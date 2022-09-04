F220821 VOLLEY A2 (copy)
Muscle Shoals’ Kaydee Vaughn (15) finished with a combined 18 kills on Saturday. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]

 Dan Busey/TimesDaily

MUSCLE SHOALS — Kaydee Vaughn finished with 18 kills and Ryann Moore and Addison Armstrong each had 17 kills to help Muscle Shoals go 3-2 at its own First Metro Tournament on Saturday.

