3-0, 4 saves, 1.62 ERA), 3B/RHP Peyton Plants (.377/.435 OBP, 33 RBIs/2.84 ERA), SS/RHP Carson Villalta (.340/.441 OBP, 43 RBIs/8-1, 2.86 ERA, 78 K), CF/RHP Kobe Warden (.357/.426 OBP, 4 doubles, 2 triples, 1 HR/5 OF assists)
Key newcomers: 2B Kyler Murks
Key losses: RF Lake Spurgeon, LHP Thorne Tapp, 2B Brett Urban, C Hayden Walton
Outlook: We return a large portion of starters from last year’s team along with some key leadership roles but must replace some key innings on the mound and large amount of at bats at several key positions. The preseason battle for catcher is going to be fun to watch as three people fight for the spot. This team will need to stay healthy and hungry as we go throughout the season.
--
Colbert County
Coach: Eli Fuller
Career record/record at school: 0-0
Last year: 12-13, did not qualify for playoffs
Key returners: OF/P Ethan Benford (.310/.456 OBP, 27 runs, 30+ IP), C Jordan Austin (.349/.559 OBP, 34 runs, 25 BBs), P/DH Dylan Nelms, P/INF Clay Dolan, INF/P Brody Risner
Key newcomers: UTL Koby Collins (adds much needed speed), OF/P Slade Berryman (will add to pitching depth and is a tough out as a hitter), INF/P Cannon Berryman (athletic infielder should improve defense and can also pitch)
Key losses: Lucas Craft, Duke Taylor, Dylan Boyd
Outlook: Looking to be a lot more consistent than last year, continually improving on attention to detail focusing on what we can control and getting better at the routine aspects of the game. We have to throw more strikes and compete on the pitcher’s mound to be competitive; if pitching becomes strength then we have an opportunity to being a really competitive team.
--
Covenant Christian
Coach: David Lawler
Career record/record at school: 23-23
Last year: 18-5, lost in first round of Class 1A playoffs
Key returners: SS/P Zeke Griffin (.419/.586 OBP, 7 doubles, 1 HR, 14 RBIS), CF/P Alex Glover (.351, 6 doubles, 29 RBIs), P/1B Haston Alexander (6-0, 1.33 ERA, 33 Ks)
Key losses: Jake Thomas James, Alex Clements, Lane Lawson
Outlook: We are going to extremely young this season. Our oldest guys are sophomores. We have to find a way to replace about 60% of our offense and two senior pitchers. We are looking forward to our freshmen, who played a lot of innings as 8th graders last year, taking a more prominent role in the field and at the plate. There will be some growing pains but our guys are excited and look forward to working hard.
--
Deshler
Coach: Justin Cantrell
Career record/record at school: 14-12
Last year: 14-12, lost in first round of Class 4A playoffs
Key returners: INF/P Cody Collinsworth (.308), 1B/DH Grant Wisdom (.418, 27 RBIs), OF/P Will Pilgrim (.321, 8 doubles, 24 RBIs), INF/C Brayden Buckner (.402, 7 doubles, 28 RBIs.), OF/P Nick Whitten (.391, 9 doubles, 21 RBIs/4.13 ERA, 59 Ks), P/1B Parker Willingham (.238 ERA, 58 Ks/.242 average), SS/P Logan James (5.25 ERA)
Key newcomers: INF/P Ben White, OF John Mark Banks, OF/P Jay Hester, INF Ethan Wallace, INF Chip Peters, C Henry Finch
Key losses: INF/P Ryan Kelley, OF Hunter White, C Houston Grissom, INF Samuel Almon, P Ryan Lindsey, P Chayton Morris, P Mason McCormack, P Ben Whitlock
--
Florence
Coach: JR Myers
Career record/record at school: 0-0
Last year: 20-21, lost in second round of Class 7A playoffs
Key returners: P Cade Henry (3.89 ERA, 76 Ks), P Grant Taylor (2.28 ERA, 91 Ks), INF Ben Arnett (.343, 30 RBIs), INF Zeke Bishop (.364, 4 HRs, 31 RBIs), INF Cason Henry (29 hits, 24 RBIs), OF Parker White (33 hits, 10 doubles), INF/OF Sam Bowling (.390 OBP, versatile defender), C Bryce Linville (.953 fielding %)
Key newcomers: INF/OF Caleb Mahan, P Sam Sneed, OF Preston McAlexander, OF JT Russell, OF Caleb Stanfield, C Charlie Cochran, INF/P Camden Smith, P Noah Toney and P Banks Langston
Key losses: Brantley Holden, William Conrad and Austin Stanfield
Outlook: Great group of student-athletes who work extremely hard. Despite losing 3 key pieces to our team last year, we return our entire infield and gain another solid catcher. With the loss of our starting CF, we gain a couple of speedy outfielders who will work to fill that position.
With our pitching core returning, we add some more depth with the addition of a solid 10th and 11th grade class. If we compete on a DAILY basis, we'll have a chance. I expect everyone to give us their best game.
--
Hatton
Coach: Zane Crumbley
Career record/record at school: 13-20
Last year: 13-20, lost in first round of Class 2A playoffs
Key returners: P/3B Trey Steadman (35 innings pitched, four wins), OF Jaxson Mitchell (.347), OF Joseph Crumpton (.285)
Key losses: Braedon Brown, Chet Terry
Outlook: Replacing the three seniors that we had last year will be a difficult task.We will be relying on some young, inexperienced guys this season, but I believe they are up for the task.We have a great core of hard working guys who strive to get better each day. Our goal is to work hard each day to be the best team we can be by the end of the season.
--
Lauderdale County
Coach: Corey Looney
Career record/record at school: 61-47-1
Last year: 16-18, lost in second round of Class 3A playoffs
Key returners: C/3B Slade Brown, OF Blade Wisdom, LHP/OF Brodey Lentz, RHP/OF Nathan Grisham, LHP/1B Jackson Griggs, OF Holden Stanfield
Key newcomers: Ethan Hamm, Luke McIntyre, Devin Word and Miles Edwards
Key losses: Weston Bowling, Casen Cornelius, Alex Newton, Wyatt Newton, Dayne Palmer and Derek Urban
Outlook: This team is coachable. We need to get back to the standard of how we play the game with intensity and enthusiasm. Need to work and improve every day to reach our goals.
--
Lexington
Coach: Cole Mitchell
Career record/record at school: 50-52
Last year: 9-11, lost in first round of Class 3A playoffs
Key returners: P Ethan Corum, P Kyle Davis, OF Holden Newton, IF Skyler Putman, If/P Caleb Putman
Key newcomers: P/OF Jack Traffanstedt, IF/P Cade Moore
Key losses: Tyler Cruse, Daniel Thaxton, Brandon Morris, Dusty King, Garrett Hill, Jaren Allen, Jared Green
Outlook: This year’s team will be young experience wise. However, they are a group that is very close. It will be tough to replace the 7 seniors from last year, but I feel confident we will have the next group of players step into their shoes. The team has worked really hard in the offseason and are ready to write their own story for this season. This team will be fun to coach and watch this year.
--
Loretto
Coach: Gary Lamm
Career record/record at school: 550-425/436/329
Last year: 32-7, lost in Tennessee Class A state quarterfinals
Key returners: SS/P Blade Tidwell (.521, 7 HRs, 22 RBIs/0.88 ERA, 136 Ks), SS/P Blake Birdsong (.455, 8 doubles/3.36 ERA), C/P Walker Brown (.316, 10 doubles), 2B/P Caleb Davis (.305, 5 doubles), P Conner Clemons (2.15 ERA), P Josh Porter (4.20 ERA)
Key newcomers: senior Gunner Dickson, junior Garrett Fisher, junior Spencer Fontenot, junior Tristan Green, junior Samuel Sylvester, junior Keyden Tidwell, sophomore Austin McDow and freshman Caden Porter
Key losses: Jacob James (UNA), Skye McNatt, Evan Morgan and Jason Sharpton
Outlook: The Mustangs will be replacing their whole starting outfield and one infield spot in 2020. They will rely heavily on their junior class to help fill the void left by the 2019 graduating class. The team will also begin the year without one of their key components for success over the past few years. They will be lacking a true starting left handed pitcher with varsity experience for the first time in a decade.
The 2020 Mustangs will be led by 2019 TBCA Class A “Mr. Baseball” player & University of Tennessee signee Blade Tidwell and fellow seniors Walker Brown & Gunner Dickson. Key areas the team must improve on in order to compete against a strong 2020 schedule will be hitting, fundamentals and consistency.
--
Phil Campbell
Coach: Jonathan Raper
Last year: 33-10, lost in the Class 3A semifinals
Key returners: C/P Rilan Garrison (.409, 42 RBIs), 3B/P Ridge Raper (.367, 43 RBIs, 2.45 ERA, 79 K), UTL/P Austen Baker (.345, 45 RBIs, 1.45 ERA), SS/P Luke Barnwell (.356, 25 RBIs, 1.69 ERA), OF Trey Leindecker (.312, 27 RBIs), OF/P Brett Saint (5-3, 3.81 ERA), OF/P Levi Crittenden (.250), 2B/P Mason Swinney (.400, 31 RBIs)
Key newcomers: Tyler Weeks, Hunter Saint, Eli Smith, Jonah Fisher
Key losses: Nate Owens, Ty Leindecker, Cole Motes
Outlook: We return an experienced roster. We hope to build off of last season’s success. We have some guys who are going to have to play some different roles from what they did a year ago. We have guys competing for spots in the starting rotation on the mound. We are playing a very competitive schedule this year which we hope will have us prepared to make the playoffs and make another playoff run.
--
Phillips
Coach: Brandon Clement
Career record/record at school: 4-10
Last year: 4-10, did not qualify for playoffs
Key returners: IF/P Ken Edwards (.451/.556 OBP, 1.16 ERA), IF/P Wesley Williams, (.275/.341 OBP), C/P Matthew Chambers (.147/.227 OBP), OF/IF Collin Grace (.265/.375 OBP), OF/P Tanner Markham (.154/.267 OBP), OF Andrew Gilbert (.125/.222 OBP)
Key newcomers: IF/OF/P/C Hayden Hulsey, IF/OF/P/C Lathen Burton, IF/OF/P/C Garratt Hyde, IF/P Bo Green
Key losses: Jacob Cagle, Logan Cagle, Seth Green, Levi Hall, Brady Long and Kiah Taylor
Outlook: We hope to compete to win the area this year. Last year was my first year at Phillips High School as the baseball coach and my first year ever as a baseball coach. We were one win away from making playoffs. We will have to work on pitching, we lost two solid pitchers from last year. The newcomers are 8th and 9th graders, which will have to grow and develop as the season goes on. We have good athletes and good leadership on this team, just like last year. I am looking forward to seeing what we will do this year. Our five seniors Ken Edwards, Matthew Chambers, Wesley Williams, Collin Grace, and Andrew Gilbert will have to be leaders for this team in every aspect of the game.
--
Rogers
Coach: Scott Mitchell
Career record/record at school: 93-142
Last year: 12-12
Key returners: SS/P Chandler Farris, LF Gage Peoples, CF/P Clay Butler, 1B/P Remington Bradley, UTL Eli Chmura
Key newcomers: Brock Killen, Darby Clemmons, Kadin Harper and Brady Brown
Key losses: Devin Gooch
Outlook: We have five returning starters that will provide good leadership for a talented group of young players.
--
Sheffield
Coach: Seth Woods
Career record/record at school: 4-17
Last year: 4-17, lost in first round of Class 2A playoffs
Key returners: Will Armstrong (.358/.489 OBP, 5 doubles, 10 RBIs), Will Schnurer (.300/.355 OBP, 1 HR, 7 RBIs, 3.46 ERA), Kyree Jackson (.285/.375 OBP, 5 RBIs, 10 doubles)
Key newcomers: Darius Michael, Miles Ladner, Houston Berryhill, Chris Garner, Austin Keeton, Jonathan Reyna and Dillon Letsinger
Key losses: Clayton Terry, Jadarius Armstead, David Latray and Seth Elom
Outlook: Young team that will need key contributions from both experienced and new players. Looking to build off of some of the success from late last season and continue to grow in skills and mentality as the season progresses.
--
Tharptown
Coach: Shannon Benford
Last year: 13-10, did not qualify for playoffs
Key returners: P/OF Britton Kennamore (.276, 16 RBIs), P/OF Hunter White (.424, 13, RBIs, 21 SB), P/IF Jayden Mitchell (2-4, 1 save, 75 Ks, 38 BBs), C/IF Colton Simmons, C/IF/P Jackson Clement, OF Jessie Mitchell, IF/OF Hunter Motes, IF/OF Dawson Higgins
Key newcomers: 1B Lucas Wright
Key losses: P/IF Greyson Studdard
Outlook: We are excited about this upcoming season. We are going to be experienced in spots and really young in spots. We will only have one senior and three juniors, so we are still fairly young overall. This team has a lot of potential now and in the future. Our area has some good teams, and we are hoping to be competitive.
--
Wilson
Coach: Warren Fowler
Career record/record at school: 118-121-1; 87-58-1
Last year: 17-14-1, lost in second round of Class 4A playoffs
Key returners: RHP/3B Luke Daniel (7-1, 0.59 ERA, 84 Ks; .359/.417 OBP, 7 doubles, 1 triple, 3 HRs, 30 RBIs), RHP/1B Brycen Parrish (6-3, 0.50 ERA, 83 Ks; .286/.393 OBP, 7 doubles, 22 RBIs), OF Jackson Thompson (.408/.550 OBP, 7 doubles, 1 HR, 25-26 on stolen base tries), Payton Graham (.369/.465 OBP, 5 doubles, 16-17 on stolen base tries), 2B Chris Silva (19 RBIs, 18 runs), C Owen Roberson (.384 OBP, six doubles, 1 HR, 22 RBIs, caught 14 runners stealing)
Key newcomers: RHP/SS Will Humphries (transfer), RHP Carson Terry
Key losses: Conner Wynn
Outlook: If we respond to the adversities of our season with toughness, this could be one of the more special teams that’s ever been at Wilson High School. If we respond to those adversities with excuses and selfishness, we will be quickly forgotten.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.