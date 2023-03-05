CENTRAL HEIGHTS — Hunter Baker reached base four times, drove in two runs and scored a run to lead Phil Campbell to a 12-4 win against Lawrence County (Ala.) on Saturday.
Robby Robinson reached base twice, scored twice and had 2 RBIs for the Bobcats (5-2), who jumped out to a 8-0 lead after two innings. Koltin Hester struck out five over 4 2/3 innings pitched in relief, allowing no runs.
• Phil Campbell 4, Central 1: Cam Habada reached base three times and scored the go-ahead run in the fifth inning on an error for the Bobcats, while Eli Taylor threw a six-hitter and struck out seven. Reed Bruce reached base three times for the Wildcats (3-4).
• Central 4, Lawrence County (Ala.) 3: Carson May scored Kai Daniel on a walkoff single. Preston Langston pitched six innings with four strikeouts and allowed one run for Central.
• Danville 5-9, Covenant Christian 4-12: John Basinger finished with five hits, three runs scored and four RBIs between the two games for the Eagles (1-1). Andrew Brackin scored five times and drove in a pair of runs.
• G.W. Long 8, Florence 7: An error scored the winning run in the final frame for G.W. Long. Eli Martin reached base twice and scored two runs with an RBI for Florence (3-3).
• Rogers 12, Athens Bible 2: Brock Killen reached base four times, scored and had an RBI for the Pirates (4-2), while Jackson Kidd reached base three times and scored twice.
• Rogers 15, Clements 4: Darby Clemmons homered, scored twice and tallied four RBIs for the Pirates. Brock HIllen hit a two-run homer and Quint Smith went 3-for-4 with three runs scored.
• Winfield 5, Deshler 4: Price Thornton struck out six in four innings. Only one of the five runs he surrendered was earned. Jacob Alexander and Easton Fuller each had three hits for the Tigers (7-3). JD Ray tallied six strikeouts in seven innings for Winfield (5-4).
• Deshler 5, Madison County 4: Easton Fuller reached base three times with two RBIs, while Reese Wilson threw three scoreless innings in relief for the Tigers.
• Arab 7, Brooks 6: Dakota NeSmith’s two-RBI double secured a walkoff for Arab. Nick Roberson reached base twice and had two RBIs for Brooks (0-3), while Kaden Agee reached three times.
• Grissom 10, Brooks 1: Trent Wagoner pitched six innings with 10 strikeouts for Grissom. Gunner Johnson had the lone hit for Brooks.
• Mars Hill 5, Colbert County 3: Cade Moore reached base twice and tallied two RBIs for Mars Hill (8-0). Jaxon Poag allowed one hit in 3 2/3 relief innings. Cannon Berryman recorded two RBIs for Colbert County (3-4).
• Red Bay 10, Hatton 9 (8 innings): Reed Hamilton hit a game-tying home run in the top of the seventh inning for the Tigers (1-2), who scored on a passed ball, error and groundout in the eighth. Alex Brackin reached base four times, had two RBIs and two runs scored for the Hornets (5-4), while Own Brackin drove in three runs.
• Colbert Heights 16, Belgreen 2: Tyler Wagon hit a grand slam and Brodie Risner homered and scored four runs for the Wildcats (4-5). Alex Guidry reached base three times for the Bulldogs (1-2).
• Whitesburg Christian 11, Hackleburg 4: Carson Swinney had two RBIs and a run scored for the Panthers (5-4). Aydan Beard recorded nine strikeouts in six innings and allowed three earned runs.
• Hackleburg 13, Brindlee Mountain 3: Blaise Vickery recorded three RBIs and scored a run for Hackleburg. Edge Weeks reached base twice and had two RBIs.
• Richland 4, Lawrence County (Tenn.) 3: Gavin Glass and Isaiah Bentley each had a hit and a run scored for Lawrence County (1-1).
• Sheffield 18, Shoals Christian 3: Skylar Johnston tallied four RBIs and two runs scored, while Carter Davis had three RBIs and two stolen bases for the Bulldogs (7-2).
--
Softball
• Deshler 5, Phillips 1: Tanleigh Jeffreys reached base twice, scored once and drove in a run for the Tigers (2-1). Emma Halls scored for the Bears (1-2).
• Deshler 10, Sheffield 0: Addison White tossed a three-inning one-hitter for the Tigers, while Kendall Scogin and Alivia Lewis both scored twice.
• Belgreen 4, Deshler 0: Hannah Borden threw a three-inning three-hitter for the Bulldogs, while Lily Blackburn reached base three times and drove in two runs.
• Brewer 15, Red Bay 0: Marlee Jones had three hits, including a grand slam, and eight RBIs for Brewer. The Tigers fell to 3-5.
• Red Bay 5, Decatur Heritage 1: Hannah Butler threw a four-inning four-hitter for the Tigers. She struck out four.
• Central 4, Red Bay 3: Peyton Benson had two RBIs for the Wildcats (1-2). Jazmyn Pearson had an RBI-triple for the Tigers.
• Red Bay 4, Cherokee 2: Gretchen Davis drove in a pair of runs for the Tigers. Destiny Trevino had an RBI-double for the Indians (3-2).
• Wilson 10, Central 0: Sadie Grace Bonds drove in three runs and reached base twice for the Warriors (2-2-1), while Karley HIll reached base three times and scored twice.
• Cherokee 5, Central 1: Carli Sparks reached base twice and scored two runs for the Indians. D Green scored the Wildcats’ run.
• Wilson 4, Belgreen 1: Karley Hill hit a three-run homer for the Warriors and Delacey West scored twice. Noelle Willingham doubled and scored for the Bulldogs (6-2).
• Tishomingo County (Miss.) 8, Wilson 6: Delacey West and Belle Murphy both reached base twice and drove in two runs.
• Wilson 0, Brewer 0: Delacey West threw a four-inning two-hitter for the Warriors and struck out four.
• Belgreen 8, Sheffield 0: Lily Blackburn tossed three perfect innings with six strikeouts for Belgreen. Morgan Vandiver reached base twice and tallied three RBIs. Sheffield fell to 0-2.
• Tishomingo County (Miss.) 13, Tharptown 0: Gracie Wilson threw a perfect three-inning game and struck out seven for Tishomingo County, which got multiple RBIs from five players.
• Tharptown 3, Decatur Heritage 0: Alyssa Fischer threw a four-inning four-hitter for the Wildcats (4-2), while Ashton Tharp scored two runs.
• Benjamin Russell 5, Russellville 4: Addison Holcomb had two RBIs and a run scored for Russellville (2-6). Chloe Davis allowed one run in four innings of relief for Benjamin Russel (4-8).
• Hatton 8, Haleyville 2: Marlie Hood tallied four RBIs and Mallie Yarbrough notched two RBIs and two runs scored. Bradyn Mitchell struck out eight over six innings for Hatton (3-8). Abby Tidwell reached base twice for Haleyville (2-4).
• Austin 5, Hatton 3: Hatton scored all its runs in the first inning. Bradyn Mitchell had two RBIs and reached base three times.
• North Jackson 11, Hatton 4: Adley Armstrong had a hit and two RBIs for Hatton.
• Mortimer Jordan 6, Hatton 3: Marlie Hood hit a home run and Kailyn Quails drive in a run for the Hornets.
--
Boys soccer
• Muscle Shoals 4, West Morgan 0: Hezekiah Weeks scored two goals and Silas Weeks scored a goal with two assists for Muscle Shoals (3-0-1). Mason Mueller recorded the shutout in net.
--
Girls soccer
• Florence 4, East Limestone 0: Olivia Patterson's hat trick led the Falcons (4-2-1), while Anna Kate Mahan recorded a shutout in goal.
• Mars Hill 6, Mobile Christian 0: Eighth-grader Evan Ann Bowling scored a career-high four goals to lead the Panthers on Friday.
Barklee Hargett finished with one goal and four assists for Mars Hill (1-1-2). Olivia Barnes also scored. The Panthers travel to Haleyville on Tuesday.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.