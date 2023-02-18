HANCEVILLE — Cody Carnes was on the floor facing the ceiling. Lawson Glover put his hands over his face in disbelief.
Carnes had just missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded on Saturday. The 50-47 overtime loss to Tanner in the Northwest Regional marked the end of Red Bay’s season.
The Tigers outrebounded the Rattlers 32-21. They made three more 3-pointers. But missed free throws down the stretch will be the thought all offseason — 12-for-21 for Red Bay and 20-for-27 for Tanner.
A few missed free throws, however, weren’t near the top of most important topics following the heartbreaker. Coach John Torisky’s voice began to crack while talking about — on a team flush with juniors — his lone senior.
“BP (Blair), he didn’t have anybody in his class so he kinda jumped in with last year’s group. This year, he got really close with these guys. So he’s really had like two senior years,” Torisky said. “Just the way he was, hopefully some of that rubbed off on them.
“… He was just such a good leader for us.”
Glover couldn’t fight back the tears like his coach did. As one of six Red Bay juniors, perhaps the hurt was more for his non-returning teammate, which he admitted won’t feel real for a while.
“It felt like BP was one of us,” Glover said. “Like he was a junior, too. And it’s just crazy to think that he’s gonna be gone next year. I just really feel for him.”
Added Holden Inmon, another junior who scored 19 points: “Like (Lawson and Torisky) said, he’s our only senior and he was the leader of our team. Without him, we wouldn’t have gotten much anywhere. He was our pump up guy.”
Glover recorded a 17-point, 10-rebound double-double for the Tigers (23-8). Skylar Townsend scored a game-high 21 points for the Rattlers (20-7), including two fast-break dunks early in the game that were all but forgotten about by the end of the thriller.
The game went into overtime tied at 42. Inmon hit a 3-pointer to open the extra period, but a flurry of Tanner defensive stops paired with the aforementioned free throw troubles ended up sealing it for the Rattlers. They will face the winner of Mars Hill and Whitesburg Christian on Wednesday.
On the other hand for Red Bay, there’s plenty to be excited for. Four juniors played 30 minutes or more on Saturday. It didn’t lose a home game all season.
Torisky mentioned many of his players having “strong personalities” (as conveyed by most of the team rocking headbands) that won’t be going anywhere.
Red Bay is looking at you, 2024.
“I really felt like we had back-to-back (state titles) in the bag,” Glover said. “But I feel like next year we’re gonna come back with a certain fire that I don’t think a lot of teams can match.”
