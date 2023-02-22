FLORENCE — North Alabama will have to wait a few more days to see if it can secure a home game for the ASUN tournament.
Chris Youngblood led four Kennesaw State players to score in double figures with 19 points to help the conference-leading Owls beat the Lions 79-66 on Wednesday.
UNA, which entered the game fifth in the ASUN standings, had a chance to move up to fourth with Eastern Kentucky losing to North Florida. The Lions have the head-to-head tiebreaker with the Colonels.
But Kennesaw State (22-8, 13-4), which was looking to maintain the top seed after Liberty’s win, had other ideas.
Denton Robinson added 17 points for the Owls, while Terrell Burden had 11 and Brandon Stroud 10. Robinson also added 12 rebounds.
Daniel Ortiz finished with 24 points and Jacari Lane 22 for UNA (18-12, 10-7), which was without second-leading scorer KJ Johnson, who was on the bench dressed in street clothes. It led to the Lions looking frantic at times.
UNA shot 37.9% from the field, which was a season low. Kennesaw State, meanwhile, shot 51% from the field.
The Lions trailed by seven at the break and by double digits throughout the second part of the second half.
UNA closes out the regular season with a home game against Jacksonville State at 6 p.m. Friday.
