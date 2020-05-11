Muscle Shoals baseball
Muscle Shoals baseball will be part of Class 6A, Area 14 along with Cullman, Decatur and Hartselle. [TIMESDAILY FILE PHOTO]

** As of May 11, the following changes to the original reclassification list are listed below.

• St. Michael has been added to Class 4A, Area 1.

• W.S. Neal will now be part of Class 4A, Area 4.

• R.A. Hubbard has been removed from the list.

CLASS 7A

Area 1: Alma Bryant, Baker, Davidson, Mary G. Montgomery, Theodore

Area 2: Daphne, Fairhope, Foley, Murphy

Area 3: Dothan, Enterprise, Jeff Davis, Prattville

Area 4: Auburn, Central-Phenix City, Smiths Station

Area 5: Hoover, Oak Mountain, Thompson, Tuscaloosa County

Area 6: Gadsden City, Hewitt-Trussville, Spain Park, Vestavia Hills

Area 7: Albertville, Grissom, Huntsville, Sparkman

Area 8: Austin, Bob Jones, Florence, James Clemens

CLASS 6A

Area 1: Blount, Citronelle, Faith Academy, McGill-Toolen, Saraland

Area 2: Baldwin County, Gulf Shores, Robertsdale, Spanish Fort

Area 3: Carver-Montgomery, Lee-Montgomery, Park Crossing, Sidney Lanier

Area 4: Eufaula, Opelika, Russell County, Valley

Area 5: Benjamin Russell, Stanhope Elmore, Wetumpka

Area 6: Calera, Chilton County, Helena, Pelham

Area 7: Brookwood, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Northridge, Paul Bryant

Area 8: Bessemer City, Hueytown, McAdory

Area 9: Briarwood Christian, Chelsea, Homewood, Mountain Brook

Area 10: Jackson-Olin, Jasper, Minor

Area 11: Huffman, Shades Valley, Woodlawn

Area 12: Clay-Chalkville, Gardendale, Mortimer Jordan, Pinson Valley

Area 13: Oxford, Pell City, Southside-Gadsden, Springville

Area 14: Cullman, Decatur, Hartselle, Muscle Shoals

Area 15: Arab, Fort Payne, Scottsboro

Area 16: Athens, Buckhorn, Columbia, Hazel Green

CLASS 5A

Area 1: B.C. Rain, Elberta, LeFlore

Area 2: Satsuma, St. Paul’s, UMS-Wright

Area 3: Carroll, Headland, Rehobeth

Area 4: Andalusia, Charles Henderson, Greenville

Area 5: Beauregard, Brewbaker Tech, Pike Road, Tallassee

Area 6: Elmore County, Holtville, Jemison, Marbury

Area 7: Central-Tuscaloosa, Demopolis, Selma, Sipsey Valley

Area 8: Central-Clay County, Shelby County, Sylacauga, Talladega

Area 9: Fairfield, John Carroll Catholic, Pleasant Grove, Wenonah

Area 10: Carver-Birmingham, Leeds, Parker, Ramsay

Area 11: Alexandria, Lincoln, Moody, Saint Clair County

Area 12: Center Point, Cordova, Corner, Hayden

Area 13: Boaz, Crossville, Douglas, Sardis

Area 14: Brewer, Fairview, Guntersville

Area 15: Lawrence County, Russellville, West Point

Area 16: Ardmore, East Limestone, Lee-Huntsville, Madison Academy, Mae Jemison

CLASS 4A

Area 1: Escambia County, Mobile Christian, St. Michael, Vigor, Williamson

Area 2: Ashford, Dale County, Geneva, Straughn

Area 3: Alabama Christian, Bullock County, LAMP, Saint James, BTW-Tuskegee

Area 4: Jackson, Sumter Central, Wilcox Central, W.S. Neal

Area 5: Bibb County, Dallas County, Montevallo, West Blocton

Area 6: American Christian, Gordo, Holt, Northside

Area 7: Cleburne County, Handley, Munford

Area 8: Dora, Fultondale, Indian Springs, Oak Grove

Area 9: Anniston, Cherokee County, Jacksonville, White Plains

Area 10: Ashville, Etowah, Oneonta

Area 11: Curry, Good Hope, Hanceville

Area 12: Fayette County, Haleyville, Hamilton

Area 13: Priceville, Randolph, St. John Paul II, Westminster Christian

Area 14: DAR, Madison County, New Hope, North Jackson

Area 15: Brooks, West Limestone, West Morgan

Area 16: Central-Florence, Deshler, Rogers, Wilson

CLASS 3A

Area 1: Bayside Academy, Chickasaw, Cottage Hill Christian

Area 2: Flomaton, Hillcrest-Evergreen, T.R. Miller

Area 3: Daleville, Houston Academy, Providence Christian, Slocomb, Wicksburg

Area 4: Goshen, New Brockton, Opp, Pike County

Area 5: Excel, Monroe County, Thomasville

Area 6: Catholic-Montgomery, Montgomery Academy, Prattville Christian, Trinity

Area 7: Beulah, Dadeville, Reeltown

Area 8: Greensboro, Hale County, Southside-Selma

Area 9: Childersburg, Saks, Walter Wellborn, Weaver

Area 10: Carbon Hill, Oakman, Tarrant, Winfield

Area 11: Glencoe, Ohatchee, Piedmont, Pleasant Valley

Area 12: Asbury, Collinsville, Geraldine, Hokes Bluff

Area 13: Brindlee Mountain, Holly Pond, J.B. Pennington, Susan Moore

Area 14: Fyffe, Plainview, Sylvania

Area 15: Danville, East Lawrence, Phil Campbell, Vinemont

Area 16: Clements, Colbert Heights, Elkmont, Lauderdale County

CLASS 2A

Area 1: J.U. Blacksher, Orange Beach, St. Luke’s

Area 2: Abbeville, Cottonwood, Geneva County, Houston County

Area 3: Ariton, Elba, G.W. Long, Zion Chapel

Area 4: Clarke County, Leroy, Washington County

Area 5: Calhoun, Highland Home, Luverne

Area 6: Francis Marion, Greene County, Isabella, Thorsby

Area 7: Horseshoe Bend, LaFayette, Lanett, Ranburne, Randolph County

Area 8: B.B. Comer, Central-Coosa, Fayetteville, Vincent

Area 9: Altamont, Holy Family Catholic, Midfield, Westminster-Oak Mountain

Area 10: Aliceville, Lamar County, Red Bay, Sulligent

Area 11: Cleveland, Locust Fork, Southeastern, West End

Area 12: Gaston, Sand Rock, Spring Garden, Westbrook Christian

Area 13: Addison, Cold Springs, Falkville, Winston County

Area 14: Decatur Heritage, Hatton, Tanner, Tharptown, Whitesburg Christian

Area 15: Ider, North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, Section

Area 16: Colbert County, Lexington, Mars Hill, Sheffield

CLASS 1A

Area 1: Bayshore Christian, Fruitdale, McIntosh, Millry

Area 2: Florala, Kinston, Pleasant Home, Samson

Area 3: Brantley, Georgiana, McKenzie, Red Level

Area 4: Choctaw County, Linden, Southern Choctaw, Sweet Water

Area 5: Autaugaville, Central-Hayneville, Ellwood Christian, Keith

Area 6: Billingsley, Loachapoka, Maplesville, Verbena

Area 7: Talladega County, Wadley, Winterboro, Woodland

Area 8: Berry, Holy Spirit Catholic, Pickens County, South Lamar

Area 9: Donoho, Faith Christian, Jacksonville Christian, Ragland, Victory Christian

Area 10: Brilliant, Hubbertville, Lynn, Marion County

Area 11: Cornerstone, Jefferson Christian, Meek, Sumiton Christian

Area 12: Appalachian, Cedar Bluff, Coosa Christian, Gaylesville

Area 13: Belgreen, Hackleburg, Phillips, Vina

Area 14: Athens Bible, Lindsay Lane, Saint Bernard Prep

Area 15: Oakwood Adventist, Skyline, Valley Head, Woodville

Area 16: Cherokee, Covenant Christian, Shoals Christian, Waterloo

