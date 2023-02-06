FLORENCE — Lexington let some emotion show when the final buzzer sounded. The players shook hands and darted off to the locker room.
Coach Hunter Killen sprinted in behind them and the cheering ensued after the Golden Bears’ 58-49 win against Hatton in the Class 2A, Area 16 tournament. Before the team could exit the locker room, however, there was a promise that had to be fulfilled.
Everyone chanted in unison: “AUDREY! AUDREY! AUDREY!”
Audrey Stults looked a bit timid, probably hoping not to be asked what that was all about.
“I was doing the worm,” she admitted with a laugh. “I told them I would do the worm if we won. So I did.”
Added Killen: “We held her to it.”
A surprise to some, maybe. But Stults has been prepared for the moment for a long time. She just worked on it in silence. When the time came, she was ready.
“She does it all the time,” fellow senior Aspen Arrowsmith said.
Killen’s sneakers may be another casualty. The black-and-grey Jordan’s he coached Monday’s game in — one of three pairs he wears for coaching — were subject to some creasing.
Arrowsmith, who owns “a closet full” of sneakers, has tried telling him to be more careful. But he apparently has it under control.
“They’re already creased, man,” Killen said. “(Arrowsmith) is the shoe-game girl and she gives me heck. I get new ones and I crease them up. … These are my coaching shoes. They’ll be alright.”
The theatrics were all warranted. The Hornets beat Lexington in last year’s sub-region game. That was enough motivation throughout the summer and this season, especially when Hatton joined the area.
“It was sweet, man. I’m excited. That’s the team that put us out last year,” Killen said. “It’s extra special to play them again and to get some revenge, really.”
Stults scored 24 points to lead Lexington (17-10). Arrowsmith had 14, including four 3-pointers and Maddie Holden 10. Kailyn Quails put in 21 points, Dagen Brown 13 and Brianna Oliver 10 for Hatton (19-7).
The Hornets erased a nine-point halftime deficit to enter the fourth quarter tied. Stults scored 12 points in the final frame to help the Golden Bears pull away.
“We shouldn’t have gotten put out by them last year,” Stults said. “I think we kind of held on to that and that’s what drove us. Tonight is one we really wanted.”
Lexington faces Mars Hill in the area championship on Thursday. Both will play a subregional game next week as well.
“That’s what makes this win even more special,” Killen said. “We had Hatton and we knew it was gonna be tough. Just knowing that we beat them and we have guaranteed at least one more after the area championship makes it a little easier.”
• Mars Hill 63, Tharptown 27: Belle Hill scored 14 points, Emma Claire Sak 13 and EK Wright 10 to lead Mars Hill.
The Panthers (19-7) held Tharptown scoreless in the first quarter and led 33-8 at halftime to force a rematch of last year’s area championship.
Autumn Montgomery had 11 points for the Wildcats (6-22).
