CHEROKEE — McKenzie Gann knocked in two runs to help Colbert Heights beat Waterloo 5-3 on Saturday in the championship game of Cherokee's tournament.
Kadence Vaughn scored twice for the Wildcats (4-1). Anna Scott homered and knocked in two runs for the Cougars (4-2).
• Colbert Heights 15, Cherokee 1: Autumn Willis had three RBIs and two runs scored for the Wildcats. Cloe Murphy knocked in two runs and Taryn Wagnon scored twice.
• Cherokee 4, Addison 0: Destiny Trevina threw a five-innings two-hitter and struck out 10, while Carli Sparks reached base twice and drove in two runs for the Indians (8-5).
• Colbert Heights 10, Vina 0: Autumn Willis' two RBIs led Colbert Heights in its tournament opener.
• Sheffield 6, Addison 4: Ashia Jones scored twice and Addison Booth had two RBIs for Sheffield (2-3-2) in its third game Saturday at Cherokee's tournament.
• Sheffield 4, Biggersville (Miss.) 3: Addison Booth tossed a three-hitter and Elizabeth Adams reached base three times for the Bulldogs.
• Cherokee 6, Sheffield 1: Cherokee's Carli Sparks threw a one-hitter and Sheffield's Ella Borden a two-hitter in the four-inning game.
• Red Bay 5, Vina 4: Hannah Butler homered, while Ava Oswalt and Emma Blackburn scored twice each for the Tigers (5-7) in their second game Saturday.
• Colbert County 14, Red Bay 3: Hallie Holland homered, knocked in three runs and scored twice to lead the Indians (2-3).
• Waterloo 4, Biggersville (Miss.) 0: Anna Scott and Addie Pollard combined on a four-inning four-hitter for the Cougars (3-1).
• Waterloo 5, Colbert County 1: Gracie Sharp homered and had two RBIs for the Cougars (4-1). Sara Allen scored twice. Sydney Defoor reached twice for the Indians (2-4).
• Lauderdale County 10, Russellville 5: Shila Marks reached base four times and scored three runs to lead Lauderdale County (6-3) at Russellville's tournament. Allee Angus also reached four times and scored twice. Jenna Whitfield had two RBIs and Addison Holcomb homered for Russellville (2-5).
• Lauderdale County 10, Wilson 2: Shila Marks homered, had five RBIs and scored twice for the Tigers (5-3) vs. the Warriors (1-4). Kendall Lumpkin knocked in two runs and scored once.
• Brewer 2, Mars Hill 1: Emma Walker homered in the fourth inning for Mars Hill (0-4) in its third game Saturday at West Morgan's tournament.
• Elkmont 8, Mars Hill 0: Marah Bowerman had two of Mars Hill's three hits in Mars Hill's second game. Olivia Stegall had two of Mars Hill's three walks.
• West Limestone 2, Mars Hill 1: Emma Kate Wright knocked in Molly Wright in the first inning for the Panthers.
• Muscle Shoals 2, Hackleburg 0: Kaitlyn Trepanier struck out 10 in 4⅔ innings to help the Trojans (5-2) beat the Panthers (7-5) in the semifinals of Hamilton's tournament. Laine Steward gave up no earned runs in a four-inning four-hitter for Hackleburg.
• Hackleburg 3, East Lawrence 2: Laine Steward threw a five-inning two-hitter, allowing no earned runs for the Panthers.
• Hackleburg 9, East Lawrence 2: Saylor Cooper scored twice for Hackleburg.
• Hackleburg 11, Berry 1: Ellie Nichols had three RBIs and scored twice in Hackleburg's tournament opener.
• Hewitt-Trussville 5, Brooks 0: Preslie Bunch reached base twice for Brooks (7-7) in its finale at Spain Park's tournament.
• Brooks 7, Bibb County 2: Karley Moreland knocked in four runs, while Brayleigh Leone and Charlotte Mitchell each scored twice to lead Brooks.
• Brooks 2, Spain Park 1 (9 innings): Abby Herndon threw a six-hitter for the Lions.
• Russellville 7, Deshler 5: Jenna Whitfield scored twice and Addison Holcomb homered for Russellville (6-9). Kendall Scogin scored two runs for Deshler (6-4).
• Southside-Gadsden 6, Haleyville 5: Lily Tinch reached base twice for Haleyville (3-3).
• Hamilton 3, East Lawrence 0: Aaddi Wilson threw a five-inning two hitter and struck out 10 for the Aggies (13-7). Aubrey Sorrells reached base twice and scored two runs.
• Hamilton 10, Oakman 0: Aubrey Sorrells knocked in two runs and scored twice for the Aggies.
• Colbert County 10, Vina 5: Emilie King and Gracie Summers both homered for the Indians (4-3). King also drove in three runs. M Mitchell had two hits for the Red Devils.
--
Baseball
• Hackleburg 8, Hamilton 5: Jaquan Reeder scored three times and Ayden Beard had three RBIs for the Panthers (8-5) for the Marion County championship. Mason Holloway reached three times, had an RBI and scored for the Aggies (4-8).
• Hackleburg 11, Marion County 10: Ayden Beard scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the seventh.
• Hackleburg 9, Winfield 6: Edge Weeks' grand slam highlighted Hackleburg's opener in the county tournament.
• Hamilton 16, Brilliant 1: Joseph Aycock had three RBIs and scored twice for the Aggies (3-7).
• Hamilton 14, Phillips 1: Payton Purser homered and scored twice for the Aggies (4-7).
• Russellville 9, Southside-Gadsden 3: Brodie Vandiver had two RBIs and scored twice for the Golden Tigers (5-5).
• Spain Park 6, Florence 0: Eli Martin had two hits for the Falcons (4-6).
• Huntsville 15, Florence 0: Eli Martin walked three times for Florence, which had just three hits.
• Phil Campbell 9, Wilson 1: Koltin Hester and Hunter Baker combined on a three-hitter for the Bobcats (9-2) vs. the Warriors (5-5). Baker, who homered, and Robby Robinson had three RBIs each.
• Phil Campbell 8, Oneonta 1: Robby Robinson homered, had three RBIs and reached base four times for the Bobcats (8-2). Eli Taylor threw a five-hitter.
• Oneonta 10, Wilson 0: Jackson Davis singled for Wilson's lone hit.
• Lindsay Lane 7, Lauderdale County 1: Miles Edwards, Brayden Brown and Ashton Tucker each reached base three times for Lauderdale County (3-4).
• Deshler 13, Haleyville 3: Price Thornton reached base four times and had four RBIs for the Tigers (9-3). Ayden Noyola and Taylor Stockton scored three times each. Jackson Crook had an RBI and scored for the Lions (1-6).
• Belmont (Miss.) 13, Rogers 7: Jackson Kidd had two RBIs and Trent Carter scored twice for Rogers (6-3).
• Lexington 7, Belmont (Miss.) 5: Brayden Butler had two RBIs and pitched four innings for the Golden Bears (6-1).
• Deshler 5, Sheffield 4: Jacob Allen had two RBIs, scored and doubled twice for the Tigers (9-3), who took the lead with a two-run sixth. Ian Schnurer and Austin Stutts reached base twice for the Bulldogs (10-3).
• Central 5, American Christian 4 (8 innings): Carson May hit a walkoff single for the Wildcats (5-5).
• Fayette County 6, Central 2: Reed Bruce doubled and Clayton Reynolds drove in a run for the Wildcats.
• West Limestone 8, Colbert County 5: Dillon Isbell reached base twice and scored twice for the Indians (3-7), while Wesley Chaney had two RBIs.
