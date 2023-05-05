The lights went out at Sardis' baseball field on Friday. Not long after the 48-minute delay, so too did Russellville's season.
The Golden Tigers were swept 6-4, 4-0 in the Class 5A quarterfinals series. Their offense managed just three hits in Game 2.
Russellville (22-15) had been looking to reach the semifinals for the seventh time in its last eight playoff appearances. The six previous times, Golden Tigers played in the championship series, including winning back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022.
But there was to be no three-peat, with an blackout omen of sorts included.
Faulty lights caused the delay heading into the sixth inning of the second game, according to the Russellville's Facebook account. The Golden Tigers were trailing 2-0 at the time of the interruption.
Banks Langston worked the first five innings. The Russellville senior allowed five hits and had four strikeouts and four walks. He gave up the first two runs on a pair of singles in the first inning. Langston did not return after the delay and Brayden Spurgeon threw the final two frames.
The Golden Tigers’ offensive, meanwhile, struggled to find a way to get to Blaze Gerhart. The Sardis starter logged the three-hitter to go along with 14 strikeouts — 12 of which came before the delay — to just one walk. Neyland Baker and Langston (twice) had the hits.
Gerhart, who drove in a pair of runs late in the finale, also played the hero role in Game 1 thanks to his two-run walk-off home run off Logan White. The Russellville senior allowed 10 hits, including a two-run homer to Luke Weems in the fifth, and struck out three.
The Golden Tigers had managed to tie the game in the top of the seventh courtesy of a double from Brandt Cummings and single from Brodie Vandiver two batters later. But Russellville was unable to capitalize further on the bases-loaded one-out situation.
Cummings, Vandiver and Cayden Johns each reached base twice in the first game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.