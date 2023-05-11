FLORENCE — Hiding the yawns wasn’t easy. Finding motivation and energy didn’t happen automatically either.
There was good reason for it. Waterloo and Cherokee began their game on Wednesday at 1:45 p.m. They tried playing again at 6 p.m. the same day before rain ultimately decided the fate. The game picked up at 9 a.m. Thursday, which the teams weren’t informed of until late Wednesday night.
In all, the game took around 20 hours to finish.
“This morning we got here and someone was like, ‘We’ve warmed up for this game three times,’” said Waterloo senior Anna Scott. “So we were excited.”
It was well worth the wait for the Cougars. They beat Cherokee 15-5, earning the Class 1A North Regional title and a trip to state. Everything they dealt with along the way — uncertainty of playing time and rough field conditions the biggest hurdles — made it memorable.
“It was up-and-down,” coach Josh Cooper said of the team’s mood with the delays. “We were hoping to finish it up last night, but that didn’t happen. … Everybody was here early this morning, got in the cages, got prepared.”
The celebration after wasn’t any different, however. It was just put on hold for longer than intended. Assistant coach Jerome Lambert’s clever idea was impressively kept a secret from the players the entire time.
After the hugs and photos with the regional champion plaque, he popped open a cooler full of RC Cola — an acronym for “regional champions.” The team raised a toast and got a caffeine boost in the process.
“His wife told me that they had been dragging the cooler around for two days,” Scott said. “They didn’t tell us.”
Waterloo is making a trip to the state for the second year in a row, but the beverage idea came about just a few days ago. Perhaps keeping it a secret prevented any sort of jinx.
“This is a brand new tradition for us right here,” said Cooper, holding his red-and blue can.
Addie Pollard drove in three runs, while Scott reached base three times with an RBI. Serenity Sisk added two RBIs and three runs scored for Waterloo (25-12-1). For the Indians (21-22), Layla Gorman scored twice and Desiree Willis recorded three RBIs.
The soda marked the beginning of the celebrating. Some players even had a glass-half-full perspective of dragging the game over two days.
“I think it was pretty fun because we got to miss school again,” senior Gracie Sharp said. “No exams today.”
School can be saved for Friday. A team lunch at Texas Roadhouse — Sharp claimed to be eating the most rolls — was in store, followed by many pictures.
With the chaos they overcame over the last day, there’s no shame in any of it.
“They had to overcome a lot of circumstances during this tournament,” Cooper said. “Teams hit the ball against us, scored more runs than we’ve been used to. We just kept battling.”
Next week’s state tournament won’t be any easier. But it’s nothing the Cougars haven’t faced before, even if there’s another day of bad weather and early games.
“Last year, our games at regional and state both were like 9:45 (a.m.),” Scott said. “So we got to school at like 6:45 or 7 and we practiced so we were ready.”
“We were so close last night and we had to come back today,” Scott added. “But we took care of it.”
