Rodney Stidham has resigned as Hamilton football head coach, he told the TimesDaily on Monday.
Stidham will remain on staff as an assistant but is stepping down from the head coaching job to take care of health issues. He said those issues are "nothing life-threatening."
Stidham, a 1986 Hamilton graduate, was one of the longest-tenured head football coaches at a Shoals school, having served as the head coach at Hamilton the past 15 seasons.
He went 113-59 at Hamilton with 11 playoff appearances and is the winningest coach in program history.
Barry Peoples, a longtime offensive coordinator on Stidham's staff at Hamilton, is Hamilton's interim head coach.
Peoples was the head football coach at Marion County before joining the Hamilton staff in the mid-2000s.
This story will be updated.
