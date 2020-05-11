Wilson softball
Wilson softball will be in Class 4A, Area 16 with Brooks, Central, Deshler and Rogers. [MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]

 MATT MCKEAN

**As of May 11, the following changes were made to the original reclassification and are reflected below.

• Hatton is now set to move to Class 2A, Area 13 with Falkville and Tanner.

• Colbert County is now set to move to Class 2A, Area 14 with Red Bay and Tharptown.

• Class 2A, Area 16 will be a three-team area featuring Lexington, Mars Hill and Sheffield.

• Barbour County has been removed from the list.

• Central-Hayneville will play in Class 1A, Area 5.

• Autaugaville and Verbena will play in Class 1A, Area 6.

• Ellwood Christian will play in Class 1A, Area 7.

--

CLASS 7A

Area 1: Alma Bryant, Baker, Davidson, Mary Montgomery, Theodore

Area 2: Daphne, Fairhope, Foley, Murphy

Area 3: Dothan, Enterprise, Jeff Davis, Prattville

Area 4: Auburn, Central-Phenix City, Smiths Station

Area 5: Hoover, Thompson, Tuscaloosa Co.

Area 6: Hewitt-Trussville, Oak Mountain, Spain Park, Vestavia Hills

Area 7: Albertville, Grissom, Huntsville, Sparkman

Area 8: Austin, Bob Jones, Florence, James Clemens

--

CLASS 6A

Area 1: Blount, Citronelle, McGill-Toolen, Saraland

Area 2: Baldwin Co., Gulf Shores, Robertsdale, Spanish Fort

Area 3: Carver-Montgomery, Lee-Montgomery, Sidney Lanier, Park Crossing

Area 4: Eufaula, Opelika, Russell Co., Valley

Area 5: Benjamin Russell, Stanhope Elmore, Wetumpka

Area 6: Calera, Chilton Co., Helena, Pelham

Area 7: Brookwood, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa, Northridge, Paul Bryant

Area 8: Bessemer City, Hueytown, McAdory

Area 9: Briarwood, Chelsea, Homewood, Mountain Brook

Area 10: Jackson-Olin, Jasper, Minor

Area 11: Huffman, Shades Valley, Woodlawn

Area 12: Clay-Chalkville, Gardendale, Mortimer Jordan, Pinson Valley

Area 13: Oxford, Pell City, Southside-Gadsden, Springville

Area 14: Cullman, Decatur, Hartselle, Muscle Shoals

Area 15: Arab, Fort Payne, Scottsboro

Area 16: Athens, Buckhorn, Columbia, Hazel Green

--

CLASS 5A

Area 1: B.C. Rain, Elberta, LeFlore

Area 2: Faith-Mobile, Satsuma, St. Paul’s, UMS-Wright

Area 3: Carroll-Ozark, Headland, Rehobeth

Area 4: Andalusia, Charles Henderson, Greenville

Area 5: Beauregard, Brewbaker Tech, Pike Road, Tallassee

Area 6: Elmore Co., Holtville, Jemison, Marbury

Area 7: Central-Tuscaloosa, Demopolis, Selma, Sipsey Valley

Area 8: Central-Clay Co., Shelby Co., Sylacauga, Talladega

Area 9: Fairfield, John Carroll, Pleasant Grove, Wenonah

Area 10: Carver-Birmingham, Leeds, Parker, Ramsay

Area 11: Alexandria, Lincoln, Moody, St. Clair Co.

Area 12: Center Point, Cordova, Corner, Hayden

Area 13: Boaz, Crossville, Douglas, Sardis

Area 14: Brewer, Fairview, Guntersville

Area 15: Lawrence Co., Russellville, West Point

Area 16: Ardmore, East Limestone, Lee-Huntsville, Jemison-Huntsville

--

CLASS 4A

Area 1: Escambia Co., St. Michael, Vigor, W.S. Neal, Williamson

Area 2: Ashford, Dale Co., Geneva, Straughn

Area 3: Alabama Chr., BTW-Tuskegee, Bullock Co., LAMP, St. James

Area 4: Jackson, Sumter Central, Wilcox Central

Area 5: Bibb Co., Dallas Co., Montevallo, West Blocton

Area 6: American Chr., Gordo, Holt, Northside

Area 7: Cleburne Co., Handley, Munford

Area 8: Dora, Fultondale, Indian Springs, Oak Grove

Area 9: Cherokee Co., Jacksonville, White Plains

Area 10: Ashville, Etowah, Oneonta

Area 11: Curry, Good Hope, Hanceville

Area 12: Fayette Co., Haleyville, Hamilton

Area 13: Madison Aca., Randolph, St. John Paul II, Westminster-Huntsville

Area 14: DAR, Madison Co., New Hope, North Jackson

Area 15: Priceville, West Limestone, West Morgan

Area 16: Brooks, Central-Florence, Deshler, Rogers, Wilson

--

CLASS 3A

Area 1: Chickasaw, Cottage Hill, Mobile Chr.

Area 2: Flomaton, Hillcrest-Evergreen, T.R. Miller

Area 3: Daleville, Houston Aca., Providence Chr., Slocomb, Wicksburg

Area 4: Goshen, New Brockton, Opp, Pike Co.

Area 5: Excel, Monroe Co., Thomasville

Area 6: Catholic-Montgomery, Montgomery Aca., Prattville Chr., Trinity

Area 7: Beulah, Dadeville, Reeltown

Area 8: Greensboro, Hale Co., Southside-Selma

Area 9: Childersburg, Saks, Walter Wellborn

Area 10: Carbon Hill, Oakman, Tarrant, Winfield

Area 11: Ohatchee, Piedmont, Pleasant Valley, Weaver

Area 12: Collinsville, Geraldine, Glencoe, Hokes Bluff

Area 13: Brindlee Mountain, Holly Pond, J.B. Pennington, Susan Moore

Area 14: Asbury, Fyffe, Plainview, Sylvania

Area 15: Danville, East Lawrence, Phil Campbell, Vinemont

Area 16: Clements, Colbert Heights, Elkmont, Lauderdale Co.

--

CLASS 2A

Area 1: J.U. Blacksher, Orange Beach, St. Luke’s

Area 2: Abbeville, Cottonwood, Geneva Co., Houston Co.

Area 3: Ariton, Elba, G.W. Long, Zion Chapel

Area 4: Clarke Co., Leroy, Washington Co.

Area 5: Calhoun, Highland Home, Luverne

Area 6: Isabella, Thorsby, Westminster-Oak Mountain

Area 7: B.B. Comer, Central-Coosa, Fayetteville, Vincent

Area 8: Horseshoe Bend, LaFayette, Ranburne, Randolph Co.

Area 9: Aliceville, Lamar Co., Sulligent

Area 10: Addison, Cold Springs, Sumiton Chr., Winston Co.

Area 11: Cleveland, Locust Fork, Southeastern-Blount, West End-Walnut Grove

Area 12: Gaston, Sand Rock, Spring Garden

Area 13: Falkville, Hatton, Tanner

Area 14: Colbert County, Red Bay, Tharptown

Area 15: Ider, North Sand Mountain, Pisgah, Section

Area 16: Lexington, Mars Hill, Sheffield

--

CLASS 1A

Area 1: Bayshore Chr., Fruitdale, McIntosh

Area 2: Florala, Kinston, Pleasant Home, Samson

Area 3: Brantley, Georgiana, McKenzie, Red Level

Area 4: Choctaw Co., Millry, Southern Choctaw, Sweet Water

Area 5: Central-Hayneville, Keith, Linden

Area 6: Autaugaville, Loachapoka, Verbena

Area 7: Billingsley, Ellwood Christian, Maplesville

Area 8: Talladega Co. Central, Wadley, Winterboro, Woodland

Area 9: Berry, Holy Spirit, Pickens Co., South Lamar

Area 10: Faith-Anniston, Jacksonville Chr., Ragland

Area 11: Appalachian, Jefferson Chr., Victory Chr.

Area 12: Brilliant, Hubbertville, Lynn, Marion Co., Meek

Area 13: Cedar Bluff, Gaylesville, Valley Head

Area 14: Belgreen, Hackleburg, Phillips, Vina

Area 15: Athens Bible, Decatur Heritage, Lindsay Lane, Skyline, Woodville

Area 16: Cherokee, Covenant Chr., Shoals Chr., Waterloo

