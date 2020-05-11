** As of May 11, the following change was made to the reclassification list and has been noted below.
• Dale County was placed in Class 4A-5A, Area 3.
--
CLASS 7A
Area 1: Alma Bryant, Baker, Davidson, Mary Montgomery, Theodore
Area 2: Daphne, Fairhope, Foley, Murphy
Area 3: Dothan, Enterprise, Prattville
Area 4: Auburn, Central-Phenix City, Smiths Station
Area 5: Hoover, Oak Mountain, Thompson, Tuscaloosa Co.
Area 6: Gadsden City, Hewitt-Trussville, Spain Park, Vestavia Hills
Area 7: Albertville, Grissom, Huntsville, Sparkman
Area 8: Austin, Bob Jones, Florence, James Clemens
--
CLASS 6A
Area 1: Blount, Citronelle, McGill-Toolen, Saraland, St. Paul’s
Area 2: Baldwin Co., Gulf Shores, Robertsdale, Spanish Fort
Area 3: Carver-Montgomery, Lee-Montgomery, Park Crossing, Sidney Lanier
Area 4: Eufaula, Opelika, Russell Co., Valley
Area 5: Benjamin Russell, Stanhope Elmore, Wetumpka
Area 6: Calera, Chilton Co., Helena, Pelham
Area 7: Brookwood, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Northridge, Paul Bryant
Area 8: Bessemer City, Hueytown, McAdory
Area 9: Briarwood, Chelsea, Homewood, Mountain Brook
Area 10: Gardendale, Jasper, Minor
Area 11: Huffman, Shades Valley, Woodlawn
Area 12: Clay-Chalkville, Mortimer Jordan, Pinson Valley
Area 13: Oxford, Pell City, Southside-Gadsden, Springville
Area 14: Cullman, Decatur, Hartselle, Muscle Shoals
Area 15: Arab, Fort Payne, Randolph, Scottsboro
Area 16: Athens, Buckhorn, Columbia, Hazel Green
--
CLASS 4A-5A
Area 1: B.C. Rain, Elberta, St. Michael, UMS-Wright
Area 2: Faith-Mobile, LeFlore, Satsuma, Vigor
Area 3: Andalusia, Carroll-Ozark, Charles Henderson, Dale Co., Greenville, Headland
Area 4: Alabama Chr., Brewbaker Tech, BTW Magnet, LAMP, Montgomery Aca., St. James
Area 5: Beauregard, Elmore Co., Holtville, Marbury, Pike Road, Tallassee
Area 6: Indian Springs, Montevallo, Shelby Co., Sylacauga, Talladega
Area 7: American Chr., Central-Tuscaloosa, Demopolis, Holt, Northside, Sipsey Valley
Area 8: Altamont, John Carroll, Parker, Ramsay, Wenonah
Area 9: Carver-Birmingham, Center Point, Fultondale, Leeds, Moody
Area 10: Anniston, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Munford, White Plains
Area 11: Ashville, Etowah, Oneonta, St. Clair Co., Westbrook Chr.
Area 12: Boaz, Cherokee Co., Crossville, Douglas, Guntersville
Area 13: Brewer, Fairview, New Hope, Priceville, West Point
Area 14: Haleyville, Hamilton, Lawrence Co., Russellville, West Morgan
Area 15: Lee-Huntsville, Jemison-Huntsville, Madison Co., Westminster-Huntsville
Area 16: Ardmore, East Limestone, Madison Aca., St. John Paul II, West Limestone
--
CLASS 1A-3A
Region 1: Bayshore Chr., Bayside Aca., Cottage Hill, Mobile Chr., Orange Beach, St. Luke’s, Washington Co.
Region 2: Catholic-Montgomery, Goshen, Houston Aca., New Brockton, Pike Co., Providence Chr., Trinity
Region 3: Autaugaville, Ellwood, Prattville Chr., Southside-Selma, Thomasville
Region 4: Childersburg, Cornerstone-Birmingham, Holy Family, Holy Spirit, Tarrant, Westminster-Oak Mountain
Region 5: Donoho, Faith-Anniston, Sacred Heart, Saks, Weaver
Region 6: Brindlee Mountain, Collinsville, Glencoe, Hokes Bluff, Susan Moore, Sylvania
Region 7: Danville, East Lawrence, Holly Pond, J.B. Pennington, St. Bernard, Tharptown
Region 8: Athens Bible, Clements, Elkmont, Mars Hill, Oakwood Adventist, Tanner, Whitesburg Chr.
