Justice Bell sank five 3-pointers and tallied 21 points to lead the Wayne County boys basketball team to a 79-51 win over Culleoka in the Class 1A, District 10 consolation game on Saturday.
Sayler Skelton added 16 points, Cooper Shamer 12 and Cayman Camfield 11 for the Wildcats (15-12), who will travel to Eagleville for the region quarterfinals Feb. 27.
--
Baseball
• Phil Campbell 12, Tharptown 0: Cole Pace threw a five-inning one-hitter and Robby Robinson homered to help the Bobcats in their season opener. Dawson Higgins had the single for the Wildcats.
• Colbert Heights 12, Belgreen 2: Brycen Williams struck out six in 4⅓ innings and drove in three runs to lead the Wildcats (1-1) to a five-inning win. Brody Risner and Tyler Wagon each reached base three times. Will King reached base and scored for the Bulldogs (0-1).
• Deshler 5, Lawrence County (Ala.) 4: Price Thornton drew the game-winning walk to bring home Camden Fuller in the Tigers’ season opener. It was Thornton’s second RBI without generating a hit. Fuller reached base three times and scored twice.
• Mars Hill 14-12, Addison 4-2: Chandler Wilbanks reached base a combined five times and drove in seven runs, including in Game 1, to lead the Panthers (2-0). Aidan Kennedy scored seven times and reached base five times, while Josh Dobbs touched home plate five times.
• Florence 5, Russellville 4: Cooper Thomaston homered and Cruz Files hit a walk-off single in a two-run seventh inning for the Falcons (1-0).
• Colbert County 6, West Point 5: Isaiah Carpenter and Braylon Peebles each drove in a pair of runs for the Indians in their season opener.
• Colbert County 16, East Lawrence 6: Clay Dolan finished with four hits and three RBIs for the Indians (1-1), while Dillon Isbell reached base three times, scored three runs and had two RBIs.
• Hackleburg 9, Hubbertville 8: Ross Hudson reached base three times, scored twice and drove in two runs to help the Panthers (2-0) hold off a late rally from Hubbertville.
• Madison County 15, Wilson 0: Gage Wilson and Nathan Nester collected the only two hits for the Warriors (1-1).
--
Softball
• Brooks 14, Gulf Shores 0: Abby Herndon drove in six runs and Karley Moreland reached base twice and scored three runs to help the Lions win in four innings. Herndon and Moreland each threw two innings.
• Hewitt-Trussville 4, Brooks 0: Faith Roberson recorded two of the four hits the Lions (2-2) mustered. Herndon struck out seven, but walked four in six innings.
• Rogers finishes fourth: Eighth-grader Lauren Nash scored 12 times in Rogers' fourth-place finish at Prattville's tournament. She scored at least once in each game, helping the Pirates go 5-2. Kennedi Clark knocked in seven runs.
• Cherokee 9, Belmont 2: Destiny Trevino hit a grand slam and Carli Sparks struck out five in the Indians’ four-inning season opener.
• Caledonia (Miss.) 12, Cherokee 3: A’kaiya Spencer reached base three times, scored a run and had an RBI for the Indians (1-1).
--
Wrestling
• Jeffreys takes silver: Deshler’s Devon Jeffreys finished in second place in the 160-pound division at the Class 1A-4A state tournament on Saturday.
Jeffreys lost a 6-4 decision to New Hope’s Ricky Toney. The senior finished his season with a 44-4 record. He was the Tigers’ ninth state finalist in the last 11 years, which resulted in five state champions and four runner-ups.
Jeffreys’ teammates, Brooks Balentine (138 pounds) and Ross Mills (170) each took fourth place in their respective weight classes after 3-2 decisions. Balentine lost his third-place match to Daymion Winfrey from the Alabama School for the Blind. Mills to Houston Academy’s Andew Gil.
Deshler’s Devin Pennington (120) and Florence’s Matthew Pieroni (138 in 7A) both ended up with sixth-place finishes.
--
Boys tennis
• Deshler wins tournament: Mitchell Brazeale and Everette Minshew won all four matches at No. 1, helping Deshler win the Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa doubles tournament. On the girls, Mia Pilkilton and Aleece Hollis were undefeated at No. 3.
