Cruz Files and Preston Solomon each recorded a pair of RBIs and Florence defeated Ravenwood (Tenn.) 10-8 on Saturday.
The Falcons (11-13) scored five times in the fourth inning to build a 10-1 lead. They made five errors in the game and had to hold off a late push from Ravenwood.
Parkhurst Cochran struck out eight batters over 5 2/3 innings pitched.
• Deshler 17, Sheffield 2: Reese Wilson racked up four RBIs and Easton Fuller had three to lead Deshler (17-8). Jon Will Hufstedler knocked in both runs for Sheffield (11-9).
• Phil Campbell 6-14, West Limestone 2-4: Bryant Anthony reached base seven times in the doubleheader, including home runs, drove in five runs and scored four times to lead the Bobcats (17-5). Cam Habada scored three runs and Hunter Baker had a trio of RBIs in Game 2.
• Russellville 5, Ardmore 3: Brayden Spurgeon and Eli Boutwell both hit two-run doubles to lead the Golden Tigers (14-11).
• Russellville 6, Arab 3: Brandt Cummings and Banks Langston each scored twice to help the Golden Tigers.
• Wilson 6, Lawrence County (Tenn.) 5: Everett Roberson’s walk-off single on an 0-2 count propelled Wilson (8-14) to the win. Lane Daniel added two RBIs for the Warriors. Kole Shultz had two RBIs for the Wildcats (2-10).
• Madison County 10, Wilson 7: Eli Smith and Nate Ester each had a pair of RBIs and a run scored for the Warriors.
• Madison County 2, Lawrence County (Tenn.) 1: Alex Bedford reached base twice for Lawrence County.
• Lexington 8, Greater Gwinnett (Ga.) 6: No stats were available for the Golden Bears (16-2).
• Lexington 12, Yorkville Christian 5 (Ill.): No stats were available for the Golden Bears.
• Hayden 15-16, Colbert Height 0-6: Ethan Kimbrough reached base three times for the Wildcats (10-15), while Brody Risner twice.
• Haleyville 5, Hackleburg 3: JB Crumpton hit a two-run double for the Lions (5-18). Jaquan Reeder scored all the runs for the Panthers (14-7).
--
Softball
• Brooks 2, Huntsville 1: Charlotte Mitchell hit a walk-off single for the Lions (17-9-1) and Karley Moreland reached base twice.
• Madison County 9, Brooks 1: Harmony Behel recorded an RBI for Brooks.
• Brooks 1, Meade County 1: Faith Roberson reached base twice for the Lions.
• Hamilton 4-2, Winfield 3-12: Aubrey Sorrells and Hope Smith each reached base four times and Brilyn Gilstrap had three RBIs for the Aggies (21-10). Addi Wilson pitched a complete game with three strikeouts.
• Hamilton 8, Marion County 1: Aubrey Sorrells went 5-for-5 with an RBI and three runs scored, while Brilyn Gilstrap reached base three times for Hamilton.
• Winfield 6, Hamilton 2: Emily Jones supplied both RBIs for the Aggies.
• Great Crossing (Ky.) 3, Hatton 0: Dagen Brown had the only hit for the Hornets (13-14).
• Hatton 13, Girls Preparatory (Tenn.) 1: Lexi Kilpatrick homered and had two RBIs, while Arlie Rae Armstrong added three RBIs for Hatton.
• Hatton 4, Boyd Buchanan (Tenn.): Kailyn Quails launched a three-run homer to lead Hatton.
• Marion County 7, Hackleburg 1: Ellie Nichols reached twice and had the RBI for the Panthers (15-10).
--
Boys soccer
• Mars Hill 2, Decatur 2: Tyler Foster and Carter Heupel each scored goals, while Brycen Thrasher recorded nine saves for the Panthers (7-1-3).
