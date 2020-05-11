** As of May 11, the following changes to the original reclassification list are listed below.
• St. Michael has been added to Class 4A, Area 1.
• W.S. Neal will now be part of Class 4A, Area 4.
• R.A. Hubbard has been removed from the list.
CLASS 7A
Area 1: Alma Bryant, Baker, Davidson, Mary G. Montgomery, Theodore
Area 2: Daphne, Fairhope, Foley, Murphy
Area 3: Dothan, Enterprise, Jeff Davis, Prattville
Area 4: Auburn, Central-Phenix City, Smiths Station
Area 5: Hoover, Oak Mountain, Thompson, Tuscaloosa County
Area 6: Gadsden City, Hewitt-Trussville, Spain Park, Vestavia Hills
Area 7: Albertville, Grissom, Huntsville, Sparkman
Area 8: Austin, Bob Jones, Florence, James Clemens
CLASS 6A
Area 1: Blount, Citronelle, Faith Academy, McGill-Toolen, Saraland
Area 2: Baldwin County, Gulf Shores, Robertsdale, Spanish Fort
Area 3: Carver-Montgomery, Lee-Montgomery, Park Crossing, Sidney Lanier
Area 4: Eufaula, Opelika, Russell County, Valley
Area 5: Benjamin Russell, Stanhope Elmore, Wetumpka
Area 6: Calera, Chilton County, Helena, Pelham
Area 7: Brookwood, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Northridge, Paul Bryant
Area 8: Bessemer City, Hueytown, McAdory
Area 9: Briarwood Christian, Chelsea, Homewood, Mountain Brook
Area 10: Jackson-Olin, Jasper, Minor
Area 11: Huffman, Shades Valley, Woodlawn
Area 12: Clay-Chalkville, Gardendale, Mortimer Jordan, Pinson Valley
Area 13: Oxford, Pell City, Southside-Gadsden, Springville
Area 14: Cullman, Decatur, Hartselle, Muscle Shoals
Area 15: Arab, Fort Payne, Scottsboro
Area 16: Athens, Buckhorn, Columbia, Hazel Green
CLASS 5A
Area 1: B.C. Rain, Elberta, LeFlore
Area 2: Satsuma, St. Paul’s, UMS-Wright
Area 3: Carroll, Headland, Rehobeth
Area 4: Andalusia, Charles Henderson, Greenville
Area 5: Beauregard, Brewbaker Tech, Pike Road, Tallassee
Area 6: Elmore County, Holtville, Jemison, Marbury
Area 7: Central-Tuscaloosa, Demopolis, Selma, Sipsey Valley
Area 8: Central-Clay County, Shelby County, Sylacauga, Talladega
Area 9: Fairfield, John Carroll Catholic, Pleasant Grove, Wenonah
Area 10: Carver-Birmingham, Leeds, Parker, Ramsay
Area 11: Alexandria, Lincoln, Moody, Saint Clair County
Area 12: Center Point, Cordova, Corner, Hayden
Area 13: Boaz, Crossville, Douglas, Sardis
Area 14: Brewer, Fairview, Guntersville
Area 15: Lawrence County, Russellville, West Point
Area 16: Ardmore, East Limestone, Lee-Huntsville, Madison Academy, Mae Jemison
CLASS 4A
Area 1: Escambia County, Mobile Christian, St. Michael, Vigor, Williamson
Area 2: Ashford, Dale County, Geneva, Straughn
Area 3: Alabama Christian, Bullock County, LAMP, Saint James, BTW-Tuskegee
Area 4: Jackson, Sumter Central, Wilcox Central, W.S. Neal
Area 5: Bibb County, Dallas County, Montevallo, West Blocton
Area 6: American Christian, Gordo, Holt, Northside
Area 7: Cleburne County, Handley, Munford
Area 8: Dora, Fultondale, Indian Springs, Oak Grove
Area 9: Anniston, Cherokee County, Jacksonville, White Plains
Area 10: Ashville, Etowah, Oneonta
Area 11: Curry, Good Hope, Hanceville
Area 12: Fayette County, Haleyville, Hamilton
Area 13: Priceville, Randolph, St. John Paul II, Westminster Christian
Area 14: DAR, Madison County, New Hope, North Jackson
Area 15: Brooks, West Limestone, West Morgan
Area 16: Central-Florence, Deshler, Rogers, Wilson
CLASS 3A
Area 1: Bayside Academy, Chickasaw, Cottage Hill Christian
Area 2: Flomaton, Hillcrest-Evergreen, T.R. Miller
Area 3: Daleville, Houston Academy, Providence Christian, Slocomb, Wicksburg
Area 4: Goshen, New Brockton, Opp, Pike County
Area 5: Excel, Monroe County, Thomasville
Area 6: Catholic-Montgomery, Montgomery Academy, Prattville Christian, Trinity
Area 7: Beulah, Dadeville, Reeltown
Area 8: Greensboro, Hale County, Southside-Selma
Area 9: Childersburg, Saks, Walter Wellborn, Weaver
Area 10: Carbon Hill, Oakman, Tarrant, Winfield
Area 11: Glencoe, Ohatchee, Piedmont, Pleasant Valley
Area 12: Asbury, Collinsville, Geraldine, Hokes Bluff
Area 13: Brindlee Mountain, Holly Pond, J.B. Pennington, Susan Moore
Area 14: Fyffe, Plainview, Sylvania
Area 15: Danville, East Lawrence, Phil Campbell, Vinemont
Area 16: Clements, Colbert Heights, Elkmont, Lauderdale County
CLASS 2A
Area 1: J.U. Blacksher, Orange Beach, St. Luke’s
Area 2: Abbeville, Cottonwood, Geneva County, Houston County
Area 3: Ariton, Elba, G.W. Long, Zion Chapel
Area 4: Clarke County, Leroy, Washington County
Area 5: Calhoun, Highland Home, Luverne
Area 6: Francis Marion, Greene County, Isabella, Thorsby
Area 7: Horseshoe Bend, LaFayette, Lanett, Ranburne, Randolph County
Area 8: B.B. Comer, Central-Coosa, Fayetteville, Vincent
Area 9: Altamont, Holy Family Catholic, Midfield, Westminster-Oak Mountain
Area 10: Aliceville, Lamar County, Red Bay, Sulligent
Area 11: Cleveland, Locust Fork, Southeastern, West End
Area 12: Gaston, Sand Rock, Spring Garden, Westbrook Christian
Area 13: Addison, Cold Springs, Falkville, Winston County
Area 14: Decatur Heritage, Hatton, Tanner, Tharptown, Whitesburg Christian
Area 15: Ider, North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, Section
Area 16: Colbert County, Lexington, Mars Hill, Sheffield
CLASS 1A
Area 1: Bayshore Christian, Fruitdale, McIntosh, Millry
Area 2: Florala, Kinston, Pleasant Home, Samson
Area 3: Brantley, Georgiana, McKenzie, Red Level
Area 4: Choctaw County, Linden, Southern Choctaw, Sweet Water
Area 5: Autaugaville, Central-Hayneville, Ellwood Christian, Keith
Area 6: Billingsley, Loachapoka, Maplesville, Verbena
Area 7: Talladega County, Wadley, Winterboro, Woodland
Area 8: Berry, Holy Spirit Catholic, Pickens County, South Lamar
Area 9: Donoho, Faith Christian, Jacksonville Christian, Ragland, Victory Christian
Area 10: Brilliant, Hubbertville, Lynn, Marion County
Area 11: Cornerstone, Jefferson Christian, Meek, Sumiton Christian
Area 12: Appalachian, Cedar Bluff, Coosa Christian, Gaylesville
Area 13: Belgreen, Hackleburg, Phillips, Vina
Area 14: Athens Bible, Lindsay Lane, Saint Bernard Prep
Area 15: Oakwood Adventist, Skyline, Valley Head, Woodville
Area 16: Cherokee, Covenant Christian, Shoals Christian, Waterloo
