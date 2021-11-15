FLORENCE — North Alabama men’s basketball coach Tony Pujol and three of his players missed Saturday’s win over the Virgin Islands due to the United States territory’s COVID-19 mandate.
Pujol, 3 players miss game due to Virgin Islands' COVID mandate
- By David Glovach Sports Writer
-
-
- 0
Public Information Databases
Most Read
Articles
- Owner puts 6 downtown businesses on sale
- Florence archaeologist believes he has found Alabama's "Holy Grail"
- Longtime Lauderdale girls basketball coach Sinyard dies
- Loretto's Karly Weathers signs with Alabama basketball
- Robbery turns physical; suspect in custody
- DUI charge against ex-Florence cop dismissed
- Sheffield Housing Authority Board votes to terminate its director
- Beverly Bird
- Waters' announcement surprises Muscle Shoals High band members
- James William Hargrove
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- 2 pedestrians struck along Pine Street and no action by the city (2)
- Solar farm energy is costly alternative (1)
- Colbert grand jury to hear kicked, killed puppy case (1)
- Ivey directs agencies to resist COVID vaccination mandate (1)
- THE MIAMI HERALD: What if we could stay in daylight saving time forever? (1)
- UNA men's basketball drops season opener, remains winless against SEC teams (1)
- Legislature buries head in sand on criticism (1)
- Low scores have state leaders looking for options (1)
- White House actions raise questions (1)
- Lawsuits demand unproven ivermectin for COVID patients (1)
- Owner puts 6 downtown businesses on sale (1)
- Share your thoughs on holdback provision (1)
- DUI charge against ex-Florence cop dismissed (1)
- What is Dia de los Meurtos or Day of the Dead? (1)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.