The threat of inclement weather across Alabama has forced the rescheduling of several Northwest Regional basketball games in Hanceville. Shoals Christian and Covenant Christian, which were supposed to play girls and boys games on Thursday, have been saved for a not-so rainy day.
The AHSAA announced on Thursday morning that only two games were to be played at the Northwest, Central and South regionals. No games were played past the scheduled 10:30 a.m. slots.
The Shoals Christian girls (17-7) were scheduled to play Marion County (18-14) at 3 p.m. Thursday and the boys teams — Shoals Christian (21-9) and Marion County (19-6) — at 4:30.
Those games will now be played on Friday. The girls play at 6 p.m. and the boys at 7:30.
The news came as a surprise to many. But as schools began closing because of incoming storms and tornado watches, the fate of Thursday’s games became more apparent.
“We knew that it would have to be very serious weather for us to have our games get cancelled,” Shoals Christian boys coach Skylar McFall said. “I got an email yesterday that said the games would not be cancelled because of weather. And they were.
“… We were out of school today anyways because of the weather so I figured we couldn’t practice. So we’re just gonna get in tomorrow morning before we leave.”
Covenant Christian girls (16-6) were originally set to play Addison (22-10) at 6 p.m. on Thursday with the boys (27-3) to follow against Meek (24-7) at 7:30.
Both of those games have been moved to Saturday with the same start times. Covenant girls coach PJ Winston received the same email last night. Now, his team will have to find some patience.
“My mind was geared up towards playing,” Winston said. “We want to protect everybody and make sure everybody’s safe so I understood why they did it. You get a little bit disappointed because you’re excited to get back out there and play, but I totally understand it.”
The shuffling of Class 1A schools has affected other classes as well. Friday's Class 2A games involving Mars Hill were moved to Monday. The girls will face Holly Pond at 9 a.m. and the boys will face Whitesburg Christian at 10:30.
Red Bay boys against Tanner, originally scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Friday, has been moved to Saturday at the same time.
All of Saturday's 4A games are rescheduled for Monday. Haleyville boys face Westminster at 1:30 p.m. Deshler girls against Good Hope will follow at 3 and Deshler boys vs. West Morgan is at 4:30.
Russellville boys and Fairfield, which was supposed to be played at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, was moved to 7:30 p.m.
There are some pros and cons to the situation. Teams had mentally prepared to play their originally scheduled games. At the same time, it allows for some extra preparation.
“It’ll help us. I think it gives the kids another chance to watch all their stuff,” McFall said. “Marion County’s really good. They’ve got a lot of problems that they give us. It kinda gives me another day to watch more film, see if I can notice anything. … These kids know when it’s time to lock in and be ready to work (so) they’re always ready.”
Every game will still be played at Wallace State. The 1A finals, originally slated for Monday, have been pushed to Tuesday. Muscle Shoals and Lauderdale County’s games were unaffected.
The Trojans boys still play on Friday against Pinson Valley at 10:30 a.m. with the girls to follow against Clay Chalkville. Lauderdale County girls face Carbon Hill at noon Saturday and the boys play Childersburg at 1:30.
The rest of the schools will have to find a way to contain the already pent-up excitement.
“It’ll build the excitement, because you already got hype before you get ready and then you had the postponement,” Winston said. “It’ll definitely build some excitement. But at the same time it will give you just a little more time to hone in on what your gameplan is too.”
