**As of May 11, the following changes were made to the original reclassification and are reflected below.
• Hatton is now set to move to Class 2A, Area 13 with Falkville and Tanner.
• Colbert County is now set to move to Class 2A, Area 14 with Red Bay and Tharptown.
• Class 2A, Area 16 will be a three-team area featuring Lexington, Mars Hill and Sheffield.
• Barbour County has been removed from the list.
• Central-Hayneville will play in Class 1A, Area 5.
• Autaugaville and Verbena will play in Class 1A, Area 6.
• Ellwood Christian will play in Class 1A, Area 7.
CLASS 7A
Area 1: Alma Bryant, Baker, Davidson, Mary Montgomery, Theodore
Area 2: Daphne, Fairhope, Foley, Murphy
Area 3: Dothan, Enterprise, Jeff Davis, Prattville
Area 4: Auburn, Central-Phenix City, Smiths Station
Area 5: Hoover, Thompson, Tuscaloosa Co.
Area 6: Hewitt-Trussville, Oak Mountain, Spain Park, Vestavia Hills
Area 7: Albertville, Grissom, Huntsville, Sparkman
Area 8: Austin, Bob Jones, Florence, James Clemens
CLASS 6A
Area 1: Blount, Citronelle, McGill-Toolen, Saraland
Area 2: Baldwin Co., Gulf Shores, Robertsdale, Spanish Fort
Area 3: Carver-Montgomery, Lee-Montgomery, Sidney Lanier, Park Crossing
Area 4: Eufaula, Opelika, Russell Co., Valley
Area 5: Benjamin Russell, Stanhope Elmore, Wetumpka
Area 6: Calera, Chilton Co., Helena, Pelham
Area 7: Brookwood, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Northridge, Paul Bryant
Area 8: Bessemer City, Hueytown, McAdory
Area 9: Briarwood, Chelsea, Homewood, Mountain Brook
Area 10: Jackson-Olin, Jasper, Minor
Area 11: Huffman, Shades Valley, Woodlawn
Area 12: Clay-Chalkville, Gardendale, Mortimer Jordan, Pinson Valley
Area 13: Oxford, Pell City, Southside-Gadsden, Springville
Area 14: Cullman, Decatur, Hartselle, Muscle Shoals
Area 15: Arab, Fort Payne, Scottsboro
Area 16: Athens, Buckhorn, Columbia, Hazel Green
CLASS 5A
Area 1: B.C. Rain, Elberta, LeFlore
Area 2: Faith-Mobile, Satsuma, St. Paul’s, UMS-Wright
Area 3: Carroll-Ozark, Headland, Rehobeth
Area 4: Andalusia, Charles Henderson, Greenville
Area 5: Beauregard, Brewbaker Tech, Pike Road, Tallassee
Area 6: Elmore Co., Holtville, Jemison, Marbury
Area 7: Central-Tuscaloosa, Demopolis, Selma, Sipsey Valley
Area 8: Central-Clay Co., Shelby Co., Sylacauga, Talladega
Area 9: Fairfield, John Carroll, Pleasant Grove, Wenonah
Area 10: Carver-Birmingham, Leeds, Parker, Ramsay
Area 11: Alexandria, Lincoln, Moody, St. Clair Co.
Area 12: Center Point, Cordova, Corner, Hayden
Area 13: Boaz, Crossville, Douglas, Sardis
Area 14: Brewer, Fairview, Guntersville
Area 15: Lawrence Co., Russellville, West Point
Area 16: Ardmore, East Limestone, Lee-Huntsville, Jemison-Huntsville
CLASS 4A
Area 1: Escambia Co., St. Michael, Vigor, W.S. Neal, Williamson
Area 2: Ashford, Dale Co., Geneva, Straughn
Area 3: Alabama Chr., BTW-Tuskegee, Bullock Co., LAMP, St. James
Area 4: Jackson, Sumter Central, Wilcox Central
Area 5: Bibb Co., Dallas Co., Montevallo, West Blocton
Area 6: American Chr., Gordo, Holt, Northside
Area 7: Cleburne Co., Handley, Munford
Area 8: Dora, Fultondale, Indian Springs, Oak Grove
Area 9: Cherokee Co., Jacksonville, White Plains
Area 10: Ashville, Etowah, Oneonta
Area 11: Curry, Good Hope, Hanceville
Area 12: Fayette Co., Haleyville, Hamilton
Area 13: Madison Aca., Randolph, St. John Paul II, Westminster-Huntsville
Area 14: DAR, Madison Co., New Hope, North Jackson
Area 15: Priceville, West Limestone, West Morgan
Area 16: Brooks, Central-Florence, Deshler, Rogers, Wilson
CLASS 3A
Area 1: Chickasaw, Cottage Hill, Mobile Chr.
Area 2: Flomaton, Hillcrest-Evergreen, T.R. Miller
Area 3: Daleville, Houston Aca., Providence Chr., Slocomb, Wicksburg
Area 4: Goshen, New Brockton, Opp, Pike Co.
Area 5: Excel, Monroe Co., Thomasville
Area 6: Catholic-Montgomery, Montgomery Aca., Prattville Chr., Trinity
Area 7: Beulah, Dadeville, Reeltown
Area 8: Greensboro, Hale Co., Southside-Selma
Area 9: Childersburg, Saks, Walter Wellborn
Area 10: Carbon Hill, Oakman, Tarrant, Winfield
Area 11: Ohatchee, Piedmont, Pleasant Valley, Weaver
Area 12: Collinsville, Geraldine, Glencoe, Hokes Bluff
Area 13: Brindlee Mountain, Holly Pond, J.B. Pennington, Susan Moore
Area 14: Asbury, Fyffe, Plainview, Sylvania
Area 15: Danville, East Lawrence, Phil Campbell, Vinemont
Area 16: Clements, Colbert Heights, Elkmont, Lauderdale Co.
CLASS 2A
Area 1: J.U. Blacksher, Orange Beach, St. Luke’s
Area 2: Abbeville, Cottonwood, Geneva Co., Houston Co.
Area 3: Ariton, Elba, G.W. Long, Zion Chapel
Area 4: Clarke Co., Leroy, Washington Co.
Area 5: Calhoun, Highland Home, Luverne
Area 6: Isabella, Thorsby, Westminster-Oak Mountain
Area 7: B.B. Comer, Central-Coosa, Fayetteville, Vincent
Area 8: Horseshoe Bend, LaFayette, Ranburne, Randolph Co.
Area 9: Aliceville, Lamar Co., Sulligent
Area 10: Addison, Cold Springs, Sumiton Chr., Winston Co.
Area 11: Cleveland, Locust Fork, Southeastern-Blount, West End-Walnut Grove
Area 12: Gaston, Sand Rock, Spring Garden
Area 13: Falkville, Hatton, Tanner
Area 14: Colbert County, Red Bay, Tharptown
Area 15: Ider, North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, Section
Area 16: Lexington, Mars Hill, Sheffield
CLASS 1A
Area 1: Bayshore Chr., Fruitdale, McIntosh
Area 2: Florala, Kinston, Pleasant Home, Samson
Area 3: Brantley, Georgiana, McKenzie, Red Level
Area 4: Choctaw Co., Millry, Southern Choctaw, Sweet Water
Area 5: Central-Hayneville, Keith, Linden
Area 6: Autaugaville, Loachapoka, Verbena
Area 7: Billingsley, Ellwood Christian, Maplesville
Area 8: Talladega Co. Central, Wadley, Winterboro, Woodland
Area 9: Berry, Holy Spirit, Pickens Co., South Lamar
Area 10: Faith-Anniston, Jacksonville Chr., Ragland
Area 11: Appalachian, Jefferson Chr., Victory Chr.
Area 12: Brilliant, Hubbertville, Lynn, Marion Co., Meek
Area 13: Cedar Bluff, Gaylesville, Valley Head
Area 14: Belgreen, Hackleburg, Phillips, Vina
Area 15: Athens Bible, Decatur Heritage, Lindsay Lane, Skyline, Woodville
Area 16: Cherokee, Covenant Chr., Shoals Chr., Waterloo
