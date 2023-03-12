FLORENCE — There’s a little bit of chill in the air Friday morning and the gusts of wind that pick up every now and then don’t help. But after two weeks that have seen their fair share of rain, it’s been a welcomed change.
The midsized trailer that’s been moved from its normal spot next to the on-campus North Alabama weight room to the middle of the Florence Sportsplex concourse is buzzing with quite a bit of activity.
There are cables snaking in four or five directions and people are constantly popping in and out to see what goes where, what needs to still be connected and what still needs to be set up.
In all, there’s about 1,500 feet worth of cords running around the backstop of the softball field that will host UNA and Alabama on Tuesday, up the first- and third-base lines and some even navigating center field. Some are connected to cameras, others to monitors and more to something else. Power needs to be tested. So too does the internet connection.
It’s finally test day for the Lions’ broadcasting team. The encoder from ESPN that will allow the Lions to stream the game to the company's website finally arrived Thursday — more than five months from the original ask date.
The goal is to make sure ESPN picks up the signal. (It went off without much of a hitch.) Then everything is packed up to be driven back to campus. It’ll make a reappearance here in a couple of days, along with some lifts for the cameras.
“Once we get through this point, it’ll be smooth sailing,” said Koby Flippo, a UNA student who will direct the upcoming production.
“I’m nervous for Tuesday just because it’s a big broadcast. Hopefully, we’ll have a ton of people here, but we should have more viewers than any other broadcast this year. This will be the biggest broadcast I’ve ever been a part of. It’ll be stressful, but I’m excited for it.”
It’s hardly the only thing going on.
Parts of the field are undergoing some final touch ups and people have been instructed to keep off the playing surface. There’s no desire to see anything happen to it after work that’s been done over the last two months.
Cosmetically, new backstop padding — purple with the new UNA script — has been put up. The bullpens off the side of the dugouts have been removed. UNA and Alabama will use perpendicular side fields for warmups. And since the weather hasn’t been much help lately, the Florence Parks & Recreation crew used an 8,000-pound roller to compact the field last week. That had to be done in two- to three-hour increments.
The most time-consuming thing? Dealing with the outfield. To make sure the grass pops enough on the broadcast, it was painted green. That process started at 7 a.m. one day and finished at 7:30 p.m. Zach Vinson, who handles maintenance at the Sportsplex, estimated he walked 10 miles wand-spraying the field. It’s safe to say his gray tennis shoes ended up a much different color at the end of the day.
“Our biggest issue has been the weather,” Vinson said. “That’s been our biggest headache. Everything else has been pretty smooth. … But it’s been a journey you could say.”
But it’s to not only give the players a good experience, but the fans as well.
Back in his office, Randy Burns, the athletic director of the Sportsplex, unrolls a large panoramic picture from the Alabama-Lipscomb game that was played at the facility in 2016. A little more than 2,000 people showed up for that one, he recalled. But with UNA and the Crimson Tide this time around, the belief is there will be significantly more people at Tuesday’s 6 p.m. game.
“The only two schools in Alabama to win (an NCAA) national championship in softball,” Burns said.
UNA won its in 2016 — two years before making the jump to Division I. Alabama in 2012. (The state has had three NAIA national champions: Mobile in 2006 and Auburn-Montgomery in 2014 and 15.)
So, some accommodations have been made.
Five sets of bleachers have been moved from other parts of the facility to the top of the hill overlooking center field. Fans will also be able to sit between the temporary outfield field and the permanent one to view the game from a field-level perspective.
“It’s about everyone having a good time and enjoying the game,” Burns said. “That’s what it’s about for us.”
Back at the trailer, it’s still a scene of activity. As UNA play-by-play broadcaster Ben Ray notably points out, nothing is really set until gameday arrives and the first pitch is thrown. So there are some nerves about making sure everything goes as smoothly as possible.
Good impressions from every angle are key.
“Our production is 98% run by students, so it’ll be student cameramen, student director, students in the trailer,” Ray said. “It’s a big opportunity for them as well. They’re getting the opportunity to put on a big production with our softball team playing a nationally ranked one on them. It’s not an ESPN crew.
“I’m excited for them and the work they do. We have a lot of faith in them.”
The pitch clock is already counting down. It’s been quite the journey to get here.
“It’s been an exciting process,” said Ethan Humphries, the executive director of UNA’s information technology services. “We’re used to having events at our own venues, be it at Braly or Flowers Hall or something like that. Making this a little more mobile for us has been a learning experience for us, but a good one.
“Hopefully this can set us up in the future either here or somewhere else. It just takes some logistics and planning.”
