Claire Borden Florence soccer
Buy Now

Florence girls soccer will compete in Class 7A, Area 8 with Austin, Bob Jones and James Clemens. [MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]

 MATT MCKEAN

** As of May 11, the following change was made to the reclassification list and has been noted below.

• Dale County was placed in Class 4A-5A, Area 3.

--

CLASS 7A

Area 1: Alma Bryant, Baker, Davidson, Mary Montgomery, Theodore

Area 2: Daphne, Fairhope, Foley, Murphy

Area 3: Dothan, Enterprise, Prattville

Area 4: Auburn, Central-Phenix City, Smiths Station

Area 5: Hoover, Oak Mountain, Thompson, Tuscaloosa Co.

Area 6: Gadsden City, Hewitt-Trussville, Spain Park, Vestavia Hills

Area 7: Albertville, Grissom, Huntsville, Sparkman

Area 8: Austin, Bob Jones, Florence, James Clemens

--

CLASS 6A

Area 1: Blount, Citronelle, McGill-Toolen, Saraland, St. Paul’s

Area 2: Baldwin Co., Gulf Shores, Robertsdale, Spanish Fort

Area 3: Carver-Montgomery, Lee-Montgomery, Park Crossing, Sidney Lanier

Area 4: Eufaula, Opelika, Russell Co., Valley

Area 5: Benjamin Russell, Stanhope Elmore, Wetumpka

Area 6: Calera, Chilton Co., Helena, Pelham

Area 7: Brookwood, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Northridge, Paul Bryant

Area 8: Bessemer City, Hueytown, McAdory

Area 9: Briarwood, Chelsea, Homewood, Mountain Brook

Area 10: Gardendale, Jasper, Minor

Area 11: Huffman, Shades Valley, Woodlawn

Area 12: Clay-Chalkville, Mortimer Jordan, Pinson Valley

Area 13: Oxford, Pell City, Southside-Gadsden, Springville

Area 14: Cullman, Decatur, Hartselle, Muscle Shoals

Area 15: Arab, Fort Payne, Randolph, Scottsboro

Area 16: Athens, Buckhorn, Columbia, Hazel Green

--

CLASS 4A-5A

Area 1: B.C. Rain, Elberta, St. Michael, UMS-Wright

Area 2: Faith-Mobile, LeFlore, Satsuma, Vigor

Area 3: Andalusia, Carroll-Ozark, Charles Henderson, Dale Co., Greenville, Headland

Area 4: Alabama Chr., Brewbaker Tech, BTW Magnet, LAMP, Montgomery Aca., St. James

Area 5: Beauregard, Elmore Co., Holtville, Marbury, Pike Road, Tallassee

Area 6: Indian Springs, Montevallo, Shelby Co., Sylacauga, Talladega

Area 7: American Chr., Central-Tuscaloosa, Demopolis, Holt, Northside, Sipsey Valley

Area 8: Altamont, John Carroll, Parker, Ramsay, Wenonah

Area 9: Carver-Birmingham, Center Point, Fultondale, Leeds, Moody

Area 10: Anniston, Jacksonville, Lincoln, Munford, White Plains

Area 11: Ashville, Etowah, Oneonta, St. Clair Co., Westbrook Chr.

Area 12: Boaz, Cherokee Co., Crossville, Douglas, Guntersville

Area 13: Brewer, Fairview, New Hope, Priceville, West Point

Area 14: Haleyville, Hamilton, Lawrence Co., Russellville, West Morgan

Area 15: Lee-Huntsville, Jemison-Huntsville, Madison Co., Westminster-Huntsville

Area 16: Ardmore, East Limestone, Madison Aca., St. John Paul II, West Limestone

--

CLASS 1A-3A

Region 1: Bayshore Chr., Bayside Aca., Cottage Hill, Mobile Chr., Orange Beach, St. Luke’s, Washington Co.

Region 2: Catholic-Montgomery, Goshen, Houston Aca., New Brockton, Pike Co., Providence Chr., Trinity

Region 3: Autaugaville, Ellwood, Prattville Chr., Southside-Selma, Thomasville

Region 4: Childersburg, Cornerstone-Birmingham, Holy Family, Holy Spirit, Tarrant, Westminster-Oak Mountain

Region 5: Donoho, Faith-Anniston, Sacred Heart, Saks, Weaver

Region 6: Brindlee Mountain, Collinsville, Glencoe, Hokes Bluff, Susan Moore, Sylvania

Region 7: Danville, East Lawrence, Holly Pond, J.B. Pennington, St. Bernard, Tharptown

Region 8: Athens Bible, Clements, Elkmont, Mars Hill, Oakwood Adventist, Tanner, Whitesburg Chr.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.