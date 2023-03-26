Eli Taylor threw a three-hitter and Kyle Pace followed with a one-hitter to help the Phil Campbell baseball team dispatch Colbert Heights for a third straight game.
Taylor struck out 12 and Pace 15 in the Bobcats' 4-0, 10-0 doubleheader sweep on Saturday. Phil Campbell (13-5) beat the Wildcats 23-1 on Thursday.
Robby Robinson reached reached base four times, homered twice and drove in six runs between Saturday's two games.
Caden Hyde reached base three times for the Colbert County (9-11).
• Mars Hill 16, Covenant Christian 8: Chandler Wilbanks recorded five RBIs, while Sam Williams, Jack Irby and Cam Isbell each had two for the Panthers (14-3). Henry Glover had three RBIs for the Eagles (6-4).
• Sparkman 6, Florence 0: Easton Nelms had two of four total hits for Florence (9-11).
• Florence 12, Decatur Heritage 2: Cruz Files recorded two RBIs and a run scored, and Avery Thead walked three times and scored twice for the Falcons. Eli Martin struck out nine on the mound.
• Central 8-6, Wilson 2-2: Reed Bruce reached base four times with four RBIs, and Carson May had two RBIs for Central (11-6). Brodie Price added three RBIs to go with a complete game on the mound. For Wilson (13-20), Craig Tipper knocked in two runs and Jackson Davis reached base twice with an RBI.
• Deshler 7, Hamilton 3: Will Richards threw a six-hitter and struck out seven for the Tigers (15-5), while Reese Wilson reached base three times and Price Thornton scored twice. Payton Purser homered and Coley Gilstrap tripled for the Aggies (8-11).
• Colbert County 6, Hatton 5: Cannon Berryman had a walkoff groundout for the Indians (6-9), while Dillon Isbell homered and scored twice. Garson Pierce had a trio of RBIs for the Hornets (10-11).
• Hackleburg 14, Red Bay 7: Edge Weeks scored three runs and Jaxon Fincher reached base three times for the Panthers (13-5). Carson McGee reached base three times for the Tigers (8-8).
• Lynn 8, Red Bay 6: Reed Hamilton reached base twice and drove in two runs for the Tigers.
• Hackleburg 3, Lynn 2: Aydan Beard provided a walkoff walk for the Panthers and Ross Hudson scored twice.
• Cullman 9, Haleyviile 4: Cooper McNutt tripled and Jadyn Marbutt reached base twice for the Lions (4-15).
• Hazel Green 13, Haleyville 3: JB Crumpton drove in the runs for the Lions.
• James Clemens 3, Russellville 2 (8 innings): Brooks Kulavich hit a walkoff single for the Jets. Neyland Barker tripled for the Golden Tigers (10-10).
• Riverdale (Tenn.) 18, Russellville 3: The Golden Tigers did not report stats. It was the most runs surrendered by Russellville since a 19-15 playoff loss to Springville in 2018.
--
Softball
• Deshler 5, Belgreen 3: Tanleigh Jeffreys singled in the go-ahead run for the Tigers (12-10), who had a four-run fifth inning. Lily Blackburn had an RBI double for the Bulldogs (15-7-1).
• Belgreen 7, Collinwood 0: Noelle Willingham, Morgan Vandiver and Lily Blackburn all scored multiple runs for the Bulldogs. Willingham also reached base three times.
• Belgreen 5, Central 3: Hannah Borden and Lily Blackburn each drove in a pair of runs for the Bulldogs. Peyton Benson and Kilee Dowdy both reached base twice and scored for the Wildcats (6-10).
• Deshler 4, Colbert Heights 2: Alivia Lewis threw a 10-hitter for the Tigers, who got a two-run single from Kaili Congleton. Mckenzie Gann and Emily McGaughy provided the RBIs for the Wildcats (1-4).
• Central 5, Colbert Heights 1: H Rhodes threw a five-inning three-hitter and Isla Hardy scored a pair of runs for Central. Taryn Wagnon drove in the run for Colbert Heights.
• Collinwood 5, Deshler 2: Paityn Turner and Taylor Tittle scored for the Tigers. Alyssa Gray homered for the Trojans.
• Page (Tenn.) 8, Rogers 2: Piper Gooch homered and had two RBIs for the Pirates (16-13).
• Rogers 8, Father Ryan (Tenn.) 5: Marlo Williams reached base four times, including a home run, and scored three runs. Erika Cooley went deep with two RBIs for Rogers.
• American Christian 6, Hamilton 2: Aubrey Sorrells homered for the Aggies (17-8) in the four-inning affair.
• Hamilton 8, Hale County 5: Emily Jones tallied three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Ella Kelley and Brilyn Gilstrap each had a pair of RBIs for Hamilton.
• Bibb County 7, Hamilton 6: Bibb County took the lead with two runs in the seventh, and Hamilton’s rally fell short. Aubrey Sorrells had three hits including a homer with an RBI and a run scored for the Aggies. Jessica Shotts had two RBIs.
