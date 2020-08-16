With half of last year’s team graduating, the R.A. Hubbard Chiefs promise they’ll still try hard.
“We still got a fire in us,” senior Tyrus Johnson said. “We lost some people, but that fire is not going down.”
Last year, that fire netted a 5-5 season, which would have been blasphemy at the school not too long ago. Is that the new norm?
“Hubbard is still here,” coach Mac Hampton said. “We lost a lot of seniors last year. We had 12 and that’s a lot for a 1A school but the group I’ve got coming back, I know we got it. The tradition is still here, the attitude of winning is still here and as long as I have anything to do with it, it’s gonna stay there.”
The Chiefs went 8-3 in 2018 for their only winning season in the last five years. Hubbard hasn’t won a playoff game since 2013.
--
Offense
Hampton and his players said their passing offense last year was not dynamic enough. This year, the team hopes for a more-polished passing game.
“I want us to be more balanced, Johnson said. “I just want to be able to run and throw the ball a lot more.”
The Chiefs failed to score in two games last year, including a season-ending 47-0 loss at home to East Lawrence. It was Hubbard’s worst loss in three years.
“I want us to throw the ball more efficiently,” Hampton said. “I don’t want us to be one dimensional or to be too predictable. I want my quarterback to have over 1,000 yards passing and a receiver to reach 1,000 yards in the air. That’s the biggest thing I'm hoping for is just to be able to move the ball more consistently through the air.’
--
Defense
Two-time TimesDaily All-Area defensive lineman Ca’ni McCoy is one of several departures up front, but the Chiefs say they will have a number of key players returning in the secondary.
Senior Xavier Horton is a player with new roles and increased playing time on both sides of the ball, Hampton said. That’s something many players will have, he said.
“The front seven is where we lost a lot,” Hampton said. “We’ll have a few guys that will have to play both sides but sometimes you just gotta tough it out and go for it. We gotta get some players in and adjusted. But once we address that, we’ll be ready to go.”
--
The rest
• R.A. Hubbard is 110-75 all-time after a hot start and recent struggles. The Chiefs had just one losing season in the first 11 years after the name change. In the last five years, they’ve had just one winning season.
• Talk about an even season. In Hubbard’s 5-5 record last year, the Chiefs were plus-22 in points for/against.
• That 47-0 loss to East Lawrence in last year’s season finale tied for Hubbard’s fifth worst. In order: 2015 Tanner (76-6), 2014 Tanner (52-0), 2016 Sheffield (57-8), 2012 Tanner (48-0), 2010 North Jackson (62-15) and 2019 East Lawrence.
