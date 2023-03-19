Addie Pollard went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBIs to lead the Waterloo softball team to a 12-7 win over Florence on Saturday.
Gracie Sharp collected two hits, two RBIs and scored twice for the Cougars (7-5-1). AG Malone tripled and had two RBIs for the Falcons (3-11).
• Florence 2, Hardin County (Tenn.) 1: Rory White hit a walkoff single for the Falcons, who also got a five-inning three-hitter from AG Malone.
• Florence 8, Colbert County 6: Ty Hampton and Charlee Weatherford each had two RBIs and a run scored for the Falcons. Mallory Gargis scored twice for Colbert County (4-6).
• West Limestone 12, Colbert County 4: Gracie Summers knocked in two runs for the Indians.
• West Limestone 8, Waterloo 1: Gracie Sharp scored for the Cougars in the four-inning affair.
• Waterloo 3, Hardin County (Tenn.) 3: Serinity Sisk reached base twice and scored for the Cougars.
• Muscle Shoals 5, Lexington 2: Kaitlyn Trepanier threw a four-inning two-hitter for the Trojans (11-4). Abby Gambel drove in the runs for the Golden Bears (2-10).
• Muscle Shoals 9, Priceville 2: Julia Branscome homered and drove in three runs for the Trojans.
• Hamilton 7, Lexington 3: Emily Jones hit a home run and finished with three RBIs for Hamilton (15-6). Payton Cleveland went deep for Lexington.
• Brooks 15, Hamilton 0: Abby Herndon threw a three-inning one hitter and stuck out four for the Lions (13-7), while Karley Moreland had three hits, three runs scored and four RBIs. Preslie Bunch also had four RBIs. Ella Kelley had the hit for the Aggies.
• Brooks 15, Lexington 0: Karley Moreland tossed a three-inning one-hitter for the Lions and homered three times. Abby Herndon homered twice for Brooks, which hit eight overall, and had four RBIs.
• Mars Hill 14, Lawrence County (Ala.) 4: Emma Kate Wright hit a three-run homer and Molly Wright reached base three times to lead the Panthers (5-6).
• Hamilton 8, Mars Hill 4: Addi Wilson hit a three-run homer and Ella Kelley a two-run shot for the Aggies. Grace Stanfield homered for the Panthers.
• Brooks 13, Mars Hill 1: Brayleigh Leone went deep twice and racked up eight RBIs for the Lions. Emma Kate Wright had an RBI for the Panthers, who went hitless.
• Lawrence County (Ala.) 3, Hamilton 2: Brilyn Gilstrap and Ella Barrlett recorded the RBIs for the Aggies.
• Lexington (Tenn.) 10, Rogers 5: Piper Gooch homered and had three RBIs for the Pirates (13-9).
• Muscle Shoals 10, Rogers 4: Karlee Wallace tallied three hits and four RBIs for the Trojans, who also got a three-run homer from Leilah Mennes. Kennedi Clark finished with three RBIs for Rogers.
• Lexington (Tenn.) 10, Haleyville 9: Lexington walked off on a Haleyville error. Maddie Wilson homered and had four RBIs for the Lions (6-9).
• Haleyville 10, Priceville 1: Abby Tidwell and Maddie Wilson each had three RBIs for the Lions. Tidwell also homered.
• Haleyville 11, Rogers 1: Abby Tidwell homered and Maddie Wilson had four RBIs for Haleyville. Jaeley Dennis reached base twice for Rogers.
• Ardmore 8, Lauderdale County 0: Ella Singletary and Brenly Dempsey combined to throw a five-inning no-hitter for Ardmore. Allee Angus was hit by a pitch for the Tigers (9-5).
• Lauderdale County 6, Loretto 3: Shila Marks hit a three-run homer and scored two runs to lead the Tigers. Briley Dover homered and doubled for the Mustangs.
• Lauderdale County 7, Wilson 2: Shila Marks went 4-for-4 with three doubles and 3 RBIs for the Tigers, while Kendall Lumpkin hit a two-run homer. Sadie Grace Bonds and Avery Darby homered for the Warriors.
• Wilson 5, Loretto 2: Delacey West threw a six-inning five-hitter for the Warriors (8-8-1). Jenny Clifton and Briley Dover reached base twice for the Mustangs (1-3).
• Ardmore 5, Wilson 2: Karley Hill recorded the two RBIs and the only hit for Wilson.
• Ardmore 15, Loretto 2: Jerica Ray and Kiersten Randall drove in Loretto’s runs.
• Central 8, Cherokee 2: Braydee Aday and Peyton Benson each had two RBIs for Central (3-8). Madison Taylor batted in two runs for Cherokee (9-9).
• Athens Bible 2, Central 1: Alyssa Abernathy threw a five-inning two hitter and Peyton Benson drove in the run for the Wildcats.
• Lamar County 6, Cherokee 1: Layla Gorman scored for the Indians.
• Deshler 5, Athens Bible 1: Kendall Scogin reached base twice and scored two runs for the Tigers (9-6).
• Deshler 7, Cherokee 0: Alivia Lewis struck out five and allowed one hit over four innings for the Tigers, while also recording two RBIs.
• Lamar County 5, Central 2: Mycah Beth Ray recorded the only hit and had an RBI for Central.
• Belgreen 10, Mooreville 10: Noelle Willingham reached base three times, including a triple, had two RBIs and scored twice for Belgreen (11-4-1).
• Belgreen 2, Meek 0: Lily Blackburn threw a four-inning three-hitter and struck out six for the Bulldogs. Noelle Willingham tripled and scored.
• Itawamba (Miss.) 4, Belgreen 3: Morgan Vandiver, Lily Blackburn and Hannah Borden each reached base twice and drove in a run for the Bulldogs.
• Itawamba (Miss.) 3, Hackleburg 2: Bella Rachard reached base three times and scored a run for the Panthers (11-7).
• Hackleburg 12, Mooreville 1: Braylynn Pope threw a three-inning no-hitter and struck out five for the Panthers, who also got two runs scored from Heidi Hudson.
• Hackleburg 5, Meek 1: Laine Steward tossed a five-inning two-hitter and struck out five for the Panthers. She also had a pair of RBIs.
• Auburn 3, Hatton 0: Kailyn Quails reached base twice for Hatton (8-11).
• Hatton 4, Enterprise 0: Bradyn Mitchell fanned four hitters in five innings pitched for Hatton.
• Hatton 2, Alexandria 0: Bradyn Mitchell reached base three times and had an RBI for the Hornets.
--
Baseball
• Loretto 8, Florence 7: Caden Porter went 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and three RBIs for the Mustangs (3-1), while Finn Duke also drove in three runs. Parker Jolly and Eli Martin both reached base three times for the Falcons (7-8).
• Florence 6, Muscle Shoals 1: Eli Martin struck out 10 batters in five innings pitched for Florence and Parkhurst Cochran had two RBIs. Jackson Jones had two hits for the Trojans (1-2).
• Loretto 9, Muscle Shoals 4: Kade Lay struck out five batters and Finn Duke recorded a pair of RBIs for Loretto. Sam Reed and Carter Berryhill both went deep for Muscle Shoals.
• Deshler 17, Wayne County 1: Price Thornton went 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs for the Tigers (13-5), while Camden Fuller tripled and scored three runs. Chris Holley drove in the run for the Wildcats (1-2).
• Deshler 8, Danville 0: Will Richards pitched a one-hitter and struck out 10. Easton Fuller and Reese Wilson each reached base three times for Deshler.
• West Point 9, Wayne County 0: Hector Merino and Jesse Dixon reached base twice for the Wildcats.
• Central 5, Lauderdale County 4: Jaden Smith hit a walkoff two-run single for the Wildcats (9-5), who scored four runs in the seventh inning. Brayden Brown scored twice for the Tigers (6-6)
• Lauderdale County 19, Haleyville 8: Tuck Green reached base four times, had four RBIs and scored twice for the Tigers, while Micah Christensen drove in three runs and Seth Woods scored four times. Cooper McNutt reached base three times for the Lions (2-13)
• Central 9, Haleyville 8: Reed Bruce hit a walkoff single for the Wildcats. Bruce reached base four times, including a homer, had three RBIs and scored twice. Jay Marbutt reached base three times and JB Crumpton drove in three runs for the Lions.
• Wilson 14, East Lawrence 4: Craig Tipper homered, Lane Daniel drove in three runs and Everett Roberson reached base four times for the Warriors (7-7).
• Brooks 2, Wilson 0: Garrett Reid threw a three-hitter and struck out eight for the Lions (5-3). Gage Wilson and Jamison Smith doubled for the Warriors.
• West Limestone 14, Phil Campbell 8: Robby Robinson homered, tripled twice and drove in three runs for the Bobcats (10-5). Cam Habada reached base three times and scored twice.
• Phil Campbell 11, Madison County 1: Cam Habada tripled, doubled and scored three runs for the Bobcats, and Eli Taylor tossed a five-inning one-hitter. He also struck out seven.
• Covenant Christian 7, Colbert Heights 5: Cayden Smith and Henry Glover each recorded two RBIs for the Eagles (4-2). Brody Thompson had an RBI and run scored for the Wildcats (9-6).
• Hatton 10, New Site 3: Bryson Jefferies reached base four times, while Parker Huff and Braden Stafford each drew three walks for the Hornets (9-8).
• Hatton 12, Red Bay 2: Alex Brackin reached base three times and scored three runs for the Hornets. Dallas Terrell and Harley Stickland drove in the runs for the Tigers (4-5).
• Hamilton 11, Lawrence County (Ala.) 0: Mason Holloway drove in four runs and J Aycock threw a five-inning five-hitter for the Aggies (7-9).
• Hamilton 11, Fayette County 2: Six players recorded RBIs for the Aggies, with Payton Purser and Mason Holloway each having two.
--
Boys soccer
• Florence 4, Tanner 1: Mario Tepec scored two goals, while Melvin Rojas and Colton Swift each scored for the Falcons (10-4).
