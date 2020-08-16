Brooks Berry was Muscle Shoals’ No. 3 running back last year, but the No. 2 back missed the season opener and then the starter got hurt during the first game.
“I was pretty nervous because I wasn’t even expecting to play a lot that game. Or really any game, honestly,” Berry said. “You learn to kind of always be prepared for a sudden situation in case somebody goes down.”
Said head coach Scott Basden: “This time last year I wouldn’t give you a nickel for him running the ball.”
But soon enough, Berry had earned a role and finished the year with 677 rushing yards (second most on the team) and seven touchdowns.
The Trojans must replace 10 of 11 starters on defense, including linebacker Jackson Bratton (Alabama) and defensive back Javar Strong (Arkansas State). They also lost dual-threat quarterback Logan Smothers (Nebraska), running back Keevon Hankins, receivers Ty Smith and Mikey McIntosh and other capable players.
Muscle Shoals needs to find some more Brooks Berrys.
“We’ve been blessed to be pretty successful,” Basden said. “You lose all those superstars you talk about, well, who are these kids? They’re nobodies. So it’s time for them to make a name for themselves.”
Muscle Shoals went 12-1 last year, falling to Pinson Valley in the Class 6A quarterfinals. It was the team’s ninth straight year with at least one playoff win.
“(People) think we’re down,” senior Aiden Gay, the defense’s lone returning starter, said. “They think this is the time they can hit us. I think they’re going to be shocked because we’ve got some guys that are really working right now and giving it what they’ve got.”
Offense
Luke Peoples is set to be the starting quarterback, with Preston Gay and Graham Reed among the reserves. Peoples guided the Trojans to a second-round playoff win last year at Gardendale after Smothers left the game with an injury in the first half.
Basden said Peoples isn’t as fast as Smothers but throws well and has a good sense of time to know when to get rid of the ball.
“He can see the field. He’s got great vision. He’s got a great arm,” Basden said. “I just think he’s probably a total … what you would look for in a quarterback.”
Berry, Devin Townsend and Draco Abernathy will be the running backs.
AJ Cherry and Donte Pritchard should be among the top receivers. Basden said Pritchard is one of the fastest players he’s coached.
Cherry is a Sheffield transfer who earned Class 2A first-team All-State honors last year as a junior after catching 42 passes for 860 yards and 13 touchdowns.
“I think the sky’s the limit for him. I think he’s big-time,” Basden said.
Sam Hatcher, Collin Wright, Canon Mellott and Jyheim Ingram should see significant playing time for an experienced offensive line.
“We’re all really close, have each other’s back,” Hatcher said. “If my guard right beside me needs help, I’m going to help him out. If he’s hurt, I’m going to help him through it and get him through the game.”
Defense
Last year Muscle Shoals held teams to 12.7 points per game and never allowed more than 27. But this is where the Trojans have changed the most.
“If they can lead in that locker room, on that field, then everything else will take care of itself,” Basden said. “But if I’m having to lead the locker room and lead them on the field, obviously you got problems. I think that’s one huge advantage that this group has following a group (like last year’s seniors).”
Ingram, Mellott, Daniel Box and Tyler Cole are likely starters on the defensive line, taking over on a unit that lost longtime starters like Reggie Freeman and Javarius Hamer.
Gay is shifting to linebacker, where he’ll be joined by Silas Russell (who played some last year), Dylan Fuller and Shoals Christian transfer Zailyn Fuqua. The absence of Bratton and UT Martin signee Malik Smith will be notable.
Will Weaver, Zion McCoy, Mannix Hardin, Caden Mangum and Jason Graham will get chances to help in a secondary that is missing graduated mainstays like Strong, Caleb McDougle, EJ Jarmon and Jacob Peters.
“The main thing is just making sure they know keep your eyes right,” Gay said. “You can give 100% every play — because they’re going to — but just make sure your eyes are right and you’re taking the right steps. Other than that, I think these guys are going to be pretty good. They’re going to be ready in a couple of games, fully experienced.”
The rest
• Trey Stoddard returns as the kicker. He is only a sophomore but has hit a game-winning field goal in the playoffs each of the last two years.
• Basden said as much as he’d like having “40 Division I players” often the most fun games to coach and teams to coach are when most don’t expect you to win.
“You take Jackson Bratton, for instance. God blessed him tremendously. You just had to put him in the right situation and he’s going to be a dog,” Basden said. “Some of these kids are not blessed like that. It’s a joy to watch them compete and watch them grow throughout the year and (take) something that everybody thinks ‘Oh you all are going to be down’ and turn it into something special.”
