HANCEVILLE — Patrick Odom gave Conner Warhurst a pat of the chest on their way out of the door. EJ King got an arm around the shoulders once they made their way back to the concourse.
It was a quiet walk in the emptying arena. But then again, how could it not be?
Any team reaching the Northwest Regional in Hanceville always expects to come out on top, to be the final team, to be the one celebrating. No one arrives with the thought of being one and done, to leave before their team sees those goals through.
That’s what made the ending to Monday night — a 65-42 loss to Fairfield in the Class 5A regional semifinals — particularly hard for Russellville. It was the program’s first trip to Wallace State since 2011, when most of the current players were just about to start elementary school. Odom was coaching at Shoals Christian.
But just like that, there will be no more season, no more practices. There will be no game against the winner of Madison Academy/Ramsay on Thursday for a chance to go to Birmingham. That role, instead, will be filled by Fairfield (25-9).
“It’s a great honor for Russellville and everything,” a quieter-than-usual Warhurst said of reaching the regional during his senior season. “A lot more, hopefully, is coming with these (younger) guys. Hopefully, I get to come back and watch them do it.”
That’s the goal, and hopefully for Russellville (18-11), it will be under different circumstances, both during and after the game.
Most notably? The second quarter, which proved to be the turning point. Russellville went 0-for-12 from the field and managed just two points courtesy of the free-throw line. By the time both teams went into the locker room at the break, Fairfield had already doubled the score 34-17.
Russellville shot 32% from the field and was 4-of-19 on 3s. Fairfield shot nearly 54% despite only taking six 3-point attempts.
“We had opportunities to score (in the second quarter) and couldn’t make any shots,” Odom said. “We missed some shots at the rim and missed some shots on the perimeter. I don’t know if we’ve been held to inside 10 (points) in a quarter all year and we got held to two.
“It really comes down to a poor offensive performance in that eight minutes and that’s hard to overcome.”
Warhurst and King led Russellville with 10 points each.
Noah King scored a game-high 19 for Fairfield, while Ju-Maria Hamilton added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Josiah Jones had 12 points as well.
All there is now is to think and get ready for another try next season — if the program can do it. So?
“Definitely,” EJ King said. “Definitely.”
