Russellville offensive lineman Edgar Amaya announced Friday afternoon he has committed to play football at the University of Kansas.
The 6-4, 310-pound offensive lineman chose the Jayhawks over more than 20 other programs that offered him, the most prominent being Big Ten member Illinois. He is ranked as a three-star prospect by Rivals.
Just this week Amaya had added offers from Coastal Carolina and Alcorn State. He also had offers from FBS programs including Air Force, Arkansas State, Charlotte, Liberty, Middle Tennessee, Navy, South Alabama, Southern Miss, and Tulane.
Among the FCS programs that offered him were Austin Peay, Dartmouth Eastern Kentucky, Gardner-Webb, Jacksonville State, North Alabama, Samford, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech and UT Martin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.